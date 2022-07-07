Language Selection

Digital autonomy and the GNOME desktop

GNOME

While GUADEC, the GNOME community's annual conference, has always been held in Europe (or online-only) since it began in 2000, this year's edition was held in North America, specifically in Guadalajara, Mexico, July 20-25. Rob McQueen gave a talk on the first day of the conference about providing solutions that bring some level of digital safety and autonomy to users—and how GNOME can help make that happen. McQueen is the CEO of the Endless OS Foundation, which is an organization geared toward those goals; he was also recently reelected as the president of the GNOME Foundation board of directors.

His talk was meant to introduce and describe an objective that the GNOME board has been discussing and working on regarding the state of the internet today and how GNOME can make that experience better for its users. The cloud-focused computing environment that is prevalent today has a number of problems that could be addressed by such an effort. That topic is related to what he does for work, as well, since Endless OS is working on "bridging the digital divide" by helping those who are not able to access all of the information that is available on today's internet. Some of those efforts are aimed at bringing that data to those who cannot, or perhaps choose not to, directly connect to the internet itself—or only do so sporadically.

GUADEC Talk

More in Tux Machines

SUSE and Red Hat: Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and More

  • Work Group Shifts to Feedback Session - openSUSE News

    Members of openSUSE’s Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) community workgroup had a successful install workshop on August 2 and are transitioning to two install feedback sessions. The first feedback session is scheduled to take place on openSUSE’s Birthday on August 9 at 14:30 UTC. The second feedback session is scheduled to take place on August 11 during the community meeting at 19:00 UTC. Attendees of the workshop were asked to install MicroOS Desktop and temporarily use it. This is being done to gain some feedback on how people use their Operating System, which allows the work groups to develop a frame of reference for how ALP can progress.

  • Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study reveals Red Hat Services and Support for OpenShift delivered ROI of over 700% [Ed: Red Hat pays Microsoft marketing/de facto PR firm for fake, paid-for, manufactured "recommendation", feeding a vicious and rogue industry of fake "analysts"]
  • I will take the Red (Hat) SLSA please: Introducing a framework for measuring supply chain security maturity

    At Red Hat, we strive for transparency with our customers. It is who we are. It is what we do. But transparency in product security can be tricky. We must provide our customers with the information they need to make informed decisions without opening ourselves or them up to attacks. With the uptick in software supply chain attacks over the last couple of years, we have harnessed a particular focus on software supply chain security within our Product Security organization.

  • What’s an Automation Engineer?

    Generally, automation involves “the use of technology to perform tasks with reduced human assistance,” says Red Hat. “Any industry that encounters repetitive tasks can use automation, but automation is more prevalent in the industries of manufacturing, robotics, and automotives, as well as in the world of technology — in IT systems and business decision software.” “Automation has been a cornerstone of the manufacturing industry for decades,” explains Sarah White, but now companies are automating IT and software processes as well. Specifically, Red Hat says, “IT automation, sometimes referred to as infrastructure automation, is the use of software to create repeatable instructions and processes to replace or reduce human interaction with IT systems.” In terms of software, automation can help improve efficiency and solve workflow challenges.

LibreOffice in Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México (UACM) and GTK4 GtkScrollbars

16 Best Open-source Free Ghost Blog Themes for 2022

Ghost blog is an open-source blogging platform, headless CMS for individuals and enterprise. We have been using it for years since the early version. Thanks to its developers and the community, Ghost blog came a long way in the recent releases by adding the search, improving the backend, the SEO features and more. However, the community is still small comparing to WordPress or other competitors, so it may look like there is no enough free open-source themes, but there are many. Therefore, we write this post as a guide for open-source Ghost themes for anyone who are sticking to the open-source realm. Read on

BuildStream 2 news

After a long time passed without any BuildStream updates, I’m proud to finally announce that unstable BuildStream 2 development phase is coming to a close. As of the 1.95.0 beta release, we have now made the promise to remain stable and refrain from introducing any more API breaking changes. At this time, we are encouraging people to try migrating to the BuildStream 2 API and to inform us of any issues you have via our issue tracker. [...] Plugins which used to be a part of the BuildStream core, along with some additional plugins, have been migrated to the buildstream-plugins repository. A list of migrated core plugins and their new homes can be found in the porting guide. Read on

