The American Association of Insurance Services & The Linux Foundation Welcome Jefferson Braswell as openIDL Project Executive Director
The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) and the Linux Foundation welcome Jefferson Braswell as the new Executive Director of the openIDL Project.
Add custom windows to GDB: Programming the TUI in Python | Red Hat Developer
The GNU Debugger (GDB), a popular free and open source tool for C and C++ programmers, offers a Text User Interface (TUI) to split the console into multiple windows and display different content in each window. One window will always be a command window, in which you enter the usual GDB commands, but you might also have a source code window, a register contents window, or a disassembly window. Since GDB 11, you can use a Python API to add new window types. This API can be incredibly useful, allowing you to customize GDB to visualize your application's data in new ways.
Note: The Python API for adding TUI windows was actually added to GDB 10. Unfortunately, prior to GDB 11, the gdb.TuiWindow.write call had some bugs that were not resolved until GDB 11.
In this article, the first in a two-part series, you'll learn how to create a window and load it with dynamic content. The real power of the TUI will be shown in the second article, which shows how to display useful information from GDB.
Scheduling a Python Script with Crontab – TecAdmin
Many companies use the Python programming language for data science applications, machine learning models, and other types of analytical tasks. Since Python is often only used for specific projects, many businesses have to integrate it into their workflow programmatically. This means they need a way to automate the process so it runs independently when needed and on a schedule. Fortunately, there are ways to integrate Python with cron jobs to automate execution as frequently as necessary.
In this article, you will learn how to schedule Python using cron and some useful examples of when and how you might use these practices in your organization.
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now available
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now in mass production and available, after the 12-core Cortex-A78E system-on-module was first announced in November 2021, and the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit was launched last March for close to $2,000. Capable of up to 200 TOPS of AI inference performance, or up to 6 times faster than the Jetson AGX, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB can be used for AI, IoT, embedded, and robotics deployments, and NVIDIA says nearly three dozen partners are offering commercially available products based on the new module.
Slackware-Based Slax Linux Is Back After 9 Years of Hiatus
In 2015, Slax Linux, a lightweight and portable GNU/Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux, disappeared from the Linux scene. Two years later, in late 2017, Slax Linux developer Tomas Matejicek announced the release of a new version of Slax Linux based on Debian GNU/Linux, not Slackware. In mid-July 2022, Tomas Matejicek announced that “having nothing better to do” he is considering bringing back the Slackware-based version, and today he released a new Slax release based on Slackware 15.0.
Stable Kernels: 5.18.16, 5.15.59, 5.10.135, and 5.4.209
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.16 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.59 Linux 5.10.135 Linux 5.4.209
