GNU Octave 7.2 Released! Here’s PPA for Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04
GNU Octave 7.2 was released a few days ago. Here’s unofficial Ubuntu PPA for those who prefers the classic .deb package.
The new 7.2 release of this scientific programming language contains mainly bug-fixes. See the release note for the changes.
Read on
Tails 5.3.1 is out
This release is an emergency release to fix a security vulnerability in the Linux kernel.
Read on
Also Debian-based: Sparky news 2022/07
How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained
The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source.
You can see the Linux kernel in many different sectors such as space, computers, smart watches, mobile phones, robotics, and health. But have you ever wondered how does the Linux kernel work under the hood?
Read on
Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers
-
Image builder is a new hosted Red Hat service for building customized cloud images. In this blog post, I’ll show you how to use it from the command line.
-
In a previous article, I described how to implement configuration as code for automation controller (then Red Hat Ansible Tower) using the controller_configuration Ansible Content Collection created by the Red Hat Community of Practice. In this article, I describe how to take that Collection and create an organization-wide solution to deploying configuration as code. The code in this article makes use of the updated redhat_cop.controller_configuration Collection.
-
Week 30 (July 26th–August 1st) # Packit has switched to python-specfile library for handling spec files. This may cause some issues to pop up. (packit#1588) Packit CLI can now build RPMs in mock.
-
Fedora’s annual contributor conference Nest with Fedora 2022 is occurring August 4th–6th. Even with the virtual format, we are so excited to see everyone together, so don’t forget to register! Nest with Fedora is made possible by funding from our sponsors. Their assistance brings us everything from the conference platform to promotion to swag.
A big “Thank You!” goes to our astounding sponsors for their support in bringing Fedora Friends together in 2022. Thank you Red Hat, Lenovo, AlmaLinux, openSUSE, GitLab, Datto, and Das Keyboard.
We also want to thank TuxDigital, GNOME, KDE, and Opensource.com for being our amazing media partners for this event and helping us reach a bigger audience.
-
One of the most valuable things to come out of The Great Resignation has been a refocus on people. As leaders, we need to show up for our people every day. We need to understand their concerns. We should show appreciation and help them feel valued. We must be present.
Stay interviews are an excellent tool for understanding our people. Exit interviews help us discover why people are leaving. Stay interviews help us determine where people find value in the organization and why they may be inching towards the door. They are an invaluable tool to implement continuous improvement and show people that their voice matters.
I’ll admit the name “stay interview” is a little wonky. If I heard it as a direct report, I might think, “Should I consider leaving?” Instead, shape the conversation as “I’d love to get your perspective on a few important topics to help me serve you better.” Lead by clarifying the benefit to the employee.
-
Transformational leaders can catalyze the kind of change organizations need now. They have a bold vision for the future and a plan for empowering others to make that vision real.
What sets a transformational leader apart? We recently asked IT leaders who won the 2022 Miami CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards to define transformational leadership. Here’s what they had to say.
-
The discontinuation of CentOS Linux affected many people in the community who relied on it for its stability and mirror level of bug-to-bug and bit-for-bit compliance and compatibility with the upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). However, this acted as a catalyst for the creation of Rocky Linux, which aims to bridge the gap for CentOS users.
Recent comments
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 48 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago