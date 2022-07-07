Programming Leftovers
-
Google has announced version 1 of its open source quantum programming framework: Cirq.
According to the Google blog, “Cirq is a Python framework for writing, running, and analyzing the results of quantum computer programs,” and it functions as “the lingua franca” for writing programs to run on Google’s quantum computing hardware.
-
As we at MEDevel.com are hunting for open-source medical and healthcare apps, as well as education and software development. Chemistry is not an exception. So here is our list for the open-source chemistry library and frameworks.
-
React is a JavaScript framework by Facebook for creating scalable applications. It is used to create many popular apps that you use every day as Instagram, Facebook, Walmart, and Gyroscope.
The React Native is yet another React port for creating mobile apps for Android and iOS. It is used by dozens of global companies such as Skype, Facebook, Instagram, Airbnb, Wix, and Uber.
While many developers prefer to use agonistic IDEs, and code editors such as VS Code, and Atom, there are many React specific IDEs and code editor that come with a dozen of useful features and options.
In this post, we review some of these React IDEs, that will help developers speed up their production time, and enjoy their work on their React projects.
-
Rekit is a toolkit for building scalable web applications with React, Redux and React-router. It helps you focus on business logic rather than dealing with massive libraries, patterns, configurations etc.
-
The GNU C Library
=================
The GNU C Library version 2.36 is now available.
The GNU C Library is used as *the* C library in the GNU system and
in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux
as the kernel.
The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable
and high performance C library. It follows all relevant
standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also
internationalized and has one of the most complete
internationalization interfaces known.
-
Version 2.36 of the GNU C Library has been released. Changes include support for the new DT_RELR relocation format, wrappers for the process_madvise(), process_mrelease(), pidfd_open(), pidfd_getfd(), and pidfd_send_signal() system calls, wrappers for the new filesystem mounting API, a DNS stub resolver that only does IPv4 queries, support for the BSD arc4random() API (despite some last-minute discussion), LoongArch architecture support, and more.
-
The latest Go release, version 1.19, arrives five months after Go 1.18. Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before.
-
Version 1.19 of the Go programming language has been released. "Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before". This release includes some memory-model tweaks, a LoongArch port, improvements in the documentation-comment mechanism, and more.
-
Some of the tasks are required to run twice per day. You can use */12 in hours section to schedule a job to run at 12AM and 12PM daily. Sometimes you need to run crontab at different hours or minutes. In that case, you can define the hours like 09,17 etc.
Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (curl and jetty9), Fedora (dovecot), Gentoo (vault), Scientific Linux (java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, and squid), SUSE (booth, dovecot22, dwarves and elfutils, firefox, gimp, java-11-openjdk, kernel, and oracleasm), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, net-snmp, and samba).
-
Everyone knows the phrase “software is eating the world” by Marc Andreessen from over a decade ago. Software powers and touches nearly every aspect of modern society, both personally and professionally, and is critical to the modern economy and national security.
-
This is the first part of a 3 part series of blog posts surrounding Kali usage on Raspberry Pi devices. This first post will cover enabling Full Disk Encryption (FDE) on a Raspberry Pi, part two will cover remotely connecting to it, and finally, part three will cover debugging issues we ran into while making these posts, so others can learn how to do so as well.
-
The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 104 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux.Chrome 104 is also promoted to our new extended stable channel for Windows and Mac. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
-
New Linux Malware Surges, Surpassing Android [Ed: Just that same promotional FUD from Atlas VPN, using the wrong yardstick and a fake "model" of security]
The Atlas VPN report said the number of new Linux malware samples collected soared by 646% from the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022, from 226,334 samples to nearly 1.7 million.
-
Last year, your support of the Bug Smash Fund helped us solve 241 tickets related to Tor bugs and maintenance.
From smashing bugs related to anti-censorship features for censored users, resolving issues in Tor Browser, and conducting sysadmin maintenance, to squashing bugs on the network, resolving errors on metrics.torproject.org, and making documentation updates, you've powered the behind-the-scenes work that keeps Tor safe and strong.
Recent comments
6 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago