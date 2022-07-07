Security: Malware, Mistakes, Patches, and Snake-oil
No SOCKS, No Shoes, No Malware Proxy Services!
With the recent demise of several popular “proxy” services that let cybercriminals route their malicious traffic through hacked PCs, there is now something of a supply chain crisis gripping the underbelly of the Internet. Compounding the problem, several remaining malware-based proxy services have chosen to block new registrations to avoid swamping their networks with a sudden influx of customers.
The Biggest Linux Security Mistakes - Invidious
Security is a journey, not a destination So after making a couple videos showing how to increase performance in desktop computers running Linux, I was overwhelmed by the sheer scale of comments worried about mitigations.
Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (389-ds-base, firefox, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, kernel, postgresql, python, python-twisted-web, python-virtualenv, squid, thunderbird, and xz), Fedora (ceph, firefox, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, java-17-openjdk, java-latest-openjdk, and kubernetes), Oracle (firefox, go-toolset and golang, libvirt libvirt-python, openssl, pcre2, qemu, and thunderbird), SUSE (connman, drbd, kernel, python-jupyterlab, samba, and seamonkey), and Ubuntu (linux-oem-5.14, linux-oem-5.17 and ntfs-3g).
Securing Containers With Zero-Trust Tools - Container Journal
As container environments grow in complexity, container security requires a different security approach. Container security must consider everything from the applications running in containers to the infrastructure on which those containers run.
The security of the base image is critical to ensure that any derived images are trustworthy. Building security into a container pipeline involves starting with trusted images, managing access with a private registry, integrating security tests to automate deployments and continuously securing the infrastructure.
An Early Look at Fedora Linux 37 on Raspberry Pi 4
Raspberry Pi 4 support in Fedora Linux is not a new thing. Users were able to run the Red Hat-sponsored distribution on the tiny computer, but some key features were missing, such as accelerated graphics, so the Fedora Project never officially supported it. With the upcoming Fedora Linux 37 release, Raspberry Pi 4 support will get the “official” status due to the implementation of accelerated graphics using the Broadcom V3D graphics driver. Accelerated graphics are provided in Fedora Linux 37 using the V3D GPU for both OpenGL-ES and Vulkan.
