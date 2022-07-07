today's howtos How to install Java 18 on Rocky Linux 9 / AlmaLinux 9 In this post, you will learn how to install Java 18 on Rocky Linux 9 / AlmaLinux 9. At the time of writing this post, we are in the presence of the latest stable version of Java. We all know that Java is a very popular programming language and a mainstay of today’s technology. This language is used for many things, from desktop applications to applications like Jenkins that are used to deploy other applications. In other words, Java is essential and for many it is the gateway to programming. This post is simple to do, but it can help developers to get a recent version of Java without too many problems. Another thing to keep in mind is that you need to have access to the root user, or the sudo command. So let’s get started.

Setting up a single-board desktop replacement with Consfigurator The ThinkPad x220 that I had been using as an ssh terminal at home finally developed one too many hardware problems a few weeks ago, and so I ordered a Raspberry Pi 4b to replace it. Debian builds minimal SD card images for these machines already, but I wanted to use the usual ext4-on-LVM-on-LUKS setup for GNU/Linux workstations. So I used Consfigurator to build a custom image.

How to install Mixcraft 9 on a Chromebook with Crossover Today we are looking at how to install Mixcraft 9 on a Chromebook with Crossover. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Part 2: How to automate graphics production with Inkscape – Máirín Duffy A couple weeks ago I recorded a 15-minute tutorial with supporting materials on how to automate graphics production in Inkscape by building a base template and automatically replacing various text strings in the file from an CSV using the Next Generator Inkscape extension from Maren Hachmann. Based on popular demand from that tutorial, I have created a more advanced tutorial that expands upon the last one, demonstrating how to automate image replacement and changing colors via the same method. (Which, oddly, also turned out to be roughly 15-minutes long!)

Raise the bar with an SBAR :: Major Hayden You discovered a problem at work. If left unchecked, the problem could affect customers and impact revenue. You cannot ignore it. What now? Who do you tell? Will they listen? Better yet, will they understand? I find myself in situations like these constantly. My roles over the years involved problems that demanded discussion, thought, and solutions. Some problems were simple but others required complicated fixes that took months or years. Communicating with other people about complex problems remains a challenge for me, but I learned a new tool that helps me kick off these discussions and share my recommended solutions as efficiently as possible. The SBAR technique shows up frequently in medical settings but it also works well in IT. This post covers the nuts and bolts of the SBAR format, how to use it to your advantage, and how to communicate clearly with it.

How To Install LibreWolf Browser on Linux Mint 21 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreWolf Browser on Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreWolf provides a more privacy-conscious alternative to Firefox that still offers a good user experience. It is the community-run successor to LibreFox and is a popular web browser in the web browsers category. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a LibreWolf web browser on Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa).

Install to hard drive tutorial rewritten So much "water under the bridge" since this tutorial was originally written, in March 2019. It has been "patched" a few times, but has become increasingly wrong, so have completely rewritten it...