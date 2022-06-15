This GNOME Extension Brings ’Material You’ Vibes to Linux Desktops
When enabled, ‘Material You Color Theming’ GNOME extension generates a patched version of GNOME desktop’s stock libadwaita theme accented by colours pulled directly from the desktop wallpaper.
Then, every time you change your wallpaper you can generate a new re-coloured Adwaita theme that affects the appearance all installed GTK4/libadwaita applications from the archive. Just mouse up to the tray icon the extension adds and hit the “Refresh Material Theme” option to VIBE CHANGE...
