Videos: Linux Mint 21 and More
-
Linux Mint 21 keeps the crown, but for how long? Cinnamon, MATE and XFCE review - Invidious
-
Home Directory Cluttered With Dotfiles? Move Them! - Invidious
In this video, I want to talk a little bit about the XDG Base Specification which states that certain types of files must go in certain locations. For example, all of your config files should go in HOME/.config. All of your cache files should go in HOME/.cache. And so on. Is the XDG Base Specification a hard and fast rule that you must follow? And if you choose to follow it, how do you go about cleaning up your HOME?
-
10 Things To Do on Linux Mint 21 after install... - Invidious
This is a quick guide on what to do after installing Linux Mint 21 'Vanessa' as well as a quick overview of the new features of the release.
-
Linux CLI in 60 Seconds - Changing Directory - Invidious
Linux Commands in 60 Seconds is a YouTube shorts series that teaches you simple examples of common Linux commands. In this video, examples of changing directories are shown.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 277 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use
Linux is many things to many people. For me, it's served just about every purpose that an operating system is capable of. I've used it on desktops, servers, phones, tablets, the cloud, and countless embedded systems. But the most widely-used purpose for me is as a desktop operating system. Read on
Libre Arts - 8 audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity
Over the past few years, you might have seen a number of posts that attempted to list audio editors for Linux. Pretty much every time whoever made those lists, would start with Audacity, maybe pay a small tribute to non-free Ocenaudio, then immediately exhaust themselves and start listing Ardour, Rosegarden, LMMS, Mixxx, and even Guitarix — none of which are audio editors, of course. Even last year, when new Audacity owners were under fire for how they managed community relations (it’s so much better now), the attempt to list alternatives would be just about the same. Meanwhile, the world of Linux audio is a little fancier than that. So let’s review 8 free/libre audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity or one of its pride forks. Read on
Videos: Linux Mint 21 and More
Open source laptop PineBook Pro is shipping again
After a very long delay, Pine64 has once again started shipping its open source devices to hardware and OS hackers. Shenzen is just starting to emerge from its latest lockdown, and perhaps the most hotly anticipated device that the company offers is available to order online… but don't all hammer the order button at once. Read on
Recent comments
7 min 10 sec ago
31 min 3 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
9 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
16 hours 20 min ago
23 hours 16 min ago
23 hours 24 min ago
1 day 2 min ago