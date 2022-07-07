SUSE and Red Hat: Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and More Work Group Shifts to Feedback Session - openSUSE News Members of openSUSE’s Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) community workgroup had a successful install workshop on August 2 and are transitioning to two install feedback sessions. The first feedback session is scheduled to take place on openSUSE’s Birthday on August 9 at 14:30 UTC. The second feedback session is scheduled to take place on August 11 during the community meeting at 19:00 UTC. Attendees of the workshop were asked to install MicroOS Desktop and temporarily use it. This is being done to gain some feedback on how people use their Operating System, which allows the work groups to develop a frame of reference for how ALP can progress.

Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study reveals Red Hat Services and Support for OpenShift delivered ROI of over 700% [Ed: Red Hat pays Microsoft marketing/de facto PR firm for fake, paid-for, manufactured "recommendation", feeding a vicious and rogue industry of fake "analysts"]

I will take the Red (Hat) SLSA please: Introducing a framework for measuring supply chain security maturity At Red Hat, we strive for transparency with our customers. It is who we are. It is what we do. But transparency in product security can be tricky. We must provide our customers with the information they need to make informed decisions without opening ourselves or them up to attacks. With the uptick in software supply chain attacks over the last couple of years, we have harnessed a particular focus on software supply chain security within our Product Security organization.

What’s an Automation Engineer? Generally, automation involves “the use of technology to perform tasks with reduced human assistance,” says Red Hat. “Any industry that encounters repetitive tasks can use automation, but automation is more prevalent in the industries of manufacturing, robotics, and automotives, as well as in the world of technology — in IT systems and business decision software.” “Automation has been a cornerstone of the manufacturing industry for decades,” explains Sarah White, but now companies are automating IT and software processes as well. Specifically, Red Hat says, “IT automation, sometimes referred to as infrastructure automation, is the use of software to create repeatable instructions and processes to replace or reduce human interaction with IT systems.” In terms of software, automation can help improve efficiency and solve workflow challenges.

LibreOffice in Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México (UACM) and GTK4 GtkScrollbars LibreOffice is a flagship project for social service at UACM - The Document Foundation Blog This year, nine students from the Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México (UACM), one of the most important universities in the country and in the capital of Mexico, have joined the social service programme that LibreOffice offers to all Mexican students. This is a record number in the three semesters that the programme has been running at the university.

GTK[3|4] GtkScrollbar for writer documents GTK4 screenshot of writer using true GtkScrollbars rather than themed Vcl ScrollBars. Long press enters gtk's usual fine control mode for scrolling.