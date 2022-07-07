Language Selection

Speek: An Open-source Anonymous Chat App Built on Tor Network

Wednesday 3rd of August 2022 04:50:19 PM
Software

Are you looking for an open-source chat app for your Linux to keep your information and data safe and secure? Well, Speek is the solution for you. It’s an anonymous chat app that uses the Tor network. In recent times, there are so many messaging apps that promise to provide high security and privacy.

Speek stands out as the most feature-rich privacy-focused app for Linux. With this decentralized chat app, as a user, you don’t need to have an ID or a cell number. Everything will be anonymous for managing the safest online environment.

An Early Look at Fedora Linux 37 on Raspberry Pi 4

Raspberry Pi 4 support in Fedora Linux is not a new thing. Users were able to run the Red Hat-sponsored distribution on the tiny computer, but some key features were missing, such as accelerated graphics, so the Fedora Project never officially supported it. With the upcoming Fedora Linux 37 release, Raspberry Pi 4 support will get the “official” status due to the implementation of accelerated graphics using the Broadcom V3D graphics driver. Accelerated graphics are provided in Fedora Linux 37 using the V3D GPU for both OpenGL-ES and Vulkan. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Milandr MDR32F02FI is a RISC-V microcontroller for (Russian) electricity meters - CNX Software

    Milandr MDR32F02FI is a Made-in-Russia 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller for electricity meters based on the open-source BM-310 32-bit RISC-V core

  • Reading typewriter key presses with an Arduino | Arduino Blog

    There was a period in the late ‘70s and into the ‘80s when typewriter manufacturers tried to keep up with the tide of the digital age. Personal computers were hitting prices that middle-class families could justify and even the most basic models were far more practical than the best typewriters on the market. During this period, a lot of electric typewriters hit the market. Instead of heavy mechanical linkages, those used daisy wheel mechanisms driven by computer-style electronic keyboards. Artillect converted one such typewriter, the Brother AX-25, into a computer and used an Arduino to read key presses.

  • Uber receipt emails are crashing Microsoft Outlook

    Microsoft has acknowledged an issue where Outlook on Windows will stop responding or crash when you view Uber receipt emails. The issue started recently in what Microsoft calls the Current Channel Version of Outlook that’s available for Microsoft 365 subscribers. Microsoft is developing a fix, but it won’t be available until Patch Tuesday on August 9th. In a support note, spotted by BleepingComputer, Microsoft explains that opening, replying to, or forwarding an Uber receipt email will cause this issue. Uber uses “complex tables” in its emails, and it appears that Microsoft Word, which Outlook uses to view emails, is struggling to render these tables.

  • Linux Mint 21 XFCE Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 21, the XFCE edition

  • Linux Mint 21 XFCE

    Today we are looking at Linux Mint 21, XFCE edition. It is based on Ubuntu 22.04, Linux Kernel 5.15, XFCE 4.16, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

today's howtos

  • How To Make a GET Request With cURL

    curl is one of the most useful command line utilities known to Linux users. curl is a free and open source tool that allow the transfer of data between a client and a server under the support of multiple protocols (HTTP, FTP, SMTP, POP…), in addition of making various types of requests. This tool is great for testing API functionalities, downloading files, checking response headers and making HTTP requests. Though many developers are leaning towards other programs such as postman to test APIs, but curl still a strong option in this domain. One of the most simple form of used HTTP request among developers, is the HTTP GET method with curl. In this article we will keep things fairly simple and cover only the GET method using the curl command tool.

  • How to Install LMDE 5 “Elsie” Cinnamon Edition

    Linux Mint is one of the fastest-growing desktop Linux distributions today. Linux Mint is an Ubuntu-based distribution that aims to be a home user-friendly distribution that has a sleek, clean look as well as provides as much hardware compatibility as possible. All of this is paired with a development team that constantly tries to keep the distribution moving in a forward fashion.

    While Linux Mint‘s main releases (LM Cinnamon, LM Mate, and LM Xfce) are based on Ubuntu, there is a lesser-known variant that has been making great strides over the last couple of years. Of course, Linux Mint Debian Edition is the variant and the subject of this tutorial.

  • A sysadmin's guide to network interface configuration files | Opensource.com

    In the first article of this series, Get started with NetworkManager on Linux, I looked at what NetworkManager does and some of the tools it provides for viewing network connections and devices. I discussed using the nmcli command to view the status of network devices and connections on a host. I also mentioned that NetworkManager does not need interface configuration files for most hosts. However, it can create its own INI-style connection configuration files, and it recognizes the older and now deprecated network interface configuration files.

  • How to Remove White Space from the File Name in Linux - TREND OCEANS

    When you look at your system directory structure, you’ll find that many files are stored in several ways, such as “somefilename.txt”, “some_file_name.txt”, “some-file-name.txt”, or “some file name.txt”. You’re probably wondering, “What’s wrong with this filename?” I don’t see a problem with it. Yes, you will not find any problems until you try to access the file from the terminal, or else some of the applications will not accept the file if it has a whitespace between filenames. On the other hand, operating systems like Windows and macOS allow you to access files that contain whitespace between filenames, but this is not the case with Linux.

  • How to Fix Error: Failed to Download Metadata for Repo ‘AppStream’

    If you, for one reason or the other, are still actively using CentOS 8, you might probably have encountered the following error when trying to update your system or simply install a package.

    “Error: Failed to download metadata for repo ‘appstream’: Cannot prepare internal mirrorlist: No URLs in mirrorlist”

  • Installation of Linux Mint 21 [Cinnamon Edition] Desktop

    Linux Mint is a modern, polished, easy-to-use, and comfortable community-driven GNU/Linux desktop distribution based on the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution. It is a great and recommended distribution for computer users switching from Windows or Mac OS X operating system to the Linux platform.

    Linux Mint 21 code-named “Vanessa” is the latest version of the popular Linux Mint desktop operating system that is available in three versions, namely Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE. It is an LTS (Long Term Support) release that is built atop Ubuntu 22.04 and will be supported until 2027.

Android Leftovers

