SUSE and Red Hat: Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and More
Work Group Shifts to Feedback Session - openSUSE News
Members of openSUSE’s Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) community workgroup had a successful install workshop on August 2 and are transitioning to two install feedback sessions.
The first feedback session is scheduled to take place on openSUSE’s Birthday on August 9 at 14:30 UTC. The second feedback session is scheduled to take place on August 11 during the community meeting at 19:00 UTC.
Attendees of the workshop were asked to install MicroOS Desktop and temporarily use it. This is being done to gain some feedback on how people use their Operating System, which allows the work groups to develop a frame of reference for how ALP can progress.
Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study reveals Red Hat Services and Support for OpenShift delivered ROI of over 700% [Ed: Red Hat pays Microsoft marketing/de facto PR firm for fake, paid-for, manufactured "recommendation", feeding a vicious and rogue industry of fake "analysts"]
I will take the Red (Hat) SLSA please: Introducing a framework for measuring supply chain security maturity
At Red Hat, we strive for transparency with our customers. It is who we are. It is what we do. But transparency in product security can be tricky. We must provide our customers with the information they need to make informed decisions without opening ourselves or them up to attacks. With the uptick in software supply chain attacks over the last couple of years, we have harnessed a particular focus on software supply chain security within our Product Security organization.
What’s an Automation Engineer?
Generally, automation involves “the use of technology to perform tasks with reduced human assistance,” says Red Hat. “Any industry that encounters repetitive tasks can use automation, but automation is more prevalent in the industries of manufacturing, robotics, and automotives, as well as in the world of technology — in IT systems and business decision software.”
“Automation has been a cornerstone of the manufacturing industry for decades,” explains Sarah White, but now companies are automating IT and software processes as well.
Specifically, Red Hat says, “IT automation, sometimes referred to as infrastructure automation, is the use of software to create repeatable instructions and processes to replace or reduce human interaction with IT systems.” In terms of software, automation can help improve efficiency and solve workflow challenges.
LibreOffice in Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México (UACM) and GTK4 GtkScrollbars
16 Best Open-source Free Ghost Blog Themes for 2022
Ghost blog is an open-source blogging platform, headless CMS for individuals and enterprise. We have been using it for years since the early version. Thanks to its developers and the community, Ghost blog came a long way in the recent releases by adding the search, improving the backend, the SEO features and more. However, the community is still small comparing to WordPress or other competitors, so it may look like there is no enough free open-source themes, but there are many. Therefore, we write this post as a guide for open-source Ghost themes for anyone who are sticking to the open-source realm. Read on
BuildStream 2 news
After a long time passed without any BuildStream updates, I’m proud to finally announce that unstable BuildStream 2 development phase is coming to a close. As of the 1.95.0 beta release, we have now made the promise to remain stable and refrain from introducing any more API breaking changes. At this time, we are encouraging people to try migrating to the BuildStream 2 API and to inform us of any issues you have via our issue tracker. [...] Plugins which used to be a part of the BuildStream core, along with some additional plugins, have been migrated to the buildstream-plugins repository. A list of migrated core plugins and their new homes can be found in the porting guide. Read on
9 New Linux Distros to Try Out in 2022
Hundreds of new Linux distros spawn each year, with many becoming the norm among the community. Here are some new distros for you to try in 2022. As an open-source operating system, Linux continues to rule the market, even in 2022. The highly malleable Linux kernel has come a long way, evolving into many avatars and spawning different desktops suitable for numerous use cases. As is custom, a slew of new Linux distributions has become available to believers looking for high-tech computing on low-end hardware. Each distro comes with its unique USP, which makes it stand out amongst its competitors. Without further ado, here are the top most-anticipated Linux distros within the open-source software community, which are worth a mention. Read on
