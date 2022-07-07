curl is one of the most useful command line utilities known to Linux users. curl is a free and open source tool that allow the transfer of data between a client and a server under the support of multiple protocols (HTTP, FTP, SMTP, POP…), in addition of making various types of requests.

This tool is great for testing API functionalities, downloading files, checking response headers and making HTTP requests. Though many developers are leaning towards other programs such as postman to test APIs, but curl still a strong option in this domain.

One of the most simple form of used HTTP request among developers, is the HTTP GET method with curl.

In this article we will keep things fairly simple and cover only the GET method using the curl command tool.