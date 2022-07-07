An Early Look at Fedora Linux 37 on Raspberry Pi 4
Raspberry Pi 4 support in Fedora Linux is not a new thing. Users were able to run the Red Hat-sponsored distribution on the tiny computer, but some key features were missing, such as accelerated graphics, so the Fedora Project never officially supported it.
With the upcoming Fedora Linux 37 release, Raspberry Pi 4 support will get the “official” status due to the implementation of accelerated graphics using the Broadcom V3D graphics driver. Accelerated graphics are provided in Fedora Linux 37 using the V3D GPU for both OpenGL-ES and Vulkan.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 184 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Fedora 37 Beta Wallpaper Update
The night and day versions for Beta release need some feedback before we choose our final version to be packaged. Please feel free to leave constructive feedback.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Calendar
Apple Calendar (previously known as iCal) is a personal calendar app supporting multiple accounts, colour code work, family and personal events, event support, as well as calendar invitations. Calendar is free but proprietary software and it’s not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
Games: SteamOS 3.3, New Records for GNU/Linux Usage, and More
Recent comments
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
12 hours 56 min ago
20 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago