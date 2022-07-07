Language Selection

Open source laptop PineBook Pro is shipping again

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of August 2022 11:33:01 PM
Gadgets

After a very long delay, Pine64 has once again started shipping its open source devices to hardware and OS hackers.

Shenzen is just starting to emerge from its latest lockdown, and perhaps the most hotly anticipated device that the company offers is available to order online… but don't all hammer the order button at once.

Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use

Linux is many things to many people. For me, it's served just about every purpose that an operating system is capable of. I've used it on desktops, servers, phones, tablets, the cloud, and countless embedded systems. But the most widely-used purpose for me is as a desktop operating system.

Libre Arts - 8 audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity

Over the past few years, you might have seen a number of posts that attempted to list audio editors for Linux. Pretty much every time whoever made those lists, would start with Audacity, maybe pay a small tribute to non-free Ocenaudio, then immediately exhaust themselves and start listing Ardour, Rosegarden, LMMS, Mixxx, and even Guitarix — none of which are audio editors, of course. Even last year, when new Audacity owners were under fire for how they managed community relations (it's so much better now), the attempt to list alternatives would be just about the same. Meanwhile, the world of Linux audio is a little fancier than that. So let's review 8 free/libre audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity or one of its pride forks.

Videos: Linux Mint 21 and More

Open source laptop PineBook Pro is shipping again

After a very long delay, Pine64 has once again started shipping its open source devices to hardware and OS hackers. Shenzen is just starting to emerge from its latest lockdown, and perhaps the most hotly anticipated device that the company offers is available to order online… but don't all hammer the order button at once.

