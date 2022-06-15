Language Selection

This GNOME Extension Brings ’Material You’ Vibes to Linux Desktops

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 1st of August 2022 09:27:39 PM
GNOME

When enabled, ‘Material You Color Theming’ GNOME extension generates a patched version of GNOME desktop’s stock libadwaita theme accented by colours pulled directly from the desktop wallpaper.

Then, every time you change your wallpaper you can generate a new re-coloured Adwaita theme that affects the appearance all installed GTK4/libadwaita applications from the archive. Just mouse up to the tray icon the extension adds and hit the “Refresh Material Theme” option to VIBE CHANGE...

Servers: Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and Fathers of Kubernetes

  • ALP Prototype is Evolving, Proof of Concept Expected in Fall | SUSE Communities

    The Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) is switching from the UNIX-style centered, influenced structure of previous operating systems to a more workload and application-centric design. A flexible and secure platform with advancing concepts, as seen in both MicroOS and SLE Micro, along with the incorporation of other components, is evolving. This platform is designed to easily build, deploy and manage applications regardless of hardware or environment.

  • The Fathers of Kubernetes: Where Are They Now? - Container Journal

    Kubernetes, the open source project for container management, has taken the software development world by storm. The platform is used by countless organizations using containers due to its high scalability, elasticity and reliability. According to the CNCF Annual Survey 2021, 96% of organizations are either using or evaluating Kubernetes. Kubernetes is a de facto option for container orchestration and scheduling. But it wasn’t always that way. It took great minds to construct Kubernetes within Google and others to evangelize its use throughout the software industry. And nowadays, new leaders are emerging to carry the torch forward. Below, we’ll revisit the history of Kubernetes and check in with its original creators to see where they are today. We’ll also highlight several other prominent figures within the Kubernetes and open source cloud-native community to gauge where the inertia currently is.

Games: Valve, MangoHud, and OpenRazer

  • Steam gets support for Nintendo Online classic controllers

    Valve recently released an update for the main Steam client, which amongst other things brings support in Steam Input for the Nintendo Online classic controllers. These are the special controllers Nintendo offers for playing their classics on Nintendo Switch, although Steam having support for them makes sure they have a whole lot more life.

  • Valve bans devs from adding review scores and awards on Steam store assets

    There's a lot of places where developers can have their game logo across Steam, and some developers have been going pretty overboard with noisy images filled with extras. Valve is putting a stop to it.

  • Linux gaming overlay MangoHud version 0.6.8 out now

    MangoHud is probably one of my favourite open source projects giving Linux gamers a fancy HUD to display various performance metrics in a nice overlay. Version 0.6.8 is out now!

  • OpenRazer new release adding support for more Razer hardware on Linux

    Razer make some pretty fancy hardware but, like a lot of vendors, don't exactly support Linux directly and so the OpenRazer project helps you out there. It's an open source driver and user-space daemon to control Razer lighting and other features on Linux, with version 3.4.0 officially out now.

Devices/Embedded: Arduino, Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, and SkyWater

  • $52 7.5-inch E-paper display connects to ESP32 boards

    So far LILYGO’s ESP32 boards with an E-Paper display such as the TTGO T5 or Mini E-Paper Core featured smaller displays from 1.02-inch to 2.9-inch. But the company is now offering a larger 7.5-inch display that works with most of its T5 boards excluding the one used with a 4.7-inch display. The black and white e-paper display offers a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels, is Arduino programmable and backward compatible with earlier T5 E-paper solution, and should be one of the most cost-effective to way to make a wireless E-paper display.

  • BPI-Bit Lite is an educational board that runs on Arduino, Webduino and MicroPython

    The Banana Pi BPI-Bit Lite is a development board following the BPI-Bit. This tiny device is powered by the ESP32-S3 from Espressif and it features Goldfingers I/O connectors.

    The microprocessor found on this device is the Xtensa Single-Core 32-bit LX7 with maximum frequency of 240MHz.  Unlike the previous model, the BPI-Bit Lite includes 2048KB of PSRAM but it has less ROM (128KB) and RAM  (320KB). 

  • Self-Hosted Pi Pico Development

    Older readers and those with an interest in retrocomputing may remember the days when a computer might well have booted into a BASIC interpreter. It was simultaneously a general purpose device that could run any software it would load, and also a development environment. Not something that can be said for today’s development boards which typically require a host computer on which to write code. Have we lost something along the way? Perhaps an answer to that question can be found in [lurk101]’s self-hosted development environment for the Raspberry Pi Pico.

  • US DoD funds Google and SkyWater to enable open-source chips • The Register

    Google has linked up with chip fabrication company, SkyWater Technology, on an open source chip technology program with funding from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to build a reliable source of components for defense applications. SkyWater announced it has received $15 million in funding from the DoD to develop open source design capabilities for its 90nm production process. To enable this, the company has turned to Google to provide the compute resources and other expertise to realize the project. It seems the pair have some history in this respect, with Google working with US-investor-owned SkyWater in 2020 to enable open source design of custom ASICs to be manufactured on its 130nm mixed-signal CMOS process.

Programming Leftovers

  • Increasing the glibc and Linux kernel requirements | Rust Blog

    The minimum requirements for Rust toolchains targeting Linux will increase with the Rust 1.64.0 release (slated for September 22nd, 2022).

  • 2022.31 JustinTimeRelease – Rakudo Weekly News

    Justin DeVuyst was able to release the 2022.07 Rakudo Compiler Release just before the end of the month. Which added inode, dev and devtype methods to IO::Path, and a new .snip method (inspired by Haskell’s span). And many other improvements and fixes! Updated Linux packages are now also available on rakudo.pkg, thanks to Claudio Ramirez.

  • Declaring a Variable with const in JavaScript

    The const keyword is one of the three ways you can declare a variable in the JavaScript language. What differentiates JavaScript’s const keyword from the others is that once a variable is declared, it cannot be assigned a new value. This is incredibly useful when you need to declare a value that should never be changed during runtime. In fact, as a general rule, you should declare a variable using “const” unless you expect the value to be changed. By the end of this guide, you should have a good understanding of how to declare a variable in JavaScript using const.

  • Sergio Talens-Oliag: Using Git Server Hooks on GitLab CE to Validate Tags

    Since a long time ago I’ve been a gitlab-ce user, in fact I’ve set it up on three of the last four companies I’ve worked for (initially I installed it using the omnibus packages on a debian server but on the last two places I moved to the docker based installation, as it is easy to maintain and we don’t need a big installation as the teams using it are small). On the company I work for now (kyso) we are using it to host all our internal repositories and to do all the CI/CD work (the automatic deployments are triggered by web hooks in some cases, but the rest is all done using gitlab-ci). The majority of projects are using nodejs as programming language and we have automated the publication of npm packages on our gitlab instance npm registry and even the publication into the npmjs registry. To publish the packages we have added rules to the gitlab-ci configuration of the relevant repositories and we publish them when a tag is created.

