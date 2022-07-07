We’re lucky to work with so many innovative and forward-thinking companies here at SUSE. We see how committed our customers are to tackling their transformation challenges by leveraging open source tools and platforms that allow their developers to quickly build new solutions that drive their organisation forward.

Torvalds is using an Arm Mac with Asahi, potentially bad news for ChromeOS in Europe, a remarkable Debian server upgrade, Facebook wins a battle in the URL war, Minecraft shuns NFTs, KDE Korner, and more.

Much of the article, however, strikes me as problematic. I've previously dissected the allure of historical cherry-picking when trying to explain various annoyances in computing. This isn't always intentional and it's easy to make mistakes, because the history of software inventions is a deeply tangled web of inspiration (or copying, or stealing - whatever you want to call it) and incremental improvements dating back to the very first general purpose computers ever made.

ProcessWire is a free and open-source PHP content management system and framework that was created by Ryan Cramer in 2008, initially using the name Page CMS. In February 2011, it was publicly released as an open-source project under the MIT license.

Pinta is an excellent image editing tool for both novice and experienced users. The user interface is straightforward yet still packed with features. The drawing tools are comprehensive and easy to use, and the wide range of effects makes it easy to add a professional touch to your images. One of the best features of Pinta is the ability to create unlimited layers. This makes it easy to keep your work tidy and organized and allows you to experiment with different effects without damaging your original image easily. Whether you’re looking for a simple way to crop and resize your photos or you need a more powerful tool for advanced retouching, Pinta has everything you need. The following tutorial will teach you how to install Pinta on Linux Mint 21 LTS series using two different methods: apt and flatpak, along with the command terminal to install the image editor.

Neofetch is a free, open-source command-line system information tool written in bash 3.2+. Neofetch displays system information in a beautiful aesthetic way, such as system model and manufacturer, operating system, kernel version, uptime, memory resources, disk usage, and more. All this is displayed in an easy-to-read format that can be further customized with colors and logos. Neofetch also outputs the information in JSON, so other programs and scripts can use it. Neofetch is an excellent tool for anyone who wants quick and easy system information without installing additional software. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Neofetch on Rocky Linux 9 using the command line terminal and how to use the terminal commands to achieve more with Neofetch.

Originating from Linux, which uses a Unix operating system, SIGKILL is a common command that developers use to terminate absolutely any process. Most commonly, if anything needs to be shut down immediately as it's causing damage to the system itself, then SIGKILL is the go-to signal to use.

Originating from Linux, which uses a Unix operating system, SIGKILL is a common command that developers use to terminate absolutely any process. Most commonly, if anything needs to be shut down immediately as it's causing damage to the system itself, then SIGKILL is the go-to signal to use. Alongside Linux, SIGKILL has also found itself into any developer platform that manages container systems, with the most popular example of this being Kubernetes. As one of the most drastic signals that you can execute, SIGKILL will instantly terminate a process, without giving the system the opportunity to block or ignore the signal. With this, absolutely any processes that are connected to the process you’ve killed will also terminate. In the rare case that SIGKILL doesn’t totally terminate a process, your console will return a whole operating system error, which could reveal you have a much more difficult problem on your hands to solve.

VirtualBox is a free and open-source hypervisor for x86 and x86-64 virtualization, which the Oracle Corporation develops. The software targets users wishing to create virtual environments for servers and desktops that allow users and administrations to run multiple guests operating systems on a single computer for either testing methods or production use. VirtualBox may be installed on Windows, macOS, Linux, Solaris, and FreeBSD. With the help of VirtualBox, one can run multiple guest operating systems on a single host machine. This is because it removes the hardware differences between various CPU architectures and allows running different operating systems on the same computer. In other words, it enables cross-platform compatibility. This feature makes VirtualBox very popular among developers and system administrators who need to test software on multiple platforms. Another advantage of VirtualBox is that it supports a wide range of guest additions, which add features like improved graphics support, mouse pointer integration, seamless windows, and shared folders to the guest operating system. This makes it possible to use virtual machines for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing or office work. Overall, VirtualBox is a powerful and convenient tool that can be used for both personal and professional purposes. The following tutorial will teach you how to install VirtualBox on Linux Mint 21 LTS series by importing the official virtual box repository and installing the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal. The extra benefit for users using this method is that you will receive them instantly from the VirtualBox repository when updates drop.

SSH, or Secure Shell, is a gem for the Linux administrator to manage the remote system via a Linux terminal. It provides you with access control over the remote machine with or without root privileges. Logged-in users can easily perform admin tasks such as updating the system or managing system packages. However, when you leave a terminal session on a system update for a certain period of time, the session becomes inactive after the update is complete.

When an application under a Linux operating system environment is running, background processes linked to that application are initiated. Events linked with the execution of these applications are recorded on a log file (generated by the applications and/or background processes). Since log files are constantly generated; especially on a busy system like a server environment, it is necessary to keep them in check. For a Linux system that is not running too many applications, log files can be easily and manually trimmed on timed schedules. However, such a log files management approach is not applicable to enterprise/production-ready Linux systems. Logrotate takes care of automatic rotation and compression of growing log files to ensure that we save on the system’s available disk space. This article will walk us through the installation and basic usage of the Logrotate utility in managing log files in the Linux system.

Brave is a free, open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. that promises faster internet browsing speeds and better privacy protection than other leading browsers. Based on the Chromium web browser, Brave includes features like built-in ad blocking and tracker blocking in its default settings. This makes Brave a good choice for users concerned about their online privacy and who want a browser that won’t slow down their computer. In addition, Brave offers rewards to users who opt to view advertisements through its BAT (Basic Attention Token) system. This allows users to support the websites they visit directly while still enjoying an ad-free browsing experience. Whether you’re looking for a fast, privacy-focused browser or a way to support your favorite websites, Brave may be the right choice for you. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave Browser on Linux Mint 21 LTS series using the command line terminal to install the stable version, and optional beta or development builds.

Firefox is a widely used web browser known for its speed, security, and privacy features. However, some users are concerned about the amount of personal data collected by the browser through telemetry. LibreWolf is a fork of Firefox that aims to address these concerns by eliminating telemetry and increasing protection against tracking and fingerprinting techniques. In addition, LibreWolf includes a few security improvements, such as disabling the auto-updating feature and allowing only signed add-ons to be installed. As a result, LibreWolf provides a more privacy-conscious alternative to Firefox that still offers a good user experience. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install LibreWolf Browser on Linux Mint 21 LTS release series. The tutorial will describe importing the official repository and gpg key and updating and removing the browser by utilizing the command line terminal.

The software package format for Debian-based Linux distributions and their associated derivatives can easily be identified by the .deb extension. Debian packages are also attributed to two tar archives. The first archive file contains control information and the second one installable data. This article will walk us through the creation of a simple Debian package and later demonstrate its installation on any Debian-based system. To cover all the basics needed in creating a Debian package, we will create and package a simple trivial application from scratch.

Bulletin Board Systems (BBS) used to be the quintessential information hubs of the 90s. These were geographically local machines that users could connect to in order to access information, obtain files and even communicate with other BBS users. Over the years, however, the know-how that you needed to even connect to one made it challenging for a regular user to participate in a BBS. As such, BBS have lost its luster and appeal in favor for the more global web. Despite that, it is still possible to create your own BBS server today using Linux. There are numerous projects, such as EnigmaBBS, that use modern languages and technologies to recreate the BBS experience of the 90s.

ll show you how to install Jami on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Jami is an end-to-end encrypted secure, and distributed chat communication platform also supports audio and video calling, which makes it the competitor or alternative of Skype. It is a cross-platform application, therefore all the operating systems such as Linux, Mac, and Windows support it. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root ac

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jami on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Jami is an end-to-end encrypted secure, and distributed chat communication platform also supports audio and video calling, which makes it the competitor or alternative of Skype. It is a cross-platform application, therefore all the operating systems such as Linux, Mac, and Windows support it. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Jami (Ring) on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Postman on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Postman is a complete API development platform that helps you manage your APIs in every stage of development, from designing and testing, to publishing API documentation and monitoring. It was early released as a chrome browser extension, but now it has quickly emerged as a robust API tool with guaranteed compatibility in several operating systems, including Linux. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Postman on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Htop is an interactive process manager and viewer for system monitoring. It is just like the default top command with an additional set of options and a better display on the monitor. Htop displays a frequently updated list of the processes currently executing on a computer, usually in the order of CPU consumption. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Htop interactive process viewer on Rocky Linux. 9.

Chromebooks are a good choice for a new laptop. They’re fast, lightweight, and have tons of power under the hood. One of the many features of a Chromebook is that you can customize it to fit your personality. You can, for example, change themes, choose a background, install apps, or even create a web app for any website. Chromebooks offer support for most Android and Linux apps, but you can also have a native-app-like experience for your favorite websites. In this article, I will take you through how to convert a website into a Chrome app.

In our daily computing life, we make use of software and programs without realizing that we are using a particular different program used by our main program. One very good example of this description is FFMPEG. This tool powers many widespread media-based applications, such as: iTunes, Youtube and the famous video player VLC. FFMPEG is a very fast tool used for converting and streaming video and audio, and also used in grabbing from live video or audio sources. FFMPEG is actually a command line utility (CLI) used mainly by software developers and media industry professionals, to perform operations on media files such as format conversion, encoding, resizing, concatenation, and compression. This project has a lot of useful features, specially the conversion feature. For the majority of people, the idea of converting video files may not be even in their dictionary. Unless they are part in a video production project or they happen to manage media files in regular bases. However, a normal person can be in situations where they require the capability of converting video files, for example: to ensure that the video can be played on different devices, to compress videos to smaller file sizes, or to improve the bitrates. In this article we will discuss how to use bash to automate multiple FFmpeg tasks. There a high chance that anyone could run into a situation where they want to extract or convert a large quantity of media files. In such situations, it’s imperative to understand how to use bash scripting to work for your advantage.

The default Proxmox local storage location is /var/liz/vz. This is where all the Proxmox containers, VMs, and their VZdump backups, ISO images, disk images, snippets and templates are stored. If you run Proxmox on production, you should not keep all containers and VMs in the local disk itself. You must add an additional backup storage to regularly backup Proxmox containers and virtual machines. Just in case if your Proxmox system is crashed, you will still have your containers and VMs. In this brief tutorial, we will see how to add an external USB storage to Proxmox VE. At the end of this guide, we also included a link that demonstrates how to use the newly added storage to backup the proxmox containers and VMs.

today's howtos How to run a command on bash script exits Shell scripts are handy for automating tasks like backup databases, clearing log files, etc. You need to perform some tasks when the script finishes the execution. No matter at which stage the script is finished. For example, a script that clears the log files from the system. The script first checks the size of the log file, if the log file size is lower than the specified size, the script exits. In that case, you still want to run a block of code.

How I use the Linux sed command to automate file edits When I use the Linux command line, whether I'm writing a new program on my desktop computer or managing a website on my web server, I often need to process text files. Linux provides powerful tools that I leverage to get my work done. I frequently use sed, an editor that can modify text according to a pattern. sed stands for stream editor, and it edits text in a file and prints the results. One way to use sed is to identify several occurrences of one string in a file and replace them with a different string. You can use sed to process text files to a seemingly endless degree, but I'd like to share a few ways I use sed to help me manage files.

Back Up Encrypted ZFS Data without Unlocking It I recently built my first home TrueNAS server. I use it to store the bulk of my personal and work data, so I’ve been learning how to make the most of TrueNAS and its filesystem, ZFS. Today, I want to tell you about backing up encrypted data.

Hunt for Better WordPress Hosting – Update Nearly a year ago, I wrote about my hunt for better WordPress hosting and the results weren’t great. Here’s an update…