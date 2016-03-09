The GNU Debugger (GDB), a popular free and open source tool for C and C++ programmers, offers a Text User Interface (TUI) to split the console into multiple windows and display different content in each window. One window will always be a command window, in which you enter the usual GDB commands, but you might also have a source code window, a register contents window, or a disassembly window. Since GDB 11, you can use a Python API to add new window types. This API can be incredibly useful, allowing you to customize GDB to visualize your application's data in new ways.

Note: The Python API for adding TUI windows was actually added to GDB 10. Unfortunately, prior to GDB 11, the gdb.TuiWindow.write call had some bugs that were not resolved until GDB 11.

In this article, the first in a two-part series, you'll learn how to create a window and load it with dynamic content. The real power of the TUI will be shown in the second article, which shows how to display useful information from GDB.