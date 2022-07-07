today's leftovers Locking Engineering Hierarchy The first part of this series covered principles of locking engineering. This part goes through a pile of locking patterns and designs, from most favourable and easiest to adjust and hence resulting in a long term maintainable code base, to the least favourable since hardest to ensure it works correctly and stays that way while the code evolves. For convenience even color coded, with the dangerous levels getting progressively more crispy red indicating how close to the burning fire you are! Think of it as Dante’s Inferno, but for locking. As a reminder from the intro of the first part, with locking engineering I mean the art of ensuring that there’s sufficient consistency in reading and manipulating data structures, and not just sprinkling mutex_lock() and mutex_unlock() calls around until the result looks reasonable and lockdep has gone quiet. [...] Simple, dumb locking is good locking, since with that you have a fighting chance to make it correct locking.

New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-08-03 Edition - Boiling Steam Between 2022-07-27 and 2022-08-03 there were 28 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 284 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 9.9 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...

Proprietary Sofrware, Hardware, and Openwashing NVIDIA Fixes High-Severity Flaws in Graphics Drivers For Windows, Linux | Decipher NVIDIA, which makes graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming systems, high-end PCs and handheld devices, has issued fixes for several high-severity vulnerabilities in its graphics drivers for Windows and Linux that in some cases could lead to code execution. The graphics driver (also known as the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver) is the software component that allows the device’s operating system and application to use its enthusiast gamer-optimized graphics hardware. NVIDIA’s graphics driver has previously been found to contain serious flaws, including ones disclosed in May that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code and, in some cases, perform guest-to-host escapes on systems running virtual machines.

VMware Releases Security Updates | CISA VMware has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in VMware’s Workspace ONE Access, Access Connector, Identity Manager, Identity Manager Connector, and vRealize Automation. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

The five stages of the Open Source Program Office [Ed: Two Microsoft front groups converge, LF and OSI. The LF and OSI nowadays exist for openwashing of proprietary software, i.e. to not actually change anything except buzzwords and perception.]

GlobalFoundries joins Google’s open source silicon initiative | Google Open Source Blog Over the last year we have been busy planning the expansion of our free open source silicon design and manufacturing program to further grow the community of developers and companies building custom silicon, and build a thriving ecosystem around open source hardware. Today, we’re excited to announce an expansion of this program and our partnership with GlobalFoundries. Together, we're releasing the Process Design Kit (PDK) for the GlobalFoundries 180MCU technology platform under the Apache 2.0 license, along with a no-cost silicon realization program to manufacture open source designs on the Efabless platform. This open source PDK is the first result of our ongoing partnership with GF. Based on the scale and breadth of GF’s technology and manufacturing expertise, we expect to do more together to further access and innovation in semiconductor development and manufacturing.