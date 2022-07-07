Language Selection

How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained

Linux

The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source.

You can see the Linux kernel in many different sectors such as space, computers, smart watches, mobile phones, robotics, and health. But have you ever wondered how does the Linux kernel work under the hood?

Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use

Linux is many things to many people. For me, it's served just about every purpose that an operating system is capable of. I've used it on desktops, servers, phones, tablets, the cloud, and countless embedded systems. But the most widely-used purpose for me is as a desktop operating system.

Libre Arts - 8 audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity

Over the past few years, you might have seen a number of posts that attempted to list audio editors for Linux. Pretty much every time whoever made those lists, would start with Audacity, maybe pay a small tribute to non-free Ocenaudio, then immediately exhaust themselves and start listing Ardour, Rosegarden, LMMS, Mixxx, and even Guitarix — none of which are audio editors, of course. Even last year, when new Audacity owners were under fire for how they managed community relations (it's so much better now), the attempt to list alternatives would be just about the same. Meanwhile, the world of Linux audio is a little fancier than that. So let's review 8 free/libre audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity or one of its pride forks.

Videos: Linux Mint 21 and More

Open source laptop PineBook Pro is shipping again

After a very long delay, Pine64 has once again started shipping its open source devices to hardware and OS hackers. Shenzen is just starting to emerge from its latest lockdown, and perhaps the most hotly anticipated device that the company offers is available to order online… but don't all hammer the order button at once.

