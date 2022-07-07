Android Leftovers

Give More Apps Rounded Corners with this GNOME Shell Extension

Want all your apps to have nicely rounded bottom window corners like GTK4/libadwaita apps have? There’s — what else? — a GNOME Shell extension that can do it! Apply titled, the Rounded Window Corners GNOME extension aims to “try to add rounded corners for all windows”. While it works great with GTK3 (as pictured) it also goes out of its way to apply rounded bottom corners to pretty much every app you use, including Electron apps like VSCode.

KDE Plasma 5.25.4 Improves Plasma Wayland for Steam Proton Games, Fixes More Bugs

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 5.25.3, the KDE Plasma 5.25.4 point release is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing an issue that caused Wine or Steam Proton apps and games to crash when switching virtual desktops with a touchpad swipe gesture, as well as a KWin crash when pressing the physical buttons on a connected drawing tablet.