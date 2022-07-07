Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 746

Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 746 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 746 for the week of July 24 – 30, 2022.

Canonical adds instance modification to Multipass, and more • The Register [Ed: Canonical is working for Microsoft while Microsoft attacks Linux, moreover promoting WSL (Windows), which goes against Ubuntu, the prime brand of Canonical] Never one to shy away from tootling its own trumpet, Ubuntu Linux maker Canonical has talked up the instance modification features of version 1.10 of its lightweight VM manager, Multipass. Multipass is a handy tool for developers seeking to simulate a small cloud deployment on a workstation (so long as Ubuntu is your thing, of course) and – unlike something like Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux – will straddle platforms using KVM in Linux, HyperKit on macOS, and Hyper-V on Windows. The Canonical team has been quietly working away on the platform over the years and recently released version 1.10, a major update of which is the ability to modify the RAM use, disk space, and CPU core of existing instances. While it is a little surprising that it has taken so long for something that VM wranglers usually take for granted to arrive, the update is a welcome for developers less than keen to destroy and rebuild an instance just to add a bit more RAM.

Canonical at SIGGRAPH 2022 | Ubuntu The VFX community beckoned, and we answered the call! Ubuntu by Canonical is proud to announce we will be attending SIGGRAPH 2022, and we have quite a bit to share with you all.

10 Tech Terms You’re Saying Wrong (And How to Pronounce Them Correctly) These days most people share funny memes and GIFs with friends and family, but how often does someone say “JIF” or “me-me” out loud when referring to one? If that’s you, you’re saying it wrong. Tech terms, brands, and products often have weird names or words. For example, when you clear the cache on your computer, do you pronounce it as “cash-ay” or “cash”? Only one of those is correct. With that in mind, here are ten popular tech terms or brand names you’re saying wrong and how to say them right.

How to Install Plausible Analytics on Ubuntu 22.04 – LinuxWizardry Plausible Analytics is a lightweight and open-source web analytics tool. It is a simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics. With Plausible, you can track your website visitors and get valuable statistics that help to improve the user’s experience. This tutorial will discuss how to install and set up Plausibe Analytics on Ubuntu 22.04 server.

Open Hardware: Arduino, Linux on Mobile, and RISC-V DIY SawStop saves fingers from shop mishaps | Arduino Blog Many power tools have the potential to cause serious harm, but few are as dangerous as table saws. But table saws are also indispensable for woodworking, which means that people are willing to risk their fingers to use them. There is a manufacturer called SawStop that builds table saws that automatically stop the blade if they detect flesh. Unfortunately for hobbyists, SawStop table saws start at around $900 for even the most compact models. After receiving a free table saw from a friend, Ruth Amos decided to add DIY SawStop-style finger protection on a friendlier budget. SawStop table saws have braking systems built to work with special blades. They use capacitive touch sensing, just like a touch-sensitive button, to detect when a finger (or any other body part) touches the blade. When that happens, it deploys the brakes and brings the blade to stop in just a few milliseconds. As SawStop advertisements love to demonstrate, the blade stops before it can do more than knick a finger. The emergency brakes destroy SawStop blades, but that’s a small price to pay to save a finger. Amos’s DIY safety precaution works in a similar manner, but without destroying the blade.

Arduino-controlled robot solves Rubik’s Cubes in a couple seconds | Arduino Blog Rubik’s Cubes have been sold in stores for more than 40 years now, but most of us still can’t solve them. Others take the puzzles very seriously, competing in many speed-solving competitions around the world. The world record for the fastest Rubik’s Cube solution is a mere 3.47 seconds, set by China’s Yusheng Du. But this robot created by Redditor iBoot32 puts that record to shame by solving the 3D puzzle in less than two seconds. It may not seem like it, but the central square on each side of a Rubik’s Cube remains stationary. By spinning those squares, one can rotate the entire side of the cube. iBoot32’s robot design takes advantage of that fact and has six steppers motors that attach to the central squares on each of the Cube’s six sides. This arrangement gives the robot full manipulation of the Rubik’s cube.

LINMOB.net - Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (30/2022): Ubuntu Touch on FairPhone 4, and, maybe, RISC-V phones in the future! Also, more and more apps get ported to GTK4/libadwaita, Phosh 0.20 beta 3, KDE progress and more._

Lilbits: Linux 5.19, Ryzen Embedded, and RISC-V - Liliputing The MangoPi MQ Pro is an inexpensive single-board computer that looks a lot like a Raspberry Pi Zero, but which features a RISC-V processor rather than an ARM chip. So can you use it for all the same things you’d use a Raspberry Pi Zero for? Kind of. RISC-V is a newer, less common CPU architecture and there’s not as much software optimized for it yet. But an independent developer has published a set of benchmarks that show the MangoPi MQ Pro does offer competitive performance, even if it costs a bit more and is a little harder to find in stock. In other recent tech news from around the web, Gigabyte’s GIGAIPC subsidiary has unveiled a new 3.5 inch embedded PC board powered by an AMD Ryzen V2000 series embedded processor, Linus Torvalds used an Apple laptop with an ARM64 processor and Asahi Linux software to release Linux 5.19, and TuxPhones raises some good questions about the role of Pine64 in the open hardware space.