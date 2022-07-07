Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of August 2022 01:01:56 AM
Development
  • Google Announces Cirq 1.0 — An Open Source Framework for Quantum Computing

    Google has announced version 1 of its open source quantum programming framework: Cirq.

    According to the Google blog, “Cirq is a Python framework for writing, running, and analyzing the results of quantum computer programs,” and it functions as “the lingua franca” for writing programs to run on Google’s quantum computing hardware.

  • Open Chemistry: 18 Open-source Chemistry Libraries and Frameworks

    As we at MEDevel.com are hunting for open-source medical and healthcare apps, as well as education and software development. Chemistry is not an exception. So here is our list for the open-source chemistry library and frameworks.

  • 9 Open Source React and React Native IDEs

    React is a JavaScript framework by Facebook for creating scalable applications. It is used to create many popular apps that you use every day as Instagram, Facebook, Walmart, and Gyroscope.

    The React Native is yet another React port for creating mobile apps for Android and iOS. It is used by dozens of global companies such as Skype, Facebook, Instagram, Airbnb, Wix, and Uber.

    While many developers prefer to use agonistic IDEs, and code editors such as VS Code, and Atom, there are many React specific IDEs and code editor that come with a dozen of useful features and options.

    In this post, we review some of these React IDEs, that will help developers speed up their production time, and enjoy their work on their React projects.

  • Rekit: Create and Manage React App With a Modern IDE

    Rekit is a toolkit for building scalable web applications with React, Redux and React-router. It helps you focus on business logic rather than dealing with massive libraries, patterns, configurations etc.

  • The GNU C Library version 2.36 is now available
    The GNU C Library
=================

The GNU C Library version 2.36 is now available.

The GNU C Library is used as *the* C library in the GNU system and
in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux
as the kernel.

The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable 
and high performance C library.  It follows all relevant 
standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017.  It is also 
internationalized and has one of the most complete 
internationalization interfaces known.
  • GNU C Library 2.36 released [LWN.net]

    Version 2.36 of the GNU C Library has been released. Changes include support for the new DT_RELR relocation format, wrappers for the process_madvise(), process_mrelease(), pidfd_open(), pidfd_getfd(), and pidfd_send_signal() system calls, wrappers for the new filesystem mounting API, a DNS stub resolver that only does IPv4 queries, support for the BSD arc4random() API (despite some last-minute discussion), LoongArch architecture support, and more.

  • Go 1.19 Release Notes

    The latest Go release, version 1.19, arrives five months after Go 1.18. Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before.

  • Go 1.19 released [LWN.net]

    Version 1.19 of the Go programming language has been released. "Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before". This release includes some memory-model tweaks, a LoongArch port, improvements in the documentation-comment mechanism, and more.

  • # Perl Weekly Challenge 176: Permuted Multiples and Reversible Numbers
  • Change Windows line endings to Unix version
  • Running cron job every 12 hours (twice a day)

    Some of the tasks are required to run twice per day. You can use */12 in hours section to schedule a job to run at 12AM and 12PM daily. Sometimes you need to run crontab at different hours or minutes. In that case, you can define the hours like 09,17 etc.

  • Convert indentation to tabs
  • Find non ascii characters in files in folder
GNU Octave 7.2 Released! Here’s PPA for Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04

GNU Octave 7.2 was released a few days ago. Here’s unofficial Ubuntu PPA for those who prefers the classic .deb package. The new 7.2 release of this scientific programming language contains mainly bug-fixes. See the release note for the changes. Read on

Tails 5.3.1 is out

This release is an emergency release to fix a security vulnerability in the Linux kernel. Read on Also Debian-based: Sparky news 2022/07

How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained

The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source. You can see the Linux kernel in many different sectors such as space, computers, smart watches, mobile phones, robotics, and health. But have you ever wondered how does the Linux kernel work under the hood? Read on

Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers

  • Using hosted image builder via its API

    Image builder is a new hosted Red Hat service for building customized cloud images. In this blog post, I’ll show you how to use it from the command line.

  • Creating an Ansible controller config as code pipeline

    In a previous article, I described how to implement configuration as code for automation controller (then Red Hat Ansible Tower) using the controller_configuration Ansible Content Collection created by the Red Hat Community of Practice. In this article, I describe how to take that Collection and create an organization-wide solution to deploying configuration as code. The code in this article makes use of the updated redhat_cop.controller_configuration Collection.

  • Weekly status of Packit Team: August 2022

    Week 30 (July 26th–August 1st) # Packit has switched to python-specfile library for handling spec files. This may cause some issues to pop up. (packit#1588) Packit CLI can now build RPMs in mock.

  • Nest with Fedora 2022: Thanks to our Sponsors!

    Fedora’s annual contributor conference Nest with Fedora 2022 is occurring August 4th–6th. Even with the virtual format, we are so excited to see everyone together, so don’t forget to register! Nest with Fedora is made possible by funding from our sponsors. Their assistance brings us everything from the conference platform to promotion to swag. A big “Thank You!” goes to our astounding sponsors for their support in bringing Fedora Friends together in 2022. Thank you Red Hat, Lenovo, AlmaLinux, openSUSE, GitLab, Datto, and Das Keyboard. We also want to thank TuxDigital, GNOME, KDE, and Opensource.com for being our amazing media partners for this event and helping us reach a bigger audience.

  • 7 'stay interview' questions to gauge employee satisfaction | The Enterprisers Project

    One of the most valuable things to come out of The Great Resignation has been a refocus on people. As leaders, we need to show up for our people every day. We need to understand their concerns. We should show appreciation and help them feel valued. We must be present. Stay interviews are an excellent tool for understanding our people. Exit interviews help us discover why people are leaving. Stay interviews help us determine where people find value in the organization and why they may be inching towards the door. They are an invaluable tool to implement continuous improvement and show people that their voice matters. I’ll admit the name “stay interview” is a little wonky. If I heard it as a direct report, I might think, “Should I consider leaving?” Instead, shape the conversation as “I’d love to get your perspective on a few important topics to help me serve you better.” Lead by clarifying the benefit to the employee.

  • What transformational leaders do differently | The Enterprisers Project

    Transformational leaders can catalyze the kind of change organizations need now. They have a bold vision for the future and a plan for empowering others to make that vision real. What sets a transformational leader apart? We recently asked IT leaders who won the 2022 Miami CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards to define transformational leadership. Here’s what they had to say.

  • Rocky Linux Is Not CentOS; It’s Better: Gregory Kurtzer

    The discontinuation of CentOS Linux affected many people in the community who relied on it for its stability and mirror level of bug-to-bug and bit-for-bit compliance and compatibility with the upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). However, this acted as a catalyst for the creation of Rocky Linux, which aims to bridge the gap for CentOS users.

