Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers
-
Using hosted image builder via its API
Image builder is a new hosted Red Hat service for building customized cloud images. In this blog post, I’ll show you how to use it from the command line.
-
Creating an Ansible controller config as code pipeline
In a previous article, I described how to implement configuration as code for automation controller (then Red Hat Ansible Tower) using the controller_configuration Ansible Content Collection created by the Red Hat Community of Practice. In this article, I describe how to take that Collection and create an organization-wide solution to deploying configuration as code. The code in this article makes use of the updated redhat_cop.controller_configuration Collection.
-
Weekly status of Packit Team: August 2022
Week 30 (July 26th–August 1st) # Packit has switched to python-specfile library for handling spec files. This may cause some issues to pop up. (packit#1588) Packit CLI can now build RPMs in mock.
-
Nest with Fedora 2022: Thanks to our Sponsors!
Fedora’s annual contributor conference Nest with Fedora 2022 is occurring August 4th–6th. Even with the virtual format, we are so excited to see everyone together, so don’t forget to register! Nest with Fedora is made possible by funding from our sponsors. Their assistance brings us everything from the conference platform to promotion to swag.
A big “Thank You!” goes to our astounding sponsors for their support in bringing Fedora Friends together in 2022. Thank you Red Hat, Lenovo, AlmaLinux, openSUSE, GitLab, Datto, and Das Keyboard.
We also want to thank TuxDigital, GNOME, KDE, and Opensource.com for being our amazing media partners for this event and helping us reach a bigger audience.
-
7 'stay interview' questions to gauge employee satisfaction | The Enterprisers Project
One of the most valuable things to come out of The Great Resignation has been a refocus on people. As leaders, we need to show up for our people every day. We need to understand their concerns. We should show appreciation and help them feel valued. We must be present.
Stay interviews are an excellent tool for understanding our people. Exit interviews help us discover why people are leaving. Stay interviews help us determine where people find value in the organization and why they may be inching towards the door. They are an invaluable tool to implement continuous improvement and show people that their voice matters.
I’ll admit the name “stay interview” is a little wonky. If I heard it as a direct report, I might think, “Should I consider leaving?” Instead, shape the conversation as “I’d love to get your perspective on a few important topics to help me serve you better.” Lead by clarifying the benefit to the employee.
-
What transformational leaders do differently | The Enterprisers Project
Transformational leaders can catalyze the kind of change organizations need now. They have a bold vision for the future and a plan for empowering others to make that vision real.
What sets a transformational leader apart? We recently asked IT leaders who won the 2022 Miami CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards to define transformational leadership. Here’s what they had to say.
-
Rocky Linux Is Not CentOS; It’s Better: Gregory Kurtzer
The discontinuation of CentOS Linux affected many people in the community who relied on it for its stability and mirror level of bug-to-bug and bit-for-bit compliance and compatibility with the upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). However, this acted as a catalyst for the creation of Rocky Linux, which aims to bridge the gap for CentOS users.
-
Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use
Linux is many things to many people. For me, it's served just about every purpose that an operating system is capable of. I've used it on desktops, servers, phones, tablets, the cloud, and countless embedded systems. But the most widely-used purpose for me is as a desktop operating system. Read on
Libre Arts - 8 audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity
Over the past few years, you might have seen a number of posts that attempted to list audio editors for Linux. Pretty much every time whoever made those lists, would start with Audacity, maybe pay a small tribute to non-free Ocenaudio, then immediately exhaust themselves and start listing Ardour, Rosegarden, LMMS, Mixxx, and even Guitarix — none of which are audio editors, of course. Even last year, when new Audacity owners were under fire for how they managed community relations (it’s so much better now), the attempt to list alternatives would be just about the same. Meanwhile, the world of Linux audio is a little fancier than that. So let’s review 8 free/libre audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity or one of its pride forks. Read on
Videos: Linux Mint 21 and More
Open source laptop PineBook Pro is shipping again
After a very long delay, Pine64 has once again started shipping its open source devices to hardware and OS hackers. Shenzen is just starting to emerge from its latest lockdown, and perhaps the most hotly anticipated device that the company offers is available to order online… but don't all hammer the order button at once. Read on
