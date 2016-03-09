Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, 3D Printing, EncroPi, and More Raspberry Pi
Adding a battery gauge to a Citroën C-Zero electric car | Arduino Blog
The Citroën C-Zero is an electric city card sold in the European market. It is a rebadged Mitsubishi i-MiEV, which is based on the Mitsubishi i kei car platform. Kei cars, in Japan, are a special class that receive government and insurance benefits for being so small. As a result, the C-Zero is tiny and cheap, unlike the Tesla electric cars that are so popular in the US. One way that Citroën cut corners was by omitting infotainment and dash screens, which means there isn’t any way for drivers to see detailed data on their battery status. Pierre Muth wanted that information and so he used an Arduino to add a new battery gauge to his Citroën C-Zero.
The Citroën C-Zero may not show drivers detailed battery information, but the car’s computer does have that data. As with the car’s various sensor readings, statuses, and commands, that data flows through the CAN (controller area network) bus.However, Citroën (like most automakers) uses a proprietary protocol for their CAN bus and doesn’t publish its specifics. Users can access the CAN bus, but can’t read or inject messages without understanding the protocol. Fortunately for Muth, enthusiasts of the C-Zero/i-MiEV reverse engineered the CAN bus protocol and posted the details online.
3D Printed Bluetooth Transmission Line Speaker - The DIY Life
A couple of weeks ago I was inspired by an old LTT video to try to make my own portable Bluetooth speaker. They used some 2″ full-range Dayton Audio drivers and 1″ tweeters along with an inexpensive Bluetooth amplifier module. They set themselves a goal of beating the $180 price tag that the LG XBOOM Go PL7 carried at the time. They came up with a pretty cool design, it had some quirks but overall performed reasonably well.
EncroPi - A Raspberry Pi RP2040 USB key to read, encrypt & store data (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
SB Components’ EncroPi is a USB key based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller that can be used to log data, encrypt data, or as a secure key, and it also features a DS3231 real-time clock with a backup battery to store the data and time.
Using e-textiles to deliver equitable computing lessons and broaden participation
In our current series of research seminars, we are exploring how computing can be connected to other subjects using cross-disciplinary approaches. In July 2022, our speakers were Professor Yasmin Kafai from the University of Pennsylvania and Elaine Griggs, an award-winning teacher from Pembroke High School, Massachusetts, and we heard about their use of e-textiles to engage learners and broaden participation in computing.
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now available
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now in mass production and available, after the 12-core Cortex-A78E system-on-module was first announced in November 2021, and the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit was launched last March for close to $2,000. Capable of up to 200 TOPS of AI inference performance, or up to 6 times faster than the Jetson AGX, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB can be used for AI, IoT, embedded, and robotics deployments, and NVIDIA says nearly three dozen partners are offering commercially available products based on the new module.
Slackware-Based Slax Linux Is Back After 9 Years of Hiatus
In 2015, Slax Linux, a lightweight and portable GNU/Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux, disappeared from the Linux scene. Two years later, in late 2017, Slax Linux developer Tomas Matejicek announced the release of a new version of Slax Linux based on Debian GNU/Linux, not Slackware. In mid-July 2022, Tomas Matejicek announced that “having nothing better to do” he is considering bringing back the Slackware-based version, and today he released a new Slax release based on Slackware 15.0.
Stable Kernels: 5.18.16, 5.15.59, 5.10.135, and 5.4.209
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.16 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.59 Linux 5.10.135 Linux 5.4.209
