Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

EasyOS 32-bit works on old Aspire 3681WXMi laptop

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 1st of August 2022 08:54:44 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Today has been a pleasant experience. My old Acer Aspire 3681WXMi laptop has an Intel Celeron 32-bit CPU and only 512MB RAM. I bought it circa-2005. It has been in the closet for years.
I booted EasyOS on a USB-stick, and got a desktop, but lots of things broken. What I discovered is that it couldn't handle the "top level zram". I disabled that, went back to the old method of direct writes to the drive (that you can do via a checkbox via "save" icon on desktop), and everything came good.

Not enough RAM to juggle the extra requirement of the zram. The laptop has a swap-partition, which is required -- I checked and saw that it was being used.

Audio works, wi-fi works. Connected to the Internet, Firefox works and is surprisingly snappy. LibreOffice works, also surprisingly snappy. Really, this has given this old laptop a new lease of life.

Next up, I plan to put detection of RAM less than 1GB and automatically turn off "top level zram".

So, what are the lower-end specs that will work? I don't know if Easy will work lower than 512MB RAM, so set that as the minimum. The CPU needs to be 32-bit i686 -- 486/586 CPU is no good. The expansion bus needs to be PCI -- the predecessor is the ISA bus, and the kernel will not work with that.

I compiled the kernel, 5.15.57, for a single-core CPU, supporting 4GB RAM maximum. Also disabled EFI support in the kernel -- this is for BIOS computers only.

Read on

»

More in Tux Machines

Devices/Embedded: Arduino, Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, and SkyWater

  • $52 7.5-inch E-paper display connects to ESP32 boards

    So far LILYGO’s ESP32 boards with an E-Paper display such as the TTGO T5 or Mini E-Paper Core featured smaller displays from 1.02-inch to 2.9-inch. But the company is now offering a larger 7.5-inch display that works with most of its T5 boards excluding the one used with a 4.7-inch display. The black and white e-paper display offers a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels, is Arduino programmable and backward compatible with earlier T5 E-paper solution, and should be one of the most cost-effective to way to make a wireless E-paper display.

  • BPI-Bit Lite is an educational board that runs on Arduino, Webduino and MicroPython

    The Banana Pi BPI-Bit Lite is a development board following the BPI-Bit. This tiny device is powered by the ESP32-S3 from Espressif and it features Goldfingers I/O connectors.

    The microprocessor found on this device is the Xtensa Single-Core 32-bit LX7 with maximum frequency of 240MHz.  Unlike the previous model, the BPI-Bit Lite includes 2048KB of PSRAM but it has less ROM (128KB) and RAM  (320KB). 

  • Self-Hosted Pi Pico Development

    Older readers and those with an interest in retrocomputing may remember the days when a computer might well have booted into a BASIC interpreter. It was simultaneously a general purpose device that could run any software it would load, and also a development environment. Not something that can be said for today’s development boards which typically require a host computer on which to write code. Have we lost something along the way? Perhaps an answer to that question can be found in [lurk101]’s self-hosted development environment for the Raspberry Pi Pico.

  • US DoD funds Google and SkyWater to enable open-source chips • The Register

    Google has linked up with chip fabrication company, SkyWater Technology, on an open source chip technology program with funding from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to build a reliable source of components for defense applications. SkyWater announced it has received $15 million in funding from the DoD to develop open source design capabilities for its 90nm production process. To enable this, the company has turned to Google to provide the compute resources and other expertise to realize the project. It seems the pair have some history in this respect, with Google working with US-investor-owned SkyWater in 2020 to enable open source design of custom ASICs to be manufactured on its 130nm mixed-signal CMOS process.

Programming Leftovers

  • Increasing the glibc and Linux kernel requirements | Rust Blog

    The minimum requirements for Rust toolchains targeting Linux will increase with the Rust 1.64.0 release (slated for September 22nd, 2022).

  • 2022.31 JustinTimeRelease – Rakudo Weekly News

    Justin DeVuyst was able to release the 2022.07 Rakudo Compiler Release just before the end of the month. Which added inode, dev and devtype methods to IO::Path, and a new .snip method (inspired by Haskell’s span). And many other improvements and fixes! Updated Linux packages are now also available on rakudo.pkg, thanks to Claudio Ramirez.

  • Declaring a Variable with const in JavaScript

    The const keyword is one of the three ways you can declare a variable in the JavaScript language. What differentiates JavaScript’s const keyword from the others is that once a variable is declared, it cannot be assigned a new value. This is incredibly useful when you need to declare a value that should never be changed during runtime. In fact, as a general rule, you should declare a variable using “const” unless you expect the value to be changed. By the end of this guide, you should have a good understanding of how to declare a variable in JavaScript using const.

  • Sergio Talens-Oliag: Using Git Server Hooks on GitLab CE to Validate Tags

    Since a long time ago I’ve been a gitlab-ce user, in fact I’ve set it up on three of the last four companies I’ve worked for (initially I installed it using the omnibus packages on a debian server but on the last two places I moved to the docker based installation, as it is easy to maintain and we don’t need a big installation as the teams using it are small). On the company I work for now (kyso) we are using it to host all our internal repositories and to do all the CI/CD work (the automatic deployments are triggered by web hooks in some cases, but the rest is all done using gitlab-ci). The majority of projects are using nodejs as programming language and we have automated the publication of npm packages on our gitlab instance npm registry and even the publication into the npmjs registry. To publish the packages we have added rules to the gitlab-ci configuration of the relevant repositories and we publish them when a tag is created.

Linux Events and Linux Foundation

  • Buildroot Summer 2022 Hackathon - Bootlin's blog

    Buildroot is an easy-to-use and popular embedded Linux build system, used by many as an alternative to Yocto/OpenEmbedded. Bootlin has expertise in both build systems, but as in particular been a long time contributor to the Buildroot project. Bootlin CEO’s Thomas Petazzoni is one of the co-maintainers of the project, to which he has contributed over 5000 patches. From July 23 to July 27, four members of the Buildroot community gathered in the sunny south of France for a 5-day long hackathon on Buildroot: Yann Morin, Romain Naour from Smile, Arnout Vandecappelle from Mind and Thomas Petazzoni from Bootlin. The main goal of this hackathon was to reduce the backlog of patches accumulated in the project’s patchwork, the tool used in the Buildroot community to record all contributed patches and make sure all of them are handled: reviewed, accepted, or potentially rejected.

  • The 2022 Linux Plumbers Conference schedule is out [LWN.net]

    The 2022 Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) has announced its schedule. The conference will be held in Dublin, Ireland, September 12-14.

  • KIOXIA Introduces Sample PCIe NVMe Technology-Based Flash Hardware for the Linux Foundation's Software-Enabled Flash Community Project

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (booth, libpgjava, and thunderbird), Fedora (3mux, act, age, antlr4-project, apache-cloudstack-cloudmonkey, apptainer, aquatone, aron, asnip, assetfinder, astral, bettercap, buildah, butane, caddy, cadvisor, cheat, chisel, clash, clipman, commit-stream, containerd, cri-o, darkman, deepin-gir-generator, direnv, dnscrypt-proxy, dnsx, docker-distribution, doctl, douceur, duf, ffuf, fzf, geoipupdate, git-lfs, git-octopus, git-time-metric, glide, gmailctl, gnutls, go-bindata, goaltdns, gobuster, godep, godoctor, godotenv, gojq, golist, goloris, gomtree, google-guest-agent, gotags, gotun, grafana, gron, grpcurl, hakrevdns, hcloud, htmltest, httprobe, hulk, ignition, jid, kata-containers, kiln, kompose, kubernetes, libldb, manifest-tool, mass3, meg, meshbird, micro, mingw-harfbuzz, mingw-poppler, moby-engine, mqttcli, nats-server, nebula, netscanner, oci-seccomp-bpf-hook, ohmybackup, onionscan, open-policy-agent, origin, osbuild-composer, podman-tui, popub, powerline-go, reposurgeon, restic, runc, samba, shellz, shhgit, skopeo, snapd, snowcrash, source-to-image, subfinder, syncthing, sysutil, terrier, thunderbird, tiedot, toolbox, vgrep, vultr, vultr-cli, webanalyze, webkit2gtk3, weldr-client, wgctrl, xe-guest-utilities-latest, xen, xq, yggdrasil, yubihsm-connector, and a vast number of golang packages), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable, firefox, gdk-pixbuf2.0, python-ujson, and webmin), Red Hat (firefox and thunderbird), Slackware (gnutls), and SUSE (chromium, firefox, mozilla-nss, rubygem-tzinfo, samba, and xen).

  • UEFI – Terra Firma for Attackers

    In today’s computing environment, firmware can mean several things, ranging from an entire operating system in embedded devices to a small flash program in a hardware component that tells your operating system (OS) about that hardware’s capabilities. In this blog post, we will focus on the vulnerabilities in the latter type of firmware popularized by the Uniform Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI). I will explore how these vulnerabilities are a lucrative target for high-profile attackers, such as nation-states that are seeking vulnerabilities in the less-visible portions of today’s computing environment. First, to get our footing, it is important to understand what UEFI really is. UEFI replaces the legacy Basic Input/Output System (BIOS), interfacing hardware to the OS and provides an extensible intersection between hardware and the OS itself. The UEFI standard also identifies reliable ways to update this firmware from the OS. In essence, in today’s computers, there is another layer of software that can help the OS understand and use available hardware. Of course, this essential layer of software faces all the challenges of today’s software: bugs, security issues, patching, and maintenance. It also lacks visibility, making it hard for defenders to protect this part of their computing environments from ever-increasing threats.

  • Is Linux secure? | Ubuntu

    Meet Pal. Pal is a senior developer working at PalBank. For the next 6 months, Pal will be responsible for leading the development of the bank’s web application client, which will be used daily by millions of customers. Pal invests considerable effort into designing and implementing the most secure app reasonably achievable: tightly controlled and secure development, build and deployment pipelines, static code analysis, pentesting by external parties, multi-factor authentication to access the app and encrypting data at rest. And the list goes on! Pal’s the best, isn’t he? Unfortunately, while such efforts are essential, they are insufficient! And even if we assumed, for the sake of argument and humour, that the PalBank’s client web app is completely free of all known and unknown software vulnerabilities, the app’s security guarantees are bound to be threatened once consumers run it on their endpoint devices. They will be threatened by the millions of lines of code which comprise the platform’s privileged system software, if it becomes either malicious or compromised. Within this context, system software includes the operating system, virtual machine manager and all the platforms’ firmware embedded within. To put it differently, it matters little if a user chooses a perfectly strong unique password, when their operating system is infected with a keylogger leaking it to malicious third-parties. Similarly, it matters little if your code has no buffer overflows, if your operating system is backdoored and simply decides to leak all your customers’ data to malicious third parties. So why does the security of user-level applications depend on the security of its underlying system software? The reason is the hierarchical architecture of commodity devices: privileged system software gets unrestricted access to all the resources of unprivileged user-level applications, because it controls its execution, memory, and access to the underlying hardware. Indeed, it’s a feature, not a bug!

  • Best Practices for PHP Security

    Following these best practices will help you secure your PHP applications and protect them from attack. Remember to always keep your software up to date, properly configure your web server and your PHP, and be sure to perform regular security audits to identify any vulnerabilities that may have slipped through the cracks. We hope you found this article useful and we hope you check out our other articles that may help in keeping your systems secure!

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6