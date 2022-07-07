Speek: An Open-source Anonymous Chat App Built on Tor Network
Are you looking for an open-source chat app for your Linux to keep your information and data safe and secure? Well, Speek is the solution for you. It’s an anonymous chat app that uses the Tor network. In recent times, there are so many messaging apps that promise to provide high security and privacy.
Speek stands out as the most feature-rich privacy-focused app for Linux. With this decentralized chat app, as a user, you don’t need to have an ID or a cell number. Everything will be anonymous for managing the safest online environment.
