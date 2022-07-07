Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers OpenNCC NCB, an Open Source alternative to Intel’s Neural Compute Stick 2 The OpenNCC NCB is an accelerated AI reference platform fully developed by EyeCloud.AI. This board can be interfaced with Raspberry Pi boards and it was specifically designed as an alternative to Intel’s Neural Compute Stick 2. This platform features the Movidius Myriad X VPU, which is Intel’s first VPU that integrates the Neural Compute Engine along with 16 SHAVE cores. The device also includes up to 8GB of LPDDR4 (1600 MHz, 32-bit).

ZX Spectrum Emulator Runs on Raspberry Pi Pico Everybody knows the ZX Spectrum was better than the Commodore 64, but what’s even better is Spectrum emulation on the RP2040 chip, better known as the Raspberry Pi Pico, with video output that suits modern screens.

Raspberry Pi Pico Emulates 6502 Computer and Runs Loderunner The original 6502 is an 8-bit microprocessor developed by a team that used to work for Motorola on the 6800. There are similarities between the two, and the 6502 is a more straightforward take on the 6800 processor. Overall, the Pico is more than capable of emulating the 6502 as it’s a 32-bit microprocessor, but you can find plenty of RP2040 boards that would be fun to implement for a project like this.

July Update: A Pinecil Evolved Two years ago, the Pinecil V1 was announced, and since then has become PINE64’s most popular consumer hardware. Sadly, I’m far worse at Riddles than the great Lukasz, so to cut to the chase, today we are announcing the follow up version two, which is more of an evolution than a revolution. Featuring improved hardware and accessories it retains the same ergonomics and design as the original Pinecil, and it will work with any accessories you already have. It will obviously work with any external accessories, such as cables, but also with existing cases and tips.

Accelerate Your Robotics Design with the Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit - Hackster.io AMD-Xilinx launched its new line of systems-on-module (SOM) last year, which introduced us to the Kria K26 with the KV260 Vision AI Kit. If you're not already familiar, an SOM is a modular type of FPGA development board that isolates the actual FPGA chip to its own modular PCB with some sort of high-speed, high density connector interface; the rest of the peripherals such as power supplies, interface connectors, COM ports, etc. are placed on a compatible baseboard PCB with the corresponding high density connector. This makes SOM FPGAs a more cost-effective option with shortened development cycles since the hardware development changes are isolated to the peripherals located on the carrier board the SOM base board is attached to. This is especially important in current times where supply chain issues have created shortages across all markets, so any reuse of hardware that is possible is critical at the moment.

Programming Leftovers The horizontal overflow problem My good friend, Wei, has a pet peeve: unintended horizontal over-scrolling on mobile. Which is very different from intentional horizontal scrolling on mobile. Anyway, we thought it was worth a discussion, from why this phenomenon exists to how we can do our best to avoid it. As you can see, I have chosen the reasonably “loose” phrase “do our best”. This is because there will inevitably be some edge cases where a trade-off needs to be made on whether to just let things be. We’ll talk about those as well.

Clojure Tricks: Number to Digits If you’re into programming puzzles you probably know that there’s a whole class of problems about doing something (e.g. some calculations) with the digits of a number. This means you need to break down a number into its digits first. I’ve always assumed that those problems exist just because decomposing a number to its digits is a classic example of recursion: [...]

Print based debugging and infrequent developers One of the great advantages of print based debugging for the infrequent developer is that it requires essentially no extra knowledge. We almost always know how to print things in the language, and we have to know how to build and run the software in order to work on it. The extra learning required to do print based debugging is basically nil. This is not the case for debuggers; even the best debugger, one that sticks as close as possible to the language's syntax, has some extra things we need to learn and then to try to remember over time.

A toy remote login server Hello! The other day we talked about what happened when you press a key in your terminal. As a followup, I thought it might be fun to implement a program that’s like a tiny ssh server, but without the security. You can find it on github here, and I’ll explain how it works in this blog post.

Python is my default choice for scripts that process text Every so often I wind up writing something that needs to do something more complicated than can be readily handled in some Bourne shell, awk, or other basic Unix scripting tools. When this happens, the language I most often turn to is Python, and especially Python is my default choice when the work I'm doing involves processing text in some way (or often if I need to generate text). For example, if I want to analyze the output of some command and generate Prometheus metrics from it, Python is often my choice. These days, this is Python 3, even with its warts with handling non-Unicode input (which usually don't come up in this context).

RStudio launches Shiny for Python, announces change in brand name Normally, RStudio makes a soft launch of its products to a small group of people who have access and can give feedback before it is released to the public. However, Shiny’s early release was done discreetly before the conference. Shiny will now be a part of other Python packages like Dash and Streamlit. Cheng said that Shiny’s addition will offer a separate set of features to the users.