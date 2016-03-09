Android Leftovers
Check your Android phone now! It may be worth far more than you think | Express.co.uk
How to use find my phone on Android - Geeky Gadgets
OxygenOS 13 brings new water-inspired look and Android 13 - GSMArena.com news
Google tells us: Android 13 is coming sooner than expected! | NextPit
Android 13 Is Boring, and That’s a Good Thing
Nokia 5.4 Android 12 Update via VPN : Live Update Process - Nokiapoweruser
Wallpaper Wednesday: Android wallpapers 2022-07-27 - Android Authority
Five best tips and tricks for Google Contacts | Android Central
Android Smartphones Are Poised For A Major Memory Upgrade
OnePlus 10T launch live blog: catch up with the big Android phone launch | TechRadar
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now available
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now in mass production and available, after the 12-core Cortex-A78E system-on-module was first announced in November 2021, and the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit was launched last March for close to $2,000. Capable of up to 200 TOPS of AI inference performance, or up to 6 times faster than the Jetson AGX, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB can be used for AI, IoT, embedded, and robotics deployments, and NVIDIA says nearly three dozen partners are offering commercially available products based on the new module.
Slackware-Based Slax Linux Is Back After 9 Years of Hiatus
In 2015, Slax Linux, a lightweight and portable GNU/Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux, disappeared from the Linux scene. Two years later, in late 2017, Slax Linux developer Tomas Matejicek announced the release of a new version of Slax Linux based on Debian GNU/Linux, not Slackware. In mid-July 2022, Tomas Matejicek announced that “having nothing better to do” he is considering bringing back the Slackware-based version, and today he released a new Slax release based on Slackware 15.0.
Stable Kernels: 5.18.16, 5.15.59, 5.10.135, and 5.4.209
I'm announcing the release of the 5.18.16 kernel. All users of the 5.18 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.18.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.18.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.15.59 Linux 5.10.135 Linux 5.4.209
today's leftovers
Best Music Players for Android in 2022
