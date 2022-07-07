today's howtos
How To Make a GET Request With cURL
curl is one of the most useful command line utilities known to Linux users. curl is a free and open source tool that allow the transfer of data between a client and a server under the support of multiple protocols (HTTP, FTP, SMTP, POP…), in addition of making various types of requests.
This tool is great for testing API functionalities, downloading files, checking response headers and making HTTP requests. Though many developers are leaning towards other programs such as postman to test APIs, but curl still a strong option in this domain.
One of the most simple form of used HTTP request among developers, is the HTTP GET method with curl.
In this article we will keep things fairly simple and cover only the GET method using the curl command tool.
How to Install LMDE 5 “Elsie” Cinnamon Edition
Linux Mint is one of the fastest-growing desktop Linux distributions today. Linux Mint is an Ubuntu-based distribution that aims to be a home user-friendly distribution that has a sleek, clean look as well as provides as much hardware compatibility as possible. All of this is paired with a development team that constantly tries to keep the distribution moving in a forward fashion.
While Linux Mint‘s main releases (LM Cinnamon, LM Mate, and LM Xfce) are based on Ubuntu, there is a lesser-known variant that has been making great strides over the last couple of years. Of course, Linux Mint Debian Edition is the variant and the subject of this tutorial.
A sysadmin's guide to network interface configuration files | Opensource.com
In the first article of this series, Get started with NetworkManager on Linux, I looked at what NetworkManager does and some of the tools it provides for viewing network connections and devices. I discussed using the nmcli command to view the status of network devices and connections on a host. I also mentioned that NetworkManager does not need interface configuration files for most hosts. However, it can create its own INI-style connection configuration files, and it recognizes the older and now deprecated network interface configuration files.
How to Remove White Space from the File Name in Linux - TREND OCEANS
When you look at your system directory structure, you’ll find that many files are stored in several ways, such as “somefilename.txt”, “some_file_name.txt”, “some-file-name.txt”, or “some file name.txt”.
You’re probably wondering, “What’s wrong with this filename?” I don’t see a problem with it. Yes, you will not find any problems until you try to access the file from the terminal, or else some of the applications will not accept the file if it has a whitespace between filenames.
On the other hand, operating systems like Windows and macOS allow you to access files that contain whitespace between filenames, but this is not the case with Linux.
How to Fix Error: Failed to Download Metadata for Repo ‘AppStream’
If you, for one reason or the other, are still actively using CentOS 8, you might probably have encountered the following error when trying to update your system or simply install a package.
“Error: Failed to download metadata for repo ‘appstream’: Cannot prepare internal mirrorlist: No URLs in mirrorlist”
Installation of Linux Mint 21 [Cinnamon Edition] Desktop
Linux Mint is a modern, polished, easy-to-use, and comfortable community-driven GNU/Linux desktop distribution based on the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution. It is a great and recommended distribution for computer users switching from Windows or Mac OS X operating system to the Linux platform.
Linux Mint 21 code-named “Vanessa” is the latest version of the popular Linux Mint desktop operating system that is available in three versions, namely Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE. It is an LTS (Long Term Support) release that is built atop Ubuntu 22.04 and will be supported until 2027.
