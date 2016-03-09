today's howtos
FFmpeg: How to Convert MKV To MP4 - ByteXD
In this article you will learn how to use FFmpeg to effortlessly convert mkv to mp4, additionally, you will be acquainted with re-encoding video and audio using different ffmpeg encoders.
We will discuss converting mkv files to mp4; there is a high probability that you might be in situations that require having mp4 files, or you may want to use systems that do not support the mkv container format. In these situations, it is imperative to convert the video file to another system-friendly file extension, such as the mp4 video format.
How to fix a read-only NTFS partition on Linux?
Over the past ten years of Linux usage, I have frequently switched from Windows to Linux without properly restarting the Microsoft OS, which has caused me problems with NTFS/Windows partitions. To fix these problems, I was obliged to restart my Linux distro so that I could reboot the "hibernated Windows OS"; it was annoying.
One day I said there must be a way less painful, so I went to my favorite web browser, Firefox, and did a simple search to find the helpful "ntfsfix" tool that got me rid of that annoyance. To not be stingy, I decided to share with you how to use this small and powerful tool.
How to Correctly Set the $PATH variable in Bash – TecAdmin
Bash is an acronym of Bourne-Again Shell, which is the successor of Bourne Shell distributed with most of the Linux and GNU operating systems. It comes with multiple advanced features from the previous version.
The PATH is an environment variable that stores the directories path containing the executable files.
How do you add comments on UFW firewall rule?
The iptables and ip6tables commands are used to set up a Linux firewall. However, many new Linux sysadmins and users find it challenging to use iptables. Hence, the ufw program is for managing a Linux firewall and aims to provide an easy-to-use interface for the user. This page explains how to add a comment to your ufw firewall rules.
How to Install Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa) Step by Step
Hello readers, much awaited Linux Mint 21 has been released. It is a LTS release, means we will get support and updates till 2027. Vanessa is the code name for Linux mint 21 and it is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
In this post, we will cover how to install Linux Mint 21 with Xfce desktop environment step by step.
How To Install FileZilla on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FileZilla on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FileZilla is a free and open-source FTP client. It powerful client for plain FTP, FTP over SSL/TLS (FTPS) and the SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP). Users can use it to copy files and folders via the Internet or local network from one PC to another computer. FileZilla is available for all popular OS such as Windows, macOS, and Linux.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FileZilla FTP client on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Install Stremio Streaming App on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy
Learn the commands to install the Stremio desktop app on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal for streaming online videos.
Stremio is an open-source application that is available for all popular platforms including Ubuntu 20.04 Linux or its previous versions. The below-given commands will be the same for Linux Mint, Elementary OS, DeepinOS, Zorin OS & Debian as well. The project is available on GitHub for users to download or create an add-on for it. Different add-ons created by the Stremio community allow it to stream online video, music, movies, and the website from various sources such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Torrent, Hotstar, etc.
How to restrict network access in Podman with systemd | Enable Sysadmin
My previous article demonstrated that a socket-activated container can use an activated socket to serve the internet even when the network is disabled through the option --network=none for podman run. This article takes this idea one step further by also restricting internet access for Podman and its helper programs such as conmon and the OCI runtime.
How to Clear the DNS Cache in Ubuntu 22.04/20.04 | Mark Ai Code
In the realm of computers, machines do not use names in the same way that people do. They are identified by a series of numbers. All of these devices, including computers and phones, can identify and communicate with each other using these numbers, also known as IP addresses. In contrast, people know one another by their names, and it is difficult for us to recall long sequences of numbers. In order to overcome this communication gap between computers and people, architects have created a name system called as Domain Name System or DNS.
The purpose of DNS is to convert names to numerical values. Specifically, it converts URLs to IP addresses. If a user puts google.com into their browser’s address bar and presses enter, the DNS will resolve this URL to “112.250.167.167” by searching its database and matching the URL with the IP address. Once your device gets this IP address, it may connect to Google and show the contents of the page. To eliminate communication between your computer and the server and save load times, these entries are cached locally, i.e., in the DNS cache, on your computer.
How to Install Android Studio on Linux Mint 21 LTS
Android Studio is a powerful and user-friendly IDE for developing apps on the Android platform. It features an intuitive interface, various built-in tools, and seamless integration with IntelliJ IDEA’s vast ecosystem of plugins and integrations. Thanks to its integration with IntelliJ IDEA, Android Studio has everything you need to develop Android apps in one place. There are never any lost connections or forgotten source files again! Android Studio’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to work efficiently and get the most out of your development time. Whether you’re a seasoned Android developer or just getting started, Android Studio is the perfect IDE for developing great Android apps.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest version of Android Studio on Linux Mint 21 LTS series using a recommended Launchpad PPA repository to provide the most up-to-date version using the command line terminal.
How to Install Visual Studio Code on Linux Mint 21 LTS [Ed: Microsoft proprietary software that spies on the user]
How to Install VSCodium on Linux Mint 21 LTS - LinuxCapable [Ed: A non-proprietary fork, but still helps Microsoft establish a monopoly over developers, so best to avoid]
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now available
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now in mass production and available, after the 12-core Cortex-A78E system-on-module was first announced in November 2021, and the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit was launched last March for close to $2,000. Capable of up to 200 TOPS of AI inference performance, or up to 6 times faster than the Jetson AGX, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB can be used for AI, IoT, embedded, and robotics deployments, and NVIDIA says nearly three dozen partners are offering commercially available products based on the new module.
Slackware-Based Slax Linux Is Back After 9 Years of Hiatus
In 2015, Slax Linux, a lightweight and portable GNU/Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux, disappeared from the Linux scene. Two years later, in late 2017, Slax Linux developer Tomas Matejicek announced the release of a new version of Slax Linux based on Debian GNU/Linux, not Slackware. In mid-July 2022, Tomas Matejicek announced that “having nothing better to do” he is considering bringing back the Slackware-based version, and today he released a new Slax release based on Slackware 15.0.
Stable Kernels: 5.18.16, 5.15.59, 5.10.135, and 5.4.209
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.16 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.59 Linux 5.10.135 Linux 5.4.209
today's leftovers
