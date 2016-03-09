New Version of Open Source Podcast Client gPodder Released
Into Linux podcasts? With so many great shows out there publishing new episodes regularly it can be hard to keep up, which is what a podcast manager like gPodder can help with.
This week a brand new version of gPodder was release. It’s the first significant update the podcast manager has received in over a year. Naturally, plenty of improvements are included.
For instance, in gPodder 3.11.0 you can double-click (or tap Enter) on a podcast in the sidebar to open the channel settings dialog. From there you can edit the name and description, and manage subscriptions on a per-podcast basis — a nice time-saver.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 211 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now available
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now in mass production and available, after the 12-core Cortex-A78E system-on-module was first announced in November 2021, and the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit was launched last March for close to $2,000. Capable of up to 200 TOPS of AI inference performance, or up to 6 times faster than the Jetson AGX, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB can be used for AI, IoT, embedded, and robotics deployments, and NVIDIA says nearly three dozen partners are offering commercially available products based on the new module.
Slackware-Based Slax Linux Is Back After 9 Years of Hiatus
In 2015, Slax Linux, a lightweight and portable GNU/Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux, disappeared from the Linux scene. Two years later, in late 2017, Slax Linux developer Tomas Matejicek announced the release of a new version of Slax Linux based on Debian GNU/Linux, not Slackware. In mid-July 2022, Tomas Matejicek announced that “having nothing better to do” he is considering bringing back the Slackware-based version, and today he released a new Slax release based on Slackware 15.0.
Stable Kernels: 5.18.16, 5.15.59, 5.10.135, and 5.4.209
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.16 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.59 Linux 5.10.135 Linux 5.4.209
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 45 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
9 hours 17 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 18 min ago
19 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago