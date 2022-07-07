today's leftovers
Proprietary Art: How Microsoft didn't splinter the Linux desktop
Much of the article, however, strikes me as problematic. I've previously dissected the allure of historical cherry-picking when trying to explain various annoyances in computing. This isn't always intentional and it's easy to make mistakes, because the history of software inventions is a deeply tangled web of inspiration (or copying, or stealing - whatever you want to call it) and incremental improvements dating back to the very first general purpose computers ever made.
Late Night Linux – Episode 188 – Late Night Linux
Torvalds is using an Arm Mac with Asahi, potentially bad news for ChromeOS in Europe, a remarkable Debian server upgrade, Facebook wins a battle in the URL war, Minecraft shuns NFTs, KDE Korner, and more.
Preparing for the next wave of transformation [Ed: Buzzwords-filled fluff]
We’re lucky to work with so many innovative and forward-thinking companies here at SUSE. We see how committed our customers are to tackling their transformation challenges by leveraging open source tools and platforms that allow their developers to quickly build new solutions that drive their organisation forward.
Even more randomness
Damien Miller (djm@) committed a change randomising the rekeying interval in arc4random(3) (and friends): [...]
Android Leftovers
GitLab Plans to Save Up to $1M by Deleting Inactive Projects by Free Users
Right after Microsoft acquired GitHub, many users migrated to GitLab and other GitHub alternatives. Considering many popular open-source projects can be found on GitLab, it has a good reputation with developers and project maintainers. Now, there has been an interesting development at GitLab, as reported by The Register Also: GitLab plans to delete dormant projects in free accounts
First Release Candidate of Krita 5.1.0 is out
Today we’re releasing the first release candidate for Krita 5.1! For the full list, check out the work-in-progress full release notes! Read on
How to Remove White Space from the File Name in Linux
Not able to access or open file because of white space in file name? Then you can remove the white space from the file name by following three different method . When you look at your system directory structure, you’ll find that many files are stored in several ways, such as “somefilename.txt”, “some_file_name.txt”, “some-file-name.txt”, or “some file name.txt”.
