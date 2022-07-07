Security Leftovers
Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (curl and jetty9), Fedora (dovecot), Gentoo (vault), Scientific Linux (java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, and squid), SUSE (booth, dovecot22, dwarves and elfutils, firefox, gimp, java-11-openjdk, kernel, and oracleasm), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, net-snmp, and samba).
How OpenSSF Scorecards can help to evaluate open-source software risks
Everyone knows the phrase “software is eating the world” by Marc Andreessen from over a decade ago. Software powers and touches nearly every aspect of modern society, both personally and professionally, and is critical to the modern economy and national security.
Secure Kali Pi (2022) | Kali Linux Blog
This is the first part of a 3 part series of blog posts surrounding Kali usage on Raspberry Pi devices. This first post will cover enabling Full Disk Encryption (FDE) on a Raspberry Pi, part two will cover remotely connecting to it, and finally, part three will cover debugging issues we ran into while making these posts, so others can learn how to do so as well.
Chrome Releases: Stable Channel Update for Desktop
The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 104 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux.Chrome 104 is also promoted to our new extended stable channel for Windows and Mac. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
New Linux Malware Surges, Surpassing Android [Ed: Just that same promotional FUD from Atlas VPN, using the wrong yardstick and a fake "model" of security]
The Atlas VPN report said the number of new Linux malware samples collected soared by 646% from the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022, from 226,334 samples to nearly 1.7 million.
Help Smash Tor Bugs!
Last year, your support of the Bug Smash Fund helped us solve 241 tickets related to Tor bugs and maintenance.
From smashing bugs related to anti-censorship features for censored users, resolving issues in Tor Browser, and conducting sysadmin maintenance, to squashing bugs on the network, resolving errors on metrics.torproject.org, and making documentation updates, you've powered the behind-the-scenes work that keeps Tor safe and strong.
More in Tux Machines
GNU Octave 7.2 Released! Here’s PPA for Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04
GNU Octave 7.2 was released a few days ago. Here’s unofficial Ubuntu PPA for those who prefers the classic .deb package. The new 7.2 release of this scientific programming language contains mainly bug-fixes. See the release note for the changes. Read on
Tails 5.3.1 is out
This release is an emergency release to fix a security vulnerability in the Linux kernel. Read on Also Debian-based: Sparky news 2022/07
How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained
The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source. You can see the Linux kernel in many different sectors such as space, computers, smart watches, mobile phones, robotics, and health. But have you ever wondered how does the Linux kernel work under the hood? Read on
