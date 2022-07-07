Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of August 2022 03:29:47 PM

Want all your apps to have nicely rounded bottom window corners like GTK4/libadwaita apps have?

There’s — what else? — a GNOME Shell extension that can do it!

Apply titled, the Rounded Window Corners GNOME extension aims to “try to add rounded corners for all windows”. While it works great with GTK3 (as pictured) it also goes out of its way to apply rounded bottom corners to pretty much every app you use, including Electron apps like VSCode.