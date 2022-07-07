LibreOffice in Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México (UACM) and GTK4 GtkScrollbars
LibreOffice is a flagship project for social service at UACM - The Document Foundation Blog
This year, nine students from the Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México (UACM), one of the most important universities in the country and in the capital of Mexico, have joined the social service programme that LibreOffice offers to all Mexican students. This is a record number in the three semesters that the programme has been running at the university.
GTK[3|4] GtkScrollbar for writer documents
GTK4 screenshot of writer using true GtkScrollbars rather than themed Vcl ScrollBars. Long press enters gtk's usual fine control mode for scrolling.
16 Best Open-source Free Ghost Blog Themes for 2022
Ghost blog is an open-source blogging platform, headless CMS for individuals and enterprise. We have been using it for years since the early version. Thanks to its developers and the community, Ghost blog came a long way in the recent releases by adding the search, improving the backend, the SEO features and more. However, the community is still small comparing to WordPress or other competitors, so it may look like there is no enough free open-source themes, but there are many. Therefore, we write this post as a guide for open-source Ghost themes for anyone who are sticking to the open-source realm. Read on
BuildStream 2 news
After a long time passed without any BuildStream updates, I’m proud to finally announce that unstable BuildStream 2 development phase is coming to a close. As of the 1.95.0 beta release, we have now made the promise to remain stable and refrain from introducing any more API breaking changes. At this time, we are encouraging people to try migrating to the BuildStream 2 API and to inform us of any issues you have via our issue tracker. [...] Plugins which used to be a part of the BuildStream core, along with some additional plugins, have been migrated to the buildstream-plugins repository. A list of migrated core plugins and their new homes can be found in the porting guide. Read on
9 New Linux Distros to Try Out in 2022
Hundreds of new Linux distros spawn each year, with many becoming the norm among the community. Here are some new distros for you to try in 2022. As an open-source operating system, Linux continues to rule the market, even in 2022. The highly malleable Linux kernel has come a long way, evolving into many avatars and spawning different desktops suitable for numerous use cases. As is custom, a slew of new Linux distributions has become available to believers looking for high-tech computing on low-end hardware. Each distro comes with its unique USP, which makes it stand out amongst its competitors. Without further ado, here are the top most-anticipated Linux distros within the open-source software community, which are worth a mention. Read on
