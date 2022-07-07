Language Selection

Wednesday 3rd of August 2022 12:15:13 PM
Misc
  • Milandr MDR32F02FI is a RISC-V microcontroller for (Russian) electricity meters - CNX Software

    Milandr MDR32F02FI is a Made-in-Russia 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller for electricity meters based on the open-source BM-310 32-bit RISC-V core

  • Reading typewriter key presses with an Arduino | Arduino Blog

    There was a period in the late ‘70s and into the ‘80s when typewriter manufacturers tried to keep up with the tide of the digital age. Personal computers were hitting prices that middle-class families could justify and even the most basic models were far more practical than the best typewriters on the market. During this period, a lot of electric typewriters hit the market. Instead of heavy mechanical linkages, those used daisy wheel mechanisms driven by computer-style electronic keyboards. Artillect converted one such typewriter, the Brother AX-25, into a computer and used an Arduino to read key presses.

  • Uber receipt emails are crashing Microsoft Outlook

    Microsoft has acknowledged an issue where Outlook on Windows will stop responding or crash when you view Uber receipt emails. The issue started recently in what Microsoft calls the Current Channel Version of Outlook that’s available for Microsoft 365 subscribers. Microsoft is developing a fix, but it won’t be available until Patch Tuesday on August 9th.

    In a support note, spotted by BleepingComputer, Microsoft explains that opening, replying to, or forwarding an Uber receipt email will cause this issue. Uber uses “complex tables” in its emails, and it appears that Microsoft Word, which Outlook uses to view emails, is struggling to render these tables.

  • Linux Mint 21 XFCE Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 21, the XFCE edition

  • Linux Mint 21 XFCE

    Today we are looking at Linux Mint 21, XFCE edition. It is based on Ubuntu 22.04, Linux Kernel 5.15, XFCE 4.16, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

Android Leftovers

Fedora 37 Beta Wallpaper Update

The night and day versions for Beta release need some feedback before we choose our final version to be packaged. Please feel free to leave constructive feedback. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Calendar

Apple Calendar (previously known as iCal) is a personal calendar app supporting multiple accounts, colour code work, family and personal events, event support, as well as calendar invitations. Calendar is free but proprietary software and it’s not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives. Read more

Games: SteamOS 3.3, New Records for GNU/Linux Usage, and More

