Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of August 2022 06:13:30 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to run a command on bash script exits

    Shell scripts are handy for automating tasks like backup databases, clearing log files, etc. You need to perform some tasks when the script finishes the execution. No matter at which stage the script is finished.

    For example, a script that clears the log files from the system. The script first checks the size of the log file, if the log file size is lower than the specified size, the script exits. In that case, you still want to run a block of code.

  • How I use the Linux sed command to automate file edits

    When I use the Linux command line, whether I'm writing a new program on my desktop computer or managing a website on my web server, I often need to process text files. Linux provides powerful tools that I leverage to get my work done. I frequently use sed, an editor that can modify text according to a pattern.

    sed stands for stream editor, and it edits text in a file and prints the results. One way to use sed is to identify several occurrences of one string in a file and replace them with a different string. You can use sed to process text files to a seemingly endless degree, but I'd like to share a few ways I use sed to help me manage files.

  • Back Up Encrypted ZFS Data without Unlocking It

    I recently built my first home TrueNAS server. I use it to store the bulk of my personal and work data, so I’ve been learning how to make the most of TrueNAS and its filesystem, ZFS.

    Today, I want to tell you about backing up encrypted data.

  • Hunt for Better WordPress Hosting – Update

    Nearly a year ago, I wrote about my hunt for better WordPress hosting and the results weren’t great. Here’s an update…

»

More in Tux Machines

Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  • OpenNCC NCB, an Open Source alternative to Intel’s Neural Compute Stick 2

    The OpenNCC NCB is an accelerated AI reference platform fully developed by EyeCloud.AI. This board can be interfaced with Raspberry Pi boards and it was specifically designed as an alternative to Intel’s Neural Compute Stick 2.

    This platform features the Movidius Myriad X VPU, which is Intel’s first VPU that integrates the Neural Compute Engine along with 16 SHAVE cores. The device also includes up to 8GB of LPDDR4 (1600 MHz, 32-bit). 

  • ZX Spectrum Emulator Runs on Raspberry Pi Pico

    Everybody knows the ZX Spectrum was better than the Commodore 64, but what’s even better is Spectrum emulation on the RP2040 chip, better known as the Raspberry Pi Pico, with video output that suits modern screens.

  • Raspberry Pi Pico Emulates 6502 Computer and Runs Loderunner

    The original 6502 is an 8-bit microprocessor developed by a team that used to work for Motorola on the 6800. There are similarities between the two, and the 6502 is a more straightforward take on the 6800 processor. Overall, the Pico is more than capable of emulating the 6502 as it’s a 32-bit microprocessor, but you can find plenty of RP2040 boards that would be fun to implement for a project like this.

  • July Update: A Pinecil Evolved

    Two years ago, the Pinecil V1 was announced, and since then has become PINE64’s most popular consumer hardware. Sadly, I’m far worse at Riddles than the great Lukasz, so to cut to the chase, today we are announcing the follow up version two, which is more of an evolution than a revolution. Featuring improved hardware and accessories it retains the same ergonomics and design as the original Pinecil, and it will work with any accessories you already have. It will obviously work with any external accessories, such as cables, but also with existing cases and tips.

  • Accelerate Your Robotics Design with the Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit - Hackster.io

    AMD-Xilinx launched its new line of systems-on-module (SOM) last year, which introduced us to the Kria K26 with the KV260 Vision AI Kit. If you're not already familiar, an SOM is a modular type of FPGA development board that isolates the actual FPGA chip to its own modular PCB with some sort of high-speed, high density connector interface; the rest of the peripherals such as power supplies, interface connectors, COM ports, etc. are placed on a compatible baseboard PCB with the corresponding high density connector. This makes SOM FPGAs a more cost-effective option with shortened development cycles since the hardware development changes are isolated to the peripherals located on the carrier board the SOM base board is attached to. This is especially important in current times where supply chain issues have created shortages across all markets, so any reuse of hardware that is possible is critical at the moment.

Programming Leftovers

  • The horizontal overflow problem

    My good friend, Wei, has a pet peeve: unintended horizontal over-scrolling on mobile. Which is very different from intentional horizontal scrolling on mobile. Anyway, we thought it was worth a discussion, from why this phenomenon exists to how we can do our best to avoid it.

    As you can see, I have chosen the reasonably “loose” phrase “do our best”. This is because there will inevitably be some edge cases where a trade-off needs to be made on whether to just let things be. We’ll talk about those as well.

  • Clojure Tricks: Number to Digits

    If you’re into programming puzzles you probably know that there’s a whole class of problems about doing something (e.g. some calculations) with the digits of a number. This means you need to break down a number into its digits first. I’ve always assumed that those problems exist just because decomposing a number to its digits is a classic example of recursion: [...]

  • Print based debugging and infrequent developers

    One of the great advantages of print based debugging for the infrequent developer is that it requires essentially no extra knowledge. We almost always know how to print things in the language, and we have to know how to build and run the software in order to work on it. The extra learning required to do print based debugging is basically nil. This is not the case for debuggers; even the best debugger, one that sticks as close as possible to the language's syntax, has some extra things we need to learn and then to try to remember over time.

  • A toy remote login server

    Hello! The other day we talked about what happened when you press a key in your terminal.

    As a followup, I thought it might be fun to implement a program that’s like a tiny ssh server, but without the security. You can find it on github here, and I’ll explain how it works in this blog post.

  • Python is my default choice for scripts that process text

    Every so often I wind up writing something that needs to do something more complicated than can be readily handled in some Bourne shell, awk, or other basic Unix scripting tools. When this happens, the language I most often turn to is Python, and especially Python is my default choice when the work I'm doing involves processing text in some way (or often if I need to generate text). For example, if I want to analyze the output of some command and generate Prometheus metrics from it, Python is often my choice. These days, this is Python 3, even with its warts with handling non-Unicode input (which usually don't come up in this context).

  • RStudio launches Shiny for Python, announces change in brand name

    Normally, RStudio makes a soft launch of its products to a small group of people who have access and can give feedback before it is released to the public. However, Shiny’s early release was done discreetly before the conference. Shiny will now be a part of other Python packages like Dash and Streamlit. Cheng said that Shiny’s addition will offer a separate set of features to the users.

Security Leftovers

  • 9 Wise Linux Cybersecurity Tips for Businesses

    The Linux operating system is used on most cloud servers, and this fact is important to know. More companies are moving their data to the cloud. A good Linux cybersecurity professional will have a deep understanding of the key areas of this operating system to ensure that their system is secure. You should protect the integrity of your data. This ensures that no one can alter it or corrupt it. Data should be available when a user needs it. This requires securing your system from the outside world by implementing strong user authentication. Keeping your system secure also means enforcing all privacy laws. When choosing your software, make sure that you choose a system with strong security features.

  • CosmicStrand Malware Infects ASUS, Gigabyte Motherboards

    Researchers from Kaspersky labs found the malware stranded in the motherboards' Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) - their boot sector, so to speak, which is tasked with identifying, verifying and booting up all the connected hardware bits. From simple fans spinning up all the way to your PC's overclocking capabilities on the latest and greatest gaming CPUs - it all leads to your PC's BIOS. For the sake of clarity, this isn't the first such threat discovered - but one is already too many, and it does add to possible infection vectors.

  • Police open probe of news agency STT's cyber attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The agency announced on Friday that it had taken some of its systems offline following a malicious attack the previous night. It said the attack caused extensive damage.

  • Congress takes aggressive stance against foreign spyware [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Last week, the House Intelligence Committee passed the Intelligence Authorization Act, which included a provision authorizing the Director of National Intelligence to prohibit the U.S. intelligence community from buying and using foreign spyware.

    The bill would also allow the president to impose sanctions on foreign government officials and firms that target U.S. officials with spyware.

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6