Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 4th of August 2022 12:03:55 AM

Filed under

After a long time passed without any BuildStream updates, I’m proud to finally announce that unstable BuildStream 2 development phase is coming to a close.

As of the 1.95.0 beta release, we have now made the promise to remain stable and refrain from introducing any more API breaking changes.

At this time, we are encouraging people to try migrating to the BuildStream 2 API and to inform us of any issues you have via our issue tracker.

[...]

Plugins which used to be a part of the BuildStream core, along with some additional plugins, have been migrated to the buildstream-plugins repository. A list of migrated core plugins and their new homes can be found in the porting guide.

Read on