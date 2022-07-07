Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use Linux is many things to many people. For me, it's served just about every purpose that an operating system is capable of. I've used it on desktops, servers, phones, tablets, the cloud, and countless embedded systems. But the most widely-used purpose for me is as a desktop operating system. Read on

Libre Arts - 8 audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity Over the past few years, you might have seen a number of posts that attempted to list audio editors for Linux. Pretty much every time whoever made those lists, would start with Audacity, maybe pay a small tribute to non-free Ocenaudio, then immediately exhaust themselves and start listing Ardour, Rosegarden, LMMS, Mixxx, and even Guitarix — none of which are audio editors, of course. Even last year, when new Audacity owners were under fire for how they managed community relations (it’s so much better now), the attempt to list alternatives would be just about the same. Meanwhile, the world of Linux audio is a little fancier than that. So let’s review 8 free/libre audio editors for Linux that are not Audacity or one of its pride forks. Read on