KDE Plasma 5.25.4 Improves Plasma Wayland for Steam Proton Games, Fixes More Bugs
Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 5.25.3, the KDE Plasma 5.25.4 point release is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing an issue that caused Wine or Steam Proton apps and games to crash when switching virtual desktops with a touchpad swipe gesture, as well as a KWin crash when pressing the physical buttons on a connected drawing tablet.
