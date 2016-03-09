Language Selection

Peppermint OS Now Offers Devuan-Based ISOs for Software Freedom Lovers

Wednesday 3rd of August 2022 09:04:49 PM
Linux
News
Debian

Peppermint OS’s goal was always to provide a familiar operating system environment to new Linux users. Initially derived from Ubuntu, Peppermint OS was rebased on Debian Stable earlier this year, a release that came almost three years after the previous version, Peppermint 10.

On August 2nd, 2022, Joseph Dickson announced that the first Devuan-based release of Peppermint OS is now ready for mass deployment, targeting everyone who doesn’t want systemd in their system and wants to build a 100% free computer without any proprietary software.

More in Tux Machines

The Best Linux Commands Every User Should Know (Clear and Simple Documentation)

A terminal or a shell is a program that facilitates the input of commands to the operating system and the subsequent output of results. Most Linux distributions have a GUI terminal, but when Linux was first created, it only had a Command Line Interface to facilitate operation. Nearly every distribution of Linux has a minimal version without a GUI for the tech-savvy power-users that do not need a GUI to rely on for their work. Nevertheless, if you want to access the Terminal on your Linux OS, you can either look for the Terminal in the menu or hit Ctrl+Alt+T. Read more

Android Leftovers

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now available

NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is now in mass production and available, after the 12-core Cortex-A78E system-on-module was first announced in November 2021, and the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit was launched last March for close to $2,000. Capable of up to 200 TOPS of AI inference performance, or up to 6 times faster than the Jetson AGX, the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB can be used for AI, IoT, embedded, and robotics deployments, and NVIDIA says nearly three dozen partners are offering commercially available products based on the new module. Read more

Slackware-Based Slax Linux Is Back After 9 Years of Hiatus

In 2015, Slax Linux, a lightweight and portable GNU/Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux, disappeared from the Linux scene. Two years later, in late 2017, Slax Linux developer Tomas Matejicek announced the release of a new version of Slax Linux based on Debian GNU/Linux, not Slackware. In mid-July 2022, Tomas Matejicek announced that “having nothing better to do” he is considering bringing back the Slackware-based version, and today he released a new Slax release based on Slackware 15.0. Read more

