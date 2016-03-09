today's howtos
-
How to Install and Configure Postgres 14 on Rocky Linux 9
In this guide we are going to install Postgresql 14 in Rocky Linux 9.
Postgresql is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance. It was originally named POSTGRES, referring to its origins as a successor to the Ingres database developed at the University of California, Berkeley. PostgreSQL is used as the primary data store or data warehouse for many web, mobile, geospatial, and analytics applications. PostgreSQL can store structured and unstructured data in a single product.
-
How to run PGAdmin 4 Using Docker and Docker-Compose
PGAdmin is a web-based GUI tool used to interact with the Postgres database sessions, both locally and remote servers as well. You can use PGAdmin to perform any sort of database administration required for a Postgres database.
pgAdmin 4 is designed to meet the needs of both novice and experienced Postgres users alike, providing a powerful graphical interface that simplifies the creation, maintenance and use of database objects.
In this guide, we are going to set up pgAdmin 4 in a container, the web based administration tool for the PostgreSQL database.
-
How to Use Chroot in Linux and Fix Your Broken System - Make Tech Easier
Chroot is a Linux/Unix utility that can change or modify the root filesystem. With the help of the chroot command, you can easily create an isolated filesystem inside your primary filesystem. Chroot is especially helpful to make your work and home environment separated or if you want a test environment to test software in isolation.
-
How to Use the rsync Command | Linux Journal
One of my favorite utilities on the Linux command-line, and block storage is one of my favorite features on Linode's platform, so in this article I get to combine both of these together - because what I'm going to be doing is show you how to use rsync to copy data from one server to another, in the form of a backup. What's really cool about this, is that this example will utilize block storage.
Note: I'll be using the Nextcloud server that was set up in a previous article, but it doesn't really matter if it's Nextcloud - you can back up any server that you'd like.
-
How a WAF Could Improve the Security of Your Linux Web Applications
-
How I installed Chrome OS Flex in 30 minutes
-
How to find the current ChromeOS Flex image « Ville-Pekka Vainio's blog
My dad has an Acer Chromebook 14 CB3-431, codenamed Edgar. Google just stopped supporting it with ChromeOS, but it’s still working well. Luckily, Google also just released the first stable version of ChromeOS Flex.
I decided to install the full UEFI image to the Chromebook from https://mrchromebox.tech/ so that starting Flex would be as easy as possible. That went well after finding and removing the write protect screw.
-
Peter Czanik: Vmware Photon OS 4.0: an interesting syslog-ng package
-
Verification CLT via flask && matplotlib
Central limit theorems (CLT) are a class of theorems in probability theory stating that the sum of a sufficiently large number of weakly dependent random variables that have approximately the same scale (none of the terms dominates, does not make a decisive contribution to the sum), has a distribution close to normal. Since many random variables in applications are formed under the influence of several weakly dependent random factors, their distribution is considered normal. In this case, the condition must be observed that none of the factors is dominant. Central limit theorems in these cases justify the application of the normal distribution.
-
How to install GDevelop on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install GDevelop on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Create tar.gz Archive Using the tar Command on Linux
This article shows you the best practices for creating tar.gz archives from the command line in Linux using the tar command.
Using the tar command to create tar.gz archives in Linux is a must-have skill for any Linux administrator. For this reason, in this article, we will show you how to create tar.gz archives in Linux using real-world examples following best practices.
Additionally, if you want to learn how to extract tar.gz files in Linux, check out our excellent guide, “How to Extract tar.gz File in Linux by Using the Command Line.”
-
Install Malcolm Network Traffic Analysis Tool on Ubuntu 22.04 - kifarunix.com
Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install Malcolm network traffic analysis tool on Ubuntu 22.04. Malcolm is a network traffic analysis tool suite for full packet capture artifacts (PCAP files) and Zeek logs. The PCAP files or Zeek logs can be uploaded to Malcolm via browser, forwarded via the forwarders or can capture live traffic, parses and normalize the traffic for visualization via OpenSearch dashboards or Arkime.
Read more about Malcolm network traffic analysis tool and its features on their page.
-
How To Install ClamAV on Rocky Linux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ClamAV on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, adware, rootkits, and other malicious threats. ClamAV offers a Command-line scanner, a Milter interface for Sendmail, an Advanced database updater, and built-in support for archive formats, ELF executables + Portable Executable files, and popular document formats. Though it was created for Unix, it is also available in third-party versions for BSD, Linux, macOS, OpenVMS, OSF, and Solaris.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the ClamAV open-source antivirus on Rocky Linux. 9.
-
How to clone a GitHub repository | TechRepublic
Git is the most widely-used distributed version control system on the planet. It’s free, open-source and can handle anything from small to massive projects. Git makes it easy to create new project repositories on your local drive or clone them from remote repositories.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 170 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Peppermint OS Now Offers Devuan-Based ISOs for Software Freedom Lovers
Peppermint OS’s goal was always to provide a familiar operating system environment to new Linux users. Initially derived from Ubuntu, Peppermint OS was rebased on Debian Stable earlier this year, a release that came almost three years after the previous version, Peppermint 10. On August 2nd, 2022, Joseph Dickson announced that the first Devuan-based release of Peppermint OS is now ready for mass deployment, targeting everyone who doesn’t want systemd in their system and wants to build a 100% free computer without any proprietary software.
Today in Techrights
Re: That proposal to remove DECNET support from Linux kernel
There's a proposal to remove the code for the DECnet networking protocol from the Linux kernel… but what was DECnet anyway? Microsoft software engineer Stephen Hemminger has proposed removing the DECnet protocol handling code from the Linux kernel. The timing is ironic, as this comes just two weeks after VMS Software Inc announced that OpenVMS 9.2 was really ready this time… That announcement, of course, came some months after the first time it announced [PDF] version 9.2, as we covered in The Reg in May. The last maintainer of the DECnet code was Red Hat's Christine Caulfield, who flagged the code as orphaned in 2010. The change is unlikely to vastly inconvenience many people: VMS is the last even slightly mainstream OS that used DECnet, and VMS has supported TCP/IP for a long time. Indeed, for decades, the oldest email in this reporter's "sent" folder was a 1993 enquiry about the freeware CMUIP stack for VMS. Read on
The Best Linux Commands Every User Should Know (Clear and Simple Documentation)
A terminal or a shell is a program that facilitates the input of commands to the operating system and the subsequent output of results. Most Linux distributions have a GUI terminal, but when Linux was first created, it only had a Command Line Interface to facilitate operation. Nearly every distribution of Linux has a minimal version without a GUI for the tech-savvy power-users that do not need a GUI to rely on for their work. Nevertheless, if you want to access the Terminal on your Linux OS, you can either look for the Terminal in the menu or hit Ctrl+Alt+T.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
4 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 30 min ago
23 hours 13 min ago
23 hours 37 min ago
1 day 8 min ago