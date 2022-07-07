Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 4th of August 2022 12:05:25 AM

Filed under

Ghost blog is an open-source blogging platform, headless CMS for individuals and enterprise. We have been using it for years since the early version.

Thanks to its developers and the community, Ghost blog came a long way in the recent releases by adding the search, improving the backend, the SEO features and more.

However, the community is still small comparing to WordPress or other competitors, so it may look like there is no enough free open-source themes, but there are many.

Therefore, we write this post as a guide for open-source Ghost themes for anyone who are sticking to the open-source realm.

Read on