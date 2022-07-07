Linux Mint is one of the fastest-growing desktop Linux distributions today. Linux Mint is an Ubuntu-based distribution that aims to be a home user-friendly distribution that has a sleek, clean look as well as provides as much hardware compatibility as possible. All of this is paired with a development team that constantly tries to keep the distribution moving in a forward fashion.

While Linux Mint‘s main releases (LM Cinnamon, LM Mate, and LM Xfce) are based on Ubuntu, there is a lesser-known variant that has been making great strides over the last couple of years. Of course, Linux Mint Debian Edition is the variant and the subject of this tutorial.