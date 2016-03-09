Today in Techrights
- Links 03/08/2022: Release of Slax 15.0 and Fedora 37's Default Wallpaper
- One Can Speculate Why Windows-Friendly OEMs Start Enforcing Windows-Only Boot on Laptops (Microsoft Blocking BSD and GNU/Linux With UEFI)
- Links 03/08/2022: SteamOS 3.3, GNU/Linux Hits New Highs in Steam
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, August 02, 2022
- UEFI Firmware Vulnerable to Malware Implants; Worse Than “Legacy BIOS” Ever Was
- Links 02/08/2022: Go 1.19, GNU Octave 7.2, and Tails 5.3.1
- Links 02/08/2022: KDE Plasma 5.25.4
- When Windows is Down to 9% market Share
- Microsoft Bribing the Competition (to Get Something in Return)
- Microsoft Sends Broken Web Pages to GNOME Web While GNOME is Adding Microsoft Integration
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, August 01, 2022
- Weird Editorial Choices in 'Linux Today' These Past Few Hours (Updatedx3)
- Links 02/08/2022: Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.02 and ScummVM 2.6.0
- EPO Corruption: Internet Censorship or Why the World Wide Web and DNS Aren't Enough When You Speak Truth to Power
- Microsoft is Trying to Hire (Read: Pay Salaries to) Matthew Garrett
- [Meme] Breaking Out the Champagne for a “Landmark Occasion”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 219 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The Best Linux Commands Every User Should Know (Clear and Simple Documentation)
A terminal or a shell is a program that facilitates the input of commands to the operating system and the subsequent output of results. Most Linux distributions have a GUI terminal, but when Linux was first created, it only had a Command Line Interface to facilitate operation. Nearly every distribution of Linux has a minimal version without a GUI for the tech-savvy power-users that do not need a GUI to rely on for their work. Nevertheless, if you want to access the Terminal on your Linux OS, you can either look for the Terminal in the menu or hit Ctrl+Alt+T.
Android Leftovers
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now available
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now in mass production and available, after the 12-core Cortex-A78E system-on-module was first announced in November 2021, and the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit was launched last March for close to $2,000. Capable of up to 200 TOPS of AI inference performance, or up to 6 times faster than the Jetson AGX, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB can be used for AI, IoT, embedded, and robotics deployments, and NVIDIA says nearly three dozen partners are offering commercially available products based on the new module.
Slackware-Based Slax Linux Is Back After 9 Years of Hiatus
In 2015, Slax Linux, a lightweight and portable GNU/Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux, disappeared from the Linux scene. Two years later, in late 2017, Slax Linux developer Tomas Matejicek announced the release of a new version of Slax Linux based on Debian GNU/Linux, not Slackware. In mid-July 2022, Tomas Matejicek announced that “having nothing better to do” he is considering bringing back the Slackware-based version, and today he released a new Slax release based on Slackware 15.0.
Recent comments
1 hour 36 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
13 hours 53 min ago
20 hours 36 min ago
21 hours 51 sec ago
21 hours 31 min ago
21 hours 46 min ago