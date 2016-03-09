Peppermint OS Now Offers Devuan-Based ISOs for Software Freedom Lovers

Peppermint OS’s goal was always to provide a familiar operating system environment to new Linux users. Initially derived from Ubuntu, Peppermint OS was rebased on Debian Stable earlier this year, a release that came almost three years after the previous version, Peppermint 10. On August 2nd, 2022, Joseph Dickson announced that the first Devuan-based release of Peppermint OS is now ready for mass deployment, targeting everyone who doesn’t want systemd in their system and wants to build a 100% free computer without any proprietary software.

There's a proposal to remove the code for the DECnet networking protocol from the Linux kernel… but what was DECnet anyway? Microsoft software engineer Stephen Hemminger has proposed removing the DECnet protocol handling code from the Linux kernel. The timing is ironic, as this comes just two weeks after VMS Software Inc announced that OpenVMS 9.2 was really ready this time… That announcement, of course, came some months after the first time it announced [PDF] version 9.2, as we covered in The Reg in May. The last maintainer of the DECnet code was Red Hat's Christine Caulfield, who flagged the code as orphaned in 2010. The change is unlikely to vastly inconvenience many people: VMS is the last even slightly mainstream OS that used DECnet, and VMS has supported TCP/IP for a long time. Indeed, for decades, the oldest email in this reporter's "sent" folder was a 1993 enquiry about the freeware CMUIP stack for VMS. Read on