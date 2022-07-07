today's leftovers
-
Public-private partnerships in health: The journey ahead for open source
The past three years have redefined the practice and management of public health on a global scale. What will we need in order to support innovation over the next three years?
In May 2022, ASTHO (Association of State and Territorial Health Officials) held a forward-looking panel at their TechXPO on public health innovation, with a specific focus on public-private partnerships. Jim St. Clair, the Executive Director of Linux Foundation Public Health, spoke alongside representatives from MITRE, Amazon Web Services, and the Washington State Department of Health.
-
CXL Consortium Releases Compute Express Link 3.0 Specification to Expand Fabric Capabilities and Management
-
Steinar H. Gunderson: AV1 live streaming: The bitrate difference
As part of looking into AV1, I wanted to get a feel for what kind of bitrate to aim for. Of course, Intel and others have made exquisite graphs containing results for many different encoders (although they might have wanted to spend a little more pixels on that latest one…), but you always feel suspicious that the results might be a bit cherry-picked. In particular, SVT-AV1 always seems to run on pretty wide machines (in this case, 48 cores/96 threads), and I wondered whether this was the primary reason for it doing so ell.
So I made my own test, with the kind of footage I care about (a sports clip) at the speeds that I care about (realtime). I intentionally restricted the encoders to 16 cores (no HT, since that was the easiest), and tried various bitrates until I hit VMAF 85, which felt like a reasonable target. Of course, you don't always hit exactly 85.000 at any bit rate, VMAF is not a perfect measure, encoders encode for other metrics than VMAF, etc.…, but it's in the right ballpark. (Do note, though, that since I don't enable CBR but let both encoders work pretty freely within their 1-pass VBR, SVT-AV1's rate control issues won't really show up here. I consider that a feature of this graph, really, not a bug. But keep it in mind.)
-
Troubleshoot name resolution on Windows, Linux and macOS
Name resolution relates two important identities: hostnames and IP addresses. Humans are typically more comfortable with hostnames, which are easier to remember. However, TCP/IP requires source and destination IP addresses to communicate. Name resolution works between these two identities.
Name resolution via DNS is one of the most critical services on the network. Without it, network printers, servers, websites and other essential services could become inaccessible. This article shows several methods and commands for troubleshooting name resolution from the client's perspective.
-
Linux or Windows for eCommerce?
An operating system is the most important component for eCommerce success. The software manages the system’s memory, hardware, all software, and processes. When setting up eCommerce, an investor needs to make several decisions. One of the key decisions is whether to use Linux or Windows in the business systems.
The business owner or customers cannot interact with the eCommerce system without an OS. It is the main computer language that helps it communicate with hundreds of other applications. The critical part when choosing the right OS is determining which one will allow the business backend to communicate with an ever-growing wide range of front-end applications.
[...]
Developers of Linux were keen to ensure they created an open-source operating system. It creates the bottom layer under which every other application or program runs. All hardware operations reply to commands given through the OS. Being an open software, Linux makes a top choice for eCommerce due to its wide range of advantages.
-
Why WordPress Is a Good First Platform for Students
A lot of students consider the opportunity to create their own platform. It can be a blog, portfolio, or small business site. Although there are many options out there, WordPress overcomes competitors by far. In this guide, you’ll learn all about why it is the best first platform for students and how it can be used.
[...]
Sure, there is some learning curve to understanding all the functionality. But the best part is that you do not need to have any specific knowledge to use the software. There is also no need for any coding experience. All you need is attention and average computer skills.
If you want to study WordPress, it is a great opportunity as well. Starting from this point will make the process simpler and faster.
It is an out-of-box solution accessible to anyone. Because it has been widely used, there are also multiple resources and guides teaching all tricks and hacks one might need. So even if you struggle with some particular feature, you can find an answer easily.
-
LibreOffice project and community recap: July 2022
-
Ubuntu Blog: Patterns to achieve database High Availability
A study from ManageForce estimated the cost of a database outage to be an average of $474,000 per hour. Long database outages are the result of poor design concerning high availability.
With the exponential growth of data that is generated over the internet (which is expected to reach 180 zeta-bytes by the end of 2025) and the increasing reliance on different database technologies to serve those data to their intended users, the cost of database downtime will continue to increase in the upcoming years.
-
Never Too Rich Or Thin: Compress Sqlite 80%
We are big fans of using SQLite for anything of even moderate complexity where you might otherwise use a file. The advantages are numerous, but sometimes you want to be lean on file storage. [Phiresky] has a great answer to that: the sqlite-zstd extension offers transparent row-level compression for SQLite.
-
Golioth ESP-IDF SDK connects ESP32 boards to the Golioth Cloud - CNX Software
Golioth have released an open-source “ESP-IDF SDK” to let ESP32 hardware connect to their Golioth Cloud, extending existing support from the existing Zephyr SDK.
-
Introducing multitasking to Arduino | Arduino Blog
With the increased capabilities of Arduino and other microcontroller boards, including faster clocks or even multiple cores, the need to handle multiple tasks simultaneously arises more often than in the past. For instance, you often want to control motors, update a display and detect user interactions at the same time, or perform tasks that have different timing or wait for external events.
The traditional way to do this is to write non-blocking code so that the loop() function can run as fast as possible, updating state variables and calling the millis() function to ensure proper timing (see the “Blink without delay” example to learn more). This approach leads to bloated code, though, which is hard to debug and maintain, and also does not support multiple cores.
-
YaST Development Report - Chapter 6 of 2022 | YaST
Cockpit has been selected as the default tool to perform 1:1 administration of ALP systems. Easing the adoption of Cockpit on ALP is, therefore, one of the main goals of the 1:1 System Management Work Group. Since clear documentation is key, we created this wiki page explaining how to setup and start using Cockpit on ALP.
The document includes several so-called “development notes” presenting aspects we want to work on in order to improve the user experience and make the process even more straightforward. So stay tuned for more news in that regard.
-
So you are not good enough to contribute? | Mageia Blog (English)
No. Only that you do not need to be good enough. Not a single one of us is, we all have gaps in our knowledge, we all have missing talents. Yet Mageia is still there, since over a decade. Why? Because, by bundling our very different skills and talents and by bundling our available time, Mageia became good as a whole.
-
Porting a Roblox Game to Steam with Unity: the Case of “Find the Cats” [Ed: But this is a Microsoft Mono problem]
Find the Cats is a new game that was released just a few days ago on Steam by a game developer that we happen to know personally, Bemmu. Find the Cats is a cute little title aimed at kids, challenging them to find all the cats hiding across different levels.
This is Bemmu’s first Steam game, released on day 1 with native clients for Windows, Mac and Linux. It was however not his first game. Find the Cats was originally a very popular game he had created on Roblox – so popular that he had created a series of cat-themed games on Roblox following its initial success.
-
Godot Engine - Maintenance release: Godot 3.4.5
It's been a while since our last stable release! And this is not the long anticipated 3.5, nor 4.0, but simply a Godot 3.4.5 maintenance release to fix a handful of issues in the current 3.4 stable branch.
But don't worry – the feature release 3.5 is just around the corner (and you can use it now via its last release candidate), and 4.0 beta is not far off either.
This is a safe and recommended update for all Godot 3.4.x users. It should have no major incidence on your projects, even complex ones in production, if you're already using 3.4.4-stable.
-
Make Helix Editor follow the system colour scheme
Black Box adheres to the system colour scheme in GNOME.
-
OpenChrome, An Open Source Driver, Is Not Yet Ready To Be
You might remember that one month ago, the sole developer left working on open source VIA x86 graphics support for Linux intended to eventually mainline this “OpenChrome” DRM/KMS driver for the Linux 5.20 cycle. Even though Linux 5.19 is being published today and the Linux 5.20 merge window is now open, the OpenChrome DRM driver is still in the development stage.
-
Spotlight on SIG Docs | Kubernetes
The official documentation is the go-to source for any open source project. For Kubernetes, it's an ever-evolving Special Interest Group (SIG) with people constantly putting in their efforts to make details about the project easier to consume for new contributors and users. SIG Docs publishes the official documentation on kubernetes.io which includes, but is not limited to, documentation of the core APIs, core architectural details, and CLI tools shipped with the Kubernetes release.
To learn more about the work of SIG Docs and its future ahead in shaping the community, I have summarised my conversation with the co-chairs, Divya Mohan (DM), Rey Lejano (RL) and Natali Vlatko (NV), who ran through the SIG's goals and how fellow contributors can help.
-
Why I use a Chromebook [Ed: Proper GNU/Linux lets you do far more, plus it does not spy on you]
I’ve been using Chromebooks since they first launched, starting with the CR-48 prototype back in 2010. Over, and even before, that time, I’ve used Linux, Mac, and PCs. I still do. But for the majority of my computing these days, I use a Chromebook. And when I report on some of the premium Chromebooks that cost as much as a decent Mac or PC, I routinely hear the question: “Why spend that much when you can get a Mac or PC for the same price and do so much more?” It’s a great question. Here’s my answer to why I use a Chromebook and ChromeOS.
-
5 terrible reasons angry nerds say I should switch to Linux | PCWorld [Ed: IDG at it again... sponsored by Microsoft.]
As a nerd of average make (nothing special to see here, folks), I’m aware of Linux. I’ve used Linux. I like Linux as a concept. It’s free, open-source, and flexible—an alternative to Windows and macOS that lets people of all backgrounds access modern computing.
But I could do without the Linux fanatics. You know who I mean. The ones who burst into conversations like the Kool-Aid Man whenever you bring up Windows. You don’t need to ask them how they feel about Linux. It’s absolutely clear. That’s their operating system of choice. It’s the only OS of choice. But you don’t know it, so they’re here to enlighten you.
Doesn’t matter what you say. The fanatics still appear. They have no concept of reading the room (or the conversation). The suggestion of Linux doesn’t need to have a reasonable link to the topic at hand. Out come the same tired proclamations.
And they have no idea how bad those declarations are (even though Linux itself isn’t the problem here).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 350 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU Octave 7.2 Released! Here’s PPA for Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04
GNU Octave 7.2 was released a few days ago. Here’s unofficial Ubuntu PPA for those who prefers the classic .deb package. The new 7.2 release of this scientific programming language contains mainly bug-fixes. See the release note for the changes. Read on
Tails 5.3.1 is out
This release is an emergency release to fix a security vulnerability in the Linux kernel. Read on Also Debian-based: Sparky news 2022/07
How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained
The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source. You can see the Linux kernel in many different sectors such as space, computers, smart watches, mobile phones, robotics, and health. But have you ever wondered how does the Linux kernel work under the hood? Read on
Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 48 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago