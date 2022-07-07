Language Selection

KDE Plasma 5.25.4 Improves Plasma Wayland for Steam Proton Games, Fixes More Bugs

KDE
Linux
Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 5.25.3, the KDE Plasma 5.25.4 point release is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing an issue that caused Wine or Steam Proton apps and games to crash when switching virtual desktops with a touchpad swipe gesture, as well as a KWin crash when pressing the physical buttons on a connected drawing tablet.

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of August 2022 03:26:44 PM.
reComputer J101/J202 carrier boards are designed for Jetson Nano/NX/TX2 NX SoM

Seeed Studio’s reComputer J101 & J202 are carrier boards with a similar form factor as the ones found in NVIDIA Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier NX developer kits, but with a slightly different feature set. The reComputer J101 notably features different USB Type-A/Type-C ports, a microSD card, takes power from a USB Type-C port, and drops the DisplayPort connector, while the reComputer J201 board replaces the micro USB device port with a USB Type-C port, adds a CAN Bus interface, and switches to 12V power input instead of 19V. Read more

7 Top Free and Open Source F# Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. Read more

Secure Boot Disabled? GNOME Will Soon Warn You About it!

When you install Linux on your UEFI-enabled computer, you have to disable Secure Boot because the live USB will refuse to boot with the option enabled. Some mainstream Linux distributions support Secure Boot, but it is still challenging to set up for many other distributions (and with Nvidia hardware onboard). While things may not have improved over the years, Secure Boot is an essential protection feature in general. Read more

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

On August 2nd, 2022, Canonical published a new Ubuntu kernel security updates for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS systems that address four security vulnerabilities, including a remote code execution. The interesting part is that Canonical lists only Linux 5.15 kernels for both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS as being patched, despite the fact that Ubuntu 20.04 LTS runs Linux kernel 5.13 since the release of the Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS point release back in February 2022. Read more

