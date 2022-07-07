today's howtos
In this post, you will learn how to install Java 18 on Rocky Linux 9 / AlmaLinux 9. At the time of writing this post, we are in the presence of the latest stable version of Java.
We all know that Java is a very popular programming language and a mainstay of today’s technology. This language is used for many things, from desktop applications to applications like Jenkins that are used to deploy other applications. In other words, Java is essential and for many it is the gateway to programming.
This post is simple to do, but it can help developers to get a recent version of Java without too many problems.
Another thing to keep in mind is that you need to have access to the root user, or the sudo command. So let’s get started.
The ThinkPad x220 that I had been using as an ssh terminal at home finally developed one too many hardware problems a few weeks ago, and so I ordered a Raspberry Pi 4b to replace it. Debian builds minimal SD card images for these machines already, but I wanted to use the usual ext4-on-LVM-on-LUKS setup for GNU/Linux workstations. So I used Consfigurator to build a custom image.
Today we are looking at how to install Mixcraft 9 on a Chromebook with Crossover. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
A couple weeks ago I recorded a 15-minute tutorial with supporting materials on how to automate graphics production in Inkscape by building a base template and automatically replacing various text strings in the file from an CSV using the Next Generator Inkscape extension from Maren Hachmann.
Based on popular demand from that tutorial, I have created a more advanced tutorial that expands upon the last one, demonstrating how to automate image replacement and changing colors via the same method. (Which, oddly, also turned out to be roughly 15-minutes long!)
You discovered a problem at work. If left unchecked, the problem could affect customers and impact revenue. You cannot ignore it.
What now? Who do you tell? Will they listen? Better yet, will they understand?
I find myself in situations like these constantly. My roles over the years involved problems that demanded discussion, thought, and solutions. Some problems were simple but others required complicated fixes that took months or years.
Communicating with other people about complex problems remains a challenge for me, but I learned a new tool that helps me kick off these discussions and share my recommended solutions as efficiently as possible. The SBAR technique shows up frequently in medical settings but it also works well in IT.
This post covers the nuts and bolts of the SBAR format, how to use it to your advantage, and how to communicate clearly with it.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreWolf Browser on Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreWolf provides a more privacy-conscious alternative to Firefox that still offers a good user experience. It is the community-run successor to LibreFox and is a popular web browser in the web browsers category.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a LibreWolf web browser on Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa).
So much "water under the bridge" since this tutorial was originally written, in March 2019. It has been "patched" a few times, but has become increasingly wrong, so have completely rewritten it...
The past three years have redefined the practice and management of public health on a global scale. What will we need in order to support innovation over the next three years?
In May 2022, ASTHO (Association of State and Territorial Health Officials) held a forward-looking panel at their TechXPO on public health innovation, with a specific focus on public-private partnerships. Jim St. Clair, the Executive Director of Linux Foundation Public Health, spoke alongside representatives from MITRE, Amazon Web Services, and the Washington State Department of Health.
As part of looking into AV1, I wanted to get a feel for what kind of bitrate to aim for. Of course, Intel and others have made exquisite graphs containing results for many different encoders (although they might have wanted to spend a little more pixels on that latest one…), but you always feel suspicious that the results might be a bit cherry-picked. In particular, SVT-AV1 always seems to run on pretty wide machines (in this case, 48 cores/96 threads), and I wondered whether this was the primary reason for it doing so ell.
So I made my own test, with the kind of footage I care about (a sports clip) at the speeds that I care about (realtime). I intentionally restricted the encoders to 16 cores (no HT, since that was the easiest), and tried various bitrates until I hit VMAF 85, which felt like a reasonable target. Of course, you don't always hit exactly 85.000 at any bit rate, VMAF is not a perfect measure, encoders encode for other metrics than VMAF, etc.…, but it's in the right ballpark. (Do note, though, that since I don't enable CBR but let both encoders work pretty freely within their 1-pass VBR, SVT-AV1's rate control issues won't really show up here. I consider that a feature of this graph, really, not a bug. But keep it in mind.)
Name resolution relates two important identities: hostnames and IP addresses. Humans are typically more comfortable with hostnames, which are easier to remember. However, TCP/IP requires source and destination IP addresses to communicate. Name resolution works between these two identities.
Name resolution via DNS is one of the most critical services on the network. Without it, network printers, servers, websites and other essential services could become inaccessible. This article shows several methods and commands for troubleshooting name resolution from the client's perspective.
An operating system is the most important component for eCommerce success. The software manages the system’s memory, hardware, all software, and processes. When setting up eCommerce, an investor needs to make several decisions. One of the key decisions is whether to use Linux or Windows in the business systems.
The business owner or customers cannot interact with the eCommerce system without an OS. It is the main computer language that helps it communicate with hundreds of other applications. The critical part when choosing the right OS is determining which one will allow the business backend to communicate with an ever-growing wide range of front-end applications.
Developers of Linux were keen to ensure they created an open-source operating system. It creates the bottom layer under which every other application or program runs. All hardware operations reply to commands given through the OS. Being an open software, Linux makes a top choice for eCommerce due to its wide range of advantages.
A lot of students consider the opportunity to create their own platform. It can be a blog, portfolio, or small business site. Although there are many options out there, WordPress overcomes competitors by far. In this guide, you’ll learn all about why it is the best first platform for students and how it can be used.
Sure, there is some learning curve to understanding all the functionality. But the best part is that you do not need to have any specific knowledge to use the software. There is also no need for any coding experience. All you need is attention and average computer skills.
If you want to study WordPress, it is a great opportunity as well. Starting from this point will make the process simpler and faster.
It is an out-of-box solution accessible to anyone. Because it has been widely used, there are also multiple resources and guides teaching all tricks and hacks one might need. So even if you struggle with some particular feature, you can find an answer easily.
A study from ManageForce estimated the cost of a database outage to be an average of $474,000 per hour. Long database outages are the result of poor design concerning high availability.
With the exponential growth of data that is generated over the internet (which is expected to reach 180 zeta-bytes by the end of 2025) and the increasing reliance on different database technologies to serve those data to their intended users, the cost of database downtime will continue to increase in the upcoming years.
We are big fans of using SQLite for anything of even moderate complexity where you might otherwise use a file. The advantages are numerous, but sometimes you want to be lean on file storage. [Phiresky] has a great answer to that: the sqlite-zstd extension offers transparent row-level compression for SQLite.
Golioth have released an open-source “ESP-IDF SDK” to let ESP32 hardware connect to their Golioth Cloud, extending existing support from the existing Zephyr SDK.
With the increased capabilities of Arduino and other microcontroller boards, including faster clocks or even multiple cores, the need to handle multiple tasks simultaneously arises more often than in the past. For instance, you often want to control motors, update a display and detect user interactions at the same time, or perform tasks that have different timing or wait for external events.
The traditional way to do this is to write non-blocking code so that the loop() function can run as fast as possible, updating state variables and calling the millis() function to ensure proper timing (see the “Blink without delay” example to learn more). This approach leads to bloated code, though, which is hard to debug and maintain, and also does not support multiple cores.
Cockpit has been selected as the default tool to perform 1:1 administration of ALP systems. Easing the adoption of Cockpit on ALP is, therefore, one of the main goals of the 1:1 System Management Work Group. Since clear documentation is key, we created this wiki page explaining how to setup and start using Cockpit on ALP.
The document includes several so-called “development notes” presenting aspects we want to work on in order to improve the user experience and make the process even more straightforward. So stay tuned for more news in that regard.
No. Only that you do not need to be good enough. Not a single one of us is, we all have gaps in our knowledge, we all have missing talents. Yet Mageia is still there, since over a decade. Why? Because, by bundling our very different skills and talents and by bundling our available time, Mageia became good as a whole.
Find the Cats is a new game that was released just a few days ago on Steam by a game developer that we happen to know personally, Bemmu. Find the Cats is a cute little title aimed at kids, challenging them to find all the cats hiding across different levels.
This is Bemmu’s first Steam game, released on day 1 with native clients for Windows, Mac and Linux. It was however not his first game. Find the Cats was originally a very popular game he had created on Roblox – so popular that he had created a series of cat-themed games on Roblox following its initial success.
It's been a while since our last stable release! And this is not the long anticipated 3.5, nor 4.0, but simply a Godot 3.4.5 maintenance release to fix a handful of issues in the current 3.4 stable branch.
But don't worry – the feature release 3.5 is just around the corner (and you can use it now via its last release candidate), and 4.0 beta is not far off either.
This is a safe and recommended update for all Godot 3.4.x users. It should have no major incidence on your projects, even complex ones in production, if you're already using 3.4.4-stable.
Black Box adheres to the system colour scheme in GNOME.
You might remember that one month ago, the sole developer left working on open source VIA x86 graphics support for Linux intended to eventually mainline this “OpenChrome” DRM/KMS driver for the Linux 5.20 cycle. Even though Linux 5.19 is being published today and the Linux 5.20 merge window is now open, the OpenChrome DRM driver is still in the development stage.
The official documentation is the go-to source for any open source project. For Kubernetes, it's an ever-evolving Special Interest Group (SIG) with people constantly putting in their efforts to make details about the project easier to consume for new contributors and users. SIG Docs publishes the official documentation on kubernetes.io which includes, but is not limited to, documentation of the core APIs, core architectural details, and CLI tools shipped with the Kubernetes release.
To learn more about the work of SIG Docs and its future ahead in shaping the community, I have summarised my conversation with the co-chairs, Divya Mohan (DM), Rey Lejano (RL) and Natali Vlatko (NV), who ran through the SIG's goals and how fellow contributors can help.
Why I use a Chromebook [Ed: Proper GNU/Linux lets you do far more, plus it does not spy on you]
I’ve been using Chromebooks since they first launched, starting with the CR-48 prototype back in 2010. Over, and even before, that time, I’ve used Linux, Mac, and PCs. I still do. But for the majority of my computing these days, I use a Chromebook. And when I report on some of the premium Chromebooks that cost as much as a decent Mac or PC, I routinely hear the question: “Why spend that much when you can get a Mac or PC for the same price and do so much more?” It’s a great question. Here’s my answer to why I use a Chromebook and ChromeOS.
As a nerd of average make (nothing special to see here, folks), I’m aware of Linux. I’ve used Linux. I like Linux as a concept. It’s free, open-source, and flexible—an alternative to Windows and macOS that lets people of all backgrounds access modern computing.
But I could do without the Linux fanatics. You know who I mean. The ones who burst into conversations like the Kool-Aid Man whenever you bring up Windows. You don’t need to ask them how they feel about Linux. It’s absolutely clear. That’s their operating system of choice. It’s the only OS of choice. But you don’t know it, so they’re here to enlighten you.
Doesn’t matter what you say. The fanatics still appear. They have no concept of reading the room (or the conversation). The suggestion of Linux doesn’t need to have a reasonable link to the topic at hand. Out come the same tired proclamations.
And they have no idea how bad those declarations are (even though Linux itself isn’t the problem here).
Google has announced version 1 of its open source quantum programming framework: Cirq.
According to the Google blog, “Cirq is a Python framework for writing, running, and analyzing the results of quantum computer programs,” and it functions as “the lingua franca” for writing programs to run on Google’s quantum computing hardware.
As we at MEDevel.com are hunting for open-source medical and healthcare apps, as well as education and software development. Chemistry is not an exception. So here is our list for the open-source chemistry library and frameworks.
React is a JavaScript framework by Facebook for creating scalable applications. It is used to create many popular apps that you use every day as Instagram, Facebook, Walmart, and Gyroscope.
The React Native is yet another React port for creating mobile apps for Android and iOS. It is used by dozens of global companies such as Skype, Facebook, Instagram, Airbnb, Wix, and Uber.
While many developers prefer to use agonistic IDEs, and code editors such as VS Code, and Atom, there are many React specific IDEs and code editor that come with a dozen of useful features and options.
In this post, we review some of these React IDEs, that will help developers speed up their production time, and enjoy their work on their React projects.
Rekit is a toolkit for building scalable web applications with React, Redux and React-router. It helps you focus on business logic rather than dealing with massive libraries, patterns, configurations etc.
The GNU C Library version 2.36 is now available.
The GNU C Library is used as *the* C library in the GNU system and
in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux
as the kernel.
The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable
and high performance C library. It follows all relevant
standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also
internationalized and has one of the most complete
internationalization interfaces known.
Version 2.36 of the GNU C Library has been released. Changes include support for the new DT_RELR relocation format, wrappers for the process_madvise(), process_mrelease(), pidfd_open(), pidfd_getfd(), and pidfd_send_signal() system calls, wrappers for the new filesystem mounting API, a DNS stub resolver that only does IPv4 queries, support for the BSD arc4random() API (despite some last-minute discussion), LoongArch architecture support, and more.
The latest Go release, version 1.19, arrives five months after Go 1.18. Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before.
Version 1.19 of the Go programming language has been released. "Most of its changes are in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries. As always, the release maintains the Go 1 promise of compatibility. We expect almost all Go programs to continue to compile and run as before". This release includes some memory-model tweaks, a LoongArch port, improvements in the documentation-comment mechanism, and more.
Some of the tasks are required to run twice per day. You can use */12 in hours section to schedule a job to run at 12AM and 12PM daily. Sometimes you need to run crontab at different hours or minutes. In that case, you can define the hours like 09,17 etc.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (curl and jetty9), Fedora (dovecot), Gentoo (vault), Scientific Linux (java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, and squid), SUSE (booth, dovecot22, dwarves and elfutils, firefox, gimp, java-11-openjdk, kernel, and oracleasm), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, net-snmp, and samba).
Everyone knows the phrase “software is eating the world” by Marc Andreessen from over a decade ago. Software powers and touches nearly every aspect of modern society, both personally and professionally, and is critical to the modern economy and national security.
This is the first part of a 3 part series of blog posts surrounding Kali usage on Raspberry Pi devices. This first post will cover enabling Full Disk Encryption (FDE) on a Raspberry Pi, part two will cover remotely connecting to it, and finally, part three will cover debugging issues we ran into while making these posts, so others can learn how to do so as well.
The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 104 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux.Chrome 104 is also promoted to our new extended stable channel for Windows and Mac. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
New Linux Malware Surges, Surpassing Android [Ed: Just that same promotional FUD from Atlas VPN, using the wrong yardstick and a fake "model" of security]
The Atlas VPN report said the number of new Linux malware samples collected soared by 646% from the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022, from 226,334 samples to nearly 1.7 million.
Last year, your support of the Bug Smash Fund helped us solve 241 tickets related to Tor bugs and maintenance.
From smashing bugs related to anti-censorship features for censored users, resolving issues in Tor Browser, and conducting sysadmin maintenance, to squashing bugs on the network, resolving errors on metrics.torproject.org, and making documentation updates, you've powered the behind-the-scenes work that keeps Tor safe and strong.
