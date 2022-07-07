Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Security
  • Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (curl and jetty9), Fedora (dovecot), Gentoo (vault), Scientific Linux (java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, and squid), SUSE (booth, dovecot22, dwarves and elfutils, firefox, gimp, java-11-openjdk, kernel, and oracleasm), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, net-snmp, and samba).

  • How OpenSSF Scorecards can help to evaluate open-source software risks

    Everyone knows the phrase “software is eating the world” by Marc Andreessen from over a decade ago. Software powers and touches nearly every aspect of modern society, both personally and professionally, and is critical to the modern economy and national security.

  • Secure Kali Pi (2022) | Kali Linux Blog

    This is the first part of a 3 part series of blog posts surrounding Kali usage on Raspberry Pi devices. This first post will cover enabling Full Disk Encryption (FDE) on a Raspberry Pi, part two will cover remotely connecting to it, and finally, part three will cover debugging issues we ran into while making these posts, so others can learn how to do so as well.

  • Chrome Releases: Stable Channel Update for Desktop

    The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 104 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux.Chrome 104 is also promoted to our new extended stable channel for Windows and Mac. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.

  • New Linux Malware Surges, Surpassing Android [Ed: Just that same promotional FUD from Atlas VPN, using the wrong yardstick and a fake "model" of security]

    The Atlas VPN report said the number of new Linux malware samples collected soared by 646% from the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022, from 226,334 samples to nearly 1.7 million.

  • Help Smash Tor Bugs!

    Last year, your support of the Bug Smash Fund helped us solve 241 tickets related to Tor bugs and maintenance.

    From smashing bugs related to anti-censorship features for censored users, resolving issues in Tor Browser, and conducting sysadmin maintenance, to squashing bugs on the network, resolving errors on metrics.torproject.org, and making documentation updates, you've powered the behind-the-scenes work that keeps Tor safe and strong.

GNU Octave 7.2 Released! Here’s PPA for Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04

GNU Octave 7.2 was released a few days ago. Here’s unofficial Ubuntu PPA for those who prefers the classic .deb package. The new 7.2 release of this scientific programming language contains mainly bug-fixes. See the release note for the changes. Read on

Tails 5.3.1 is out

This release is an emergency release to fix a security vulnerability in the Linux kernel. Read on Also Debian-based: Sparky news 2022/07

How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained

The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source. You can see the Linux kernel in many different sectors such as space, computers, smart watches, mobile phones, robotics, and health. But have you ever wondered how does the Linux kernel work under the hood? Read on

Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers

  • Using hosted image builder via its API

    Image builder is a new hosted Red Hat service for building customized cloud images. In this blog post, I’ll show you how to use it from the command line.

  • Creating an Ansible controller config as code pipeline

    In a previous article, I described how to implement configuration as code for automation controller (then Red Hat Ansible Tower) using the controller_configuration Ansible Content Collection created by the Red Hat Community of Practice. In this article, I describe how to take that Collection and create an organization-wide solution to deploying configuration as code. The code in this article makes use of the updated redhat_cop.controller_configuration Collection.

  • Weekly status of Packit Team: August 2022

    Week 30 (July 26th–August 1st) # Packit has switched to python-specfile library for handling spec files. This may cause some issues to pop up. (packit#1588) Packit CLI can now build RPMs in mock.

  • Nest with Fedora 2022: Thanks to our Sponsors!

    Fedora’s annual contributor conference Nest with Fedora 2022 is occurring August 4th–6th. Even with the virtual format, we are so excited to see everyone together, so don’t forget to register! Nest with Fedora is made possible by funding from our sponsors. Their assistance brings us everything from the conference platform to promotion to swag. A big “Thank You!” goes to our astounding sponsors for their support in bringing Fedora Friends together in 2022. Thank you Red Hat, Lenovo, AlmaLinux, openSUSE, GitLab, Datto, and Das Keyboard. We also want to thank TuxDigital, GNOME, KDE, and Opensource.com for being our amazing media partners for this event and helping us reach a bigger audience.

  • 7 'stay interview' questions to gauge employee satisfaction | The Enterprisers Project

    One of the most valuable things to come out of The Great Resignation has been a refocus on people. As leaders, we need to show up for our people every day. We need to understand their concerns. We should show appreciation and help them feel valued. We must be present. Stay interviews are an excellent tool for understanding our people. Exit interviews help us discover why people are leaving. Stay interviews help us determine where people find value in the organization and why they may be inching towards the door. They are an invaluable tool to implement continuous improvement and show people that their voice matters. I’ll admit the name “stay interview” is a little wonky. If I heard it as a direct report, I might think, “Should I consider leaving?” Instead, shape the conversation as “I’d love to get your perspective on a few important topics to help me serve you better.” Lead by clarifying the benefit to the employee.

  • What transformational leaders do differently | The Enterprisers Project

    Transformational leaders can catalyze the kind of change organizations need now. They have a bold vision for the future and a plan for empowering others to make that vision real. What sets a transformational leader apart? We recently asked IT leaders who won the 2022 Miami CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards to define transformational leadership. Here’s what they had to say.

  • Rocky Linux Is Not CentOS; It’s Better: Gregory Kurtzer

    The discontinuation of CentOS Linux affected many people in the community who relied on it for its stability and mirror level of bug-to-bug and bit-for-bit compliance and compatibility with the upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). However, this acted as a catalyst for the creation of Rocky Linux, which aims to bridge the gap for CentOS users.

