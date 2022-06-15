Open Hardware: Arduino, Linux on Mobile, and RISC-V
Many power tools have the potential to cause serious harm, but few are as dangerous as table saws. But table saws are also indispensable for woodworking, which means that people are willing to risk their fingers to use them. There is a manufacturer called SawStop that builds table saws that automatically stop the blade if they detect flesh. Unfortunately for hobbyists, SawStop table saws start at around $900 for even the most compact models. After receiving a free table saw from a friend, Ruth Amos decided to add DIY SawStop-style finger protection on a friendlier budget.
SawStop table saws have braking systems built to work with special blades. They use capacitive touch sensing, just like a touch-sensitive button, to detect when a finger (or any other body part) touches the blade. When that happens, it deploys the brakes and brings the blade to stop in just a few milliseconds. As SawStop advertisements love to demonstrate, the blade stops before it can do more than knick a finger. The emergency brakes destroy SawStop blades, but that’s a small price to pay to save a finger. Amos’s DIY safety precaution works in a similar manner, but without destroying the blade.
Rubik’s Cubes have been sold in stores for more than 40 years now, but most of us still can’t solve them. Others take the puzzles very seriously, competing in many speed-solving competitions around the world. The world record for the fastest Rubik’s Cube solution is a mere 3.47 seconds, set by China’s Yusheng Du. But this robot created by Redditor iBoot32 puts that record to shame by solving the 3D puzzle in less than two seconds.
It may not seem like it, but the central square on each side of a Rubik’s Cube remains stationary. By spinning those squares, one can rotate the entire side of the cube. iBoot32’s robot design takes advantage of that fact and has six steppers motors that attach to the central squares on each of the Cube’s six sides. This arrangement gives the robot full manipulation of the Rubik’s cube.
Also, more and more apps get ported to GTK4/libadwaita, Phosh 0.20 beta 3, KDE progress and more._
The MangoPi MQ Pro is an inexpensive single-board computer that looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi Zero, but which features a RISC-V processor rather than an ARM chip. So can you use it for all the same things you’d use a Raspberry Pi Zero for? Kind of.
RISC-V is a newer, less common CPU architecture and there’s not as much software optimized for it yet. But an independent developer has published a set of benchmarks that show the MangoPi MQ Pro does offer competitive performance, even if it costs a bit more and is a little harder to find in stock.
In other recent tech news from around the web, Gigabyte’s GIGAIPC subsidiary has unveiled a new 3.5 inch embedded PC board powered by an AMD Ryzen V2000 series embedded processor, Linus Torvalds used an Apple laptop with an ARM64 processor and Asahi Linux software to release Linux 5.19, and TuxPhones raises some good questions about the role of Pine64 in the open hardware space.
ScummVM 2.6.0 or: Insane Escapism
Free your mind for yet another ScummVM release!
Eight newly supported games on 6 engines will plunge you into a variety of different settings. Are you able to escape from an alien-infested planet? What about challenging the Lord of the Dead in the Underworld? And have you ever explored the deepest depth of your psyche to see if you really know yourself?
In this tutorial, we are going to install Neos CMS on Ubuntu 22.04 OS.
Neos CMS is an open-source Content Management System that allows developers and users to build their websites in a couple of steps quickly. Neos CMS is written in PHP and javascript and uses SQL. In this blog post, we will install Neos CMS with the LAMP stack so you can easily access it via a domain name.
In this guide, we will cover how to install KVM on RHEL 9 step-by-step.
Kernel-based Virtual Machine, or KVM in short, is an opensource virtualization solution for the Linux kernel. It supports both Intel and AMD CPUs and allows users to create and manage virtual machines on a Linux system. The kernel functions as a hypervisor and allows you to virtualize your entire dedicated server and create multiple VMs.
As you may know, email spoofing allows attackers to pose as someone else to gain illegal profit. For example, I only use webmaster@cyberciti.biz for communication, but someone might create a spoofed-up email, say info@opensourceflare.com, to trick someone.
In a previous tutorial we discussed about the /etc/fstab file, and how it is used to declare the filesystems which should be mounted on boot. In the pre-Systemd era, filesystem where mounted in the order specified in the /etc/fstab file; on modern Linux distributions, instead, for a faster boot, filesystem are mounted in parallel. Systemd manages the mounting of filesystems via specifically designed units automatically generated from /etc/fstab entries. For these reasons a different strategy must be adopted to establish the dependency between two filesystems, and therefore to set their correct mount order.
In this tutorial we see how to establish an explicit dependency between two filesystems and set their mount order on modern Linux distributions.
Today we are looking at how to install Gacha Club Edition Beta on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
In this article you will be acquainted with the concept of I/O redirections, and the different ways to use standard output, standard input and standard error.
In this guide we are going to explore how to install Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the Java Developer Kit (JDK) in Rocky Linux 9. This guide also works for RHEL 9/Alma Linux 9.
Java and the JVM (Java’s virtual machine) are required for many kinds of software, including Tomcat, Jetty, Glassfish, Cassandra and Jenkins.
Java is a high-level, class-based, object-oriented programming language that is designed to have as few implementation dependencies as possible. Java was developed by Sun Microsystems (which is now the subsidiary of Oracle) in the year 1995. James Gosling is known as the father of Java.
In this Guide we are going to learn how to install and configure Jenkins in Rocky Linux 9. This will also work for other RHEL 9 derivatives like Alma Linux.
Jenkins is a popular opensource automation tool to perform continuous integration and build automation. Jenkins allows to execute a predefined list of steps, e.g. to compile golang source code to build build binary file. The trigger for this execution can be time or event based.
Plymouth is an application originally developed by Red Hat and later adopted basically by all the most commonly used Linux distributions. The software runs very early in the boot process, and provides eye-candy animations which accompany the user until he is prompted to login into the system. When Plymouth is used, boot messages are hidden, although they can be visualized simply by clicking the esc key. Some users, however, may prefer to visualize boot messages by default, and avoid any animation.
In this article we see how disable Plymouth animations on some of the most used Linux distributions.
SDDM (Simple Desktop Display Manager) is a modern, free and open source Display Manager available on Linux and other Unix platforms like FreeBSD. It works both with X11 and Wayland, and is based on QtQuick, a framework to build QML applications. SDDM allows a great degree of customization and; thanks to this, a lot of custom themes are available for it.
In this tutorial we see how to install and enable SDDM on some of the most used Linux distributions, and how to change its look by using custom themes.
KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is the virtualization solution (type 1 hypervisor) included in the Linux kernel, which, by default, is used together with QEMU, the userspace software which actually performs the guest systems emulation (type 2 hypervisor). In a previous tutorial we saw how to create and manage KVM virtual machines from the command line; in this article, instead, we will learn how to create and manage guest systems snapshots using tools like virsh and virt-manager.
In this tutorial we learn how to create snapshots of guest systems emulated with QEMU/KVM, using virsh and virt-manager.
If your business has grown to the point it requires help with planning and organizing details such as contacts, suppliers, invoices, orders, stock and schedules, you need an ERP tool. You can either turn to a third-party platform, or you can deploy an in-house solution to your data center or a third-party cloud host.
Follow this step-by-step process of installing the Dolibarr ERP/CRM solution, which is perfectly suited for organizations of all sizes as well as for freelancers.
Linux is everywhere -- in phones, smart appliances, cloud storage services, cars, thermostats, and just about everything with an embedded system or a major third-party service.
It can also be on your desktop. Linux is a fantastic choice as a desktop operating system because it's incredibly reliable, secure, and more flexible than any other OS on the market. But for those who might be hesitant to install Linux over macOS or Windows, what can you do? One route that makes it very easy to test and use Linux, without doing anything to your primary operating system, is the virtual machine route.
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) were initially created to grant workers who are remote, workers who travel, or workers who do not tend to be in the office access to the local network over an insecure network connection when they are not physically within the local network. Essentially, a VPN can be used for various reasons however, the main purpose was for the use of businesses and companies. Not only would workers need to access resources on the company network but companies with multiple offices that need to work in unison as if they’re on the same network found that a VPN would be the ultimate solution. Nowadays, daily computer users use VPNs for many different use cases but mainly, they want to maintain their privacy and better control access to resources. VPNs are used to guard daily users and companies alike against cyber criminals on public networks and are also used for hiding your IP address, your browsing activity, and your personal data on any network you may be connected to, whether it be at home or at a coffee shop. Ultimately, what mostly all VPNs have in common is the ability to connect remotely to a private network over a public connection. VPNs are used to secure internet connections, protect against malware and hacking, maintain digital privacy, gain access to geo-restricted content, and conceal users' physical locations. A VPN is an essential tool for staying safe and secure online as more and more users value their privacy, as well as companies with multiple offices and remote workers.
Last year, I wrote about on how to get my buggy Keychron C1 keyboard working properly on Linux by setting a kernel module parameter. Afterwards, I contacted Hans de Goede since he was the last one that contributed a major patch to the relevant kernel module. After some debugging, it turned out that the Keychron keyboards are indeed misbehaving when set to Windows mode. Almost a year later, Bryan Cain provided a patch fixing the behavior, which has now been merged to the Linux kernel in 5.19.
Emmabuntüs: On August 1st, 2022, Emma DE4 2nd update
On August 1st, 2022, the Emmabuntüs Collective is happy to announce its Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.02 (32 and 64 bits) update, based on Debian 11.4 Bullseye and supporting both Xfce and LXQt desktop environments.
This distribution was originally designed to facilitate the reconditioning of computers donated to humanitarian organizations, starting with Emmaüs communities (which is where the distribution’s name obviously comes from), to promote the discovery of GNU/Linux by beginners, as well as to extend the lifespan of computer hardware, in order to reduce the waste induced by the over-consumption of raw materials.
This new update of our distribution incorporates the improvements implemented in the recent Emmabutüs DE4 version supporting a better handling of both the UEFI and the Secure Boot, thanks to an update of our refurbishing key which now supports the saving and cloning operations with the Secure Boot option.
