Since a long time ago I’ve been a gitlab-ce user, in fact I’ve set it up on three of the last four companies I’ve worked for (initially I installed it using the omnibus packages on a debian server but on the last two places I moved to the docker based installation, as it is easy to maintain and we don’t need a big installation as the teams using it are small). On the company I work for now (kyso) we are using it to host all our internal repositories and to do all the CI/CD work (the automatic deployments are triggered by web hooks in some cases, but the rest is all done using gitlab-ci). The majority of projects are using nodejs as programming language and we have automated the publication of npm packages on our gitlab instance npm registry and even the publication into the npmjs registry. To publish the packages we have added rules to the gitlab-ci configuration of the relevant repositories and we publish them when a tag is created.

The const keyword is one of the three ways you can declare a variable in the JavaScript language. What differentiates JavaScript’s const keyword from the others is that once a variable is declared, it cannot be assigned a new value. This is incredibly useful when you need to declare a value that should never be changed during runtime. In fact, as a general rule, you should declare a variable using “const” unless you expect the value to be changed. By the end of this guide, you should have a good understanding of how to declare a variable in JavaScript using const.

Justin DeVuyst was able to release the 2022.07 Rakudo Compiler Release just before the end of the month. Which added inode, dev and devtype methods to IO::Path, and a new .snip method (inspired by Haskell’s span). And many other improvements and fixes! Updated Linux packages are now also available on rakudo.pkg, thanks to Claudio Ramirez.

Google has linked up with chip fabrication company, SkyWater Technology, on an open source chip technology program with funding from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to build a reliable source of components for defense applications. SkyWater announced it has received $15 million in funding from the DoD to develop open source design capabilities for its 90nm production process. To enable this, the company has turned to Google to provide the compute resources and other expertise to realize the project. It seems the pair have some history in this respect, with Google working with US-investor-owned SkyWater in 2020 to enable open source design of custom ASICs to be manufactured on its 130nm mixed-signal CMOS process.

Older readers and those with an interest in retrocomputing may remember the days when a computer might well have booted into a BASIC interpreter. It was simultaneously a general purpose device that could run any software it would load, and also a development environment. Not something that can be said for today’s development boards which typically require a host computer on which to write code. Have we lost something along the way? Perhaps an answer to that question can be found in [lurk101]’s self-hosted development environment for the Raspberry Pi Pico.

So far LILYGO’s ESP32 boards with an E-Paper display such as the TTGO T5 or Mini E-Paper Core featured smaller displays from 1.02-inch to 2.9-inch. But the company is now offering a larger 7.5-inch display that works with most of its T5 boards excluding the one used with a 4.7-inch display. The black and white e-paper display offers a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels, is Arduino programmable and backward compatible with earlier T5 E-paper solution, and should be one of the most cost-effective to way to make a wireless E-paper display.

Linux Events and Linux Foundation Buildroot Summer 2022 Hackathon - Bootlin's blog Buildroot is an easy-to-use and popular embedded Linux build system, used by many as an alternative to Yocto/OpenEmbedded. Bootlin has expertise in both build systems, but as in particular been a long time contributor to the Buildroot project. Bootlin CEO’s Thomas Petazzoni is one of the co-maintainers of the project, to which he has contributed over 5000 patches. From July 23 to July 27, four members of the Buildroot community gathered in the sunny south of France for a 5-day long hackathon on Buildroot: Yann Morin, Romain Naour from Smile, Arnout Vandecappelle from Mind and Thomas Petazzoni from Bootlin. The main goal of this hackathon was to reduce the backlog of patches accumulated in the project’s patchwork, the tool used in the Buildroot community to record all contributed patches and make sure all of them are handled: reviewed, accepted, or potentially rejected.

The 2022 Linux Plumbers Conference schedule is out [LWN.net] The 2022 Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) has announced its schedule. The conference will be held in Dublin, Ireland, September 12-14.

KIOXIA Introduces Sample PCIe NVMe Technology-Based Flash Hardware for the Linux Foundation's Software-Enabled Flash Community Project