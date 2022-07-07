today's leftovers
-
Locking Engineering Hierarchy
The first part of this series covered principles of locking engineering. This part goes through a pile of locking patterns and designs, from most favourable and easiest to adjust and hence resulting in a long term maintainable code base, to the least favourable since hardest to ensure it works correctly and stays that way while the code evolves. For convenience even color coded, with the dangerous levels getting progressively more crispy red indicating how close to the burning fire you are! Think of it as Dante’s Inferno, but for locking.
As a reminder from the intro of the first part, with locking engineering I mean the art of ensuring that there’s sufficient consistency in reading and manipulating data structures, and not just sprinkling mutex_lock() and mutex_unlock() calls around until the result looks reasonable and lockdep has gone quiet.
[...]
Simple, dumb locking is good locking, since with that you have a fighting chance to make it correct locking.
-
Vetter: Locking engineering hierarchy
Daniel Vetter continues his series on locking in the kernel.
-
Thwarting Ransomware Attacks in Kubernetes Environments
-
Migration to Containers, Microservices and Kubernetes
-
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-08-03 Edition - Boiling Steam
Between 2022-07-27 and 2022-08-03 there were 28 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 284 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 9.9 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 213 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice in Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México (UACM) and GTK4 GtkScrollbars
16 Best Open-source Free Ghost Blog Themes for 2022
Ghost blog is an open-source blogging platform, headless CMS for individuals and enterprise. We have been using it for years since the early version. Thanks to its developers and the community, Ghost blog came a long way in the recent releases by adding the search, improving the backend, the SEO features and more. However, the community is still small comparing to WordPress or other competitors, so it may look like there is no enough free open-source themes, but there are many. Therefore, we write this post as a guide for open-source Ghost themes for anyone who are sticking to the open-source realm. Read on
BuildStream 2 news
After a long time passed without any BuildStream updates, I’m proud to finally announce that unstable BuildStream 2 development phase is coming to a close. As of the 1.95.0 beta release, we have now made the promise to remain stable and refrain from introducing any more API breaking changes. At this time, we are encouraging people to try migrating to the BuildStream 2 API and to inform us of any issues you have via our issue tracker. [...] Plugins which used to be a part of the BuildStream core, along with some additional plugins, have been migrated to the buildstream-plugins repository. A list of migrated core plugins and their new homes can be found in the porting guide. Read on
9 New Linux Distros to Try Out in 2022
Hundreds of new Linux distros spawn each year, with many becoming the norm among the community. Here are some new distros for you to try in 2022. As an open-source operating system, Linux continues to rule the market, even in 2022. The highly malleable Linux kernel has come a long way, evolving into many avatars and spawning different desktops suitable for numerous use cases. As is custom, a slew of new Linux distributions has become available to believers looking for high-tech computing on low-end hardware. Each distro comes with its unique USP, which makes it stand out amongst its competitors. Without further ado, here are the top most-anticipated Linux distros within the open-source software community, which are worth a mention. Read on
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
5 hours 31 min ago
7 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 57 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
1 day 31 min ago
1 day 55 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago