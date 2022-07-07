Programming Leftovers
-
Google Announces Cirq 1.0 — An Open Source Framework for Quantum Computing
Google has announced version 1 of its open source quantum programming framework: Cirq.
According to the Google blog, “Cirq is a Python framework for writing, running, and analyzing the results of quantum computer programs,” and it functions as “the lingua franca” for writing programs to run on Google’s quantum computing hardware.
-
Open Chemistry: 18 Open-source Chemistry Libraries and Frameworks
As we at MEDevel.com are hunting for open-source medical and healthcare apps, as well as education and software development. Chemistry is not an exception. So here is our list for the open-source chemistry library and frameworks.
-
9 Open Source React and React Native IDEs
React is a JavaScript framework by Facebook for creating scalable applications. It is used to create many popular apps that you use every day as Instagram, Facebook, Walmart, and Gyroscope.
The React Native is yet another React port for creating mobile apps for Android and iOS. It is used by dozens of global companies such as Skype, Facebook, Instagram, Airbnb, Wix, and Uber.
While many developers prefer to use agonistic IDEs, and code editors such as VS Code, and Atom, there are many React specific IDEs and code editor that come with a dozen of useful features and options.
In this post, we review some of these React IDEs, that will help developers speed up their production time, and enjoy their work on their React projects.
-
Rekit: Create and Manage React App With a Modern IDE
Rekit is a toolkit for building scalable web applications with React, Redux and React-router. It helps you focus on business logic rather than dealing with massive libraries, patterns, configurations etc.
-
The GNU C Library version 2.36 is now available
-
The GNU C Library ================= The GNU C Library version 2.36 is now available. The GNU C Library is used as *the* C library in the GNU system and in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux as the kernel. The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable and high performance C library. It follows all relevant standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also internationalized and has one of the most complete internationalization interfaces known.
-
GNU C Library 2.36 released [LWN.net]
Version 2.36 of the GNU C Library has been released. Changes include support for the new DT_RELR relocation format, wrappers for the process_madvise(), process_mrelease(), pidfd_open(), pidfd_getfd(), and pidfd_send_signal() system calls, wrappers for the new filesystem mounting API, a DNS stub resolver that only does IPv4 queries, support for the BSD arc4random() API (despite some last-minute discussion), LoongArch architecture support, and more.
-
Go 1.19 Release Notes
The latest Go release, version 1.19, arrives five months after Go 1.18. Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before.
-
Go 1.19 released [LWN.net]
Version 1.19 of the Go programming language has been released. "Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before". This release includes some memory-model tweaks, a LoongArch port, improvements in the documentation-comment mechanism, and more.
-
# Perl Weekly Challenge 176: Permuted Multiples and Reversible Numbers
-
Change Windows line endings to Unix version
-
Running cron job every 12 hours (twice a day)
Some of the tasks are required to run twice per day. You can use */12 in hours section to schedule a job to run at 12AM and 12PM daily. Sometimes you need to run crontab at different hours or minutes. In that case, you can define the hours like 09,17 etc.
-
Convert indentation to tabs
-
Find non ascii characters in files in folder
-
