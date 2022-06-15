Servers: Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and Fathers of Kubernetes
ALP Prototype is Evolving, Proof of Concept Expected in Fall | SUSE Communities
The Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) is switching from the UNIX-style centered, influenced structure of previous operating systems to a more workload and application-centric design. A flexible and secure platform with advancing concepts, as seen in both MicroOS and SLE Micro, along with the incorporation of other components, is evolving. This platform is designed to easily build, deploy and manage applications regardless of hardware or environment.
The Fathers of Kubernetes: Where Are They Now? - Container Journal
Kubernetes, the open source project for container management, has taken the software development world by storm. The platform is used by countless organizations using containers due to its high scalability, elasticity and reliability. According to the CNCF Annual Survey 2021, 96% of organizations are either using or evaluating Kubernetes.
Kubernetes is a de facto option for container orchestration and scheduling. But it wasn’t always that way. It took great minds to construct Kubernetes within Google and others to evangelize its use throughout the software industry. And nowadays, new leaders are emerging to carry the torch forward.
Below, we’ll revisit the history of Kubernetes and check in with its original creators to see where they are today. We’ll also highlight several other prominent figures within the Kubernetes and open source cloud-native community to gauge where the inertia currently is.
