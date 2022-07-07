Over the last year we have been busy planning the expansion of our free open source silicon design and manufacturing program to further grow the community of developers and companies building custom silicon, and build a thriving ecosystem around open source hardware. Today, we’re excited to announce an expansion of this program and our partnership with GlobalFoundries. Together, we're releasing the Process Design Kit (PDK) for the GlobalFoundries 180MCU technology platform under the Apache 2.0 license, along with a no-cost silicon realization program to manufacture open source designs on the Efabless platform. This open source PDK is the first result of our ongoing partnership with GF. Based on the scale and breadth of GF’s technology and manufacturing expertise, we expect to do more together to further access and innovation in semiconductor development and manufacturing.

VMware has released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in VMware’s Workspace ONE Access, Access Connector, Identity Manager, Identity Manager Connector, and vRealize Automation. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

NVIDIA, which makes graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming systems, high-end PCs and handheld devices, has issued fixes for several high-severity vulnerabilities in its graphics drivers for Windows and Linux that in some cases could lead to code execution. The graphics driver (also known as the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver) is the software component that allows the device’s operating system and application to use its enthusiast gamer-optimized graphics hardware. NVIDIA’s graphics driver has previously been found to contain serious flaws, including ones disclosed in May that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code and, in some cases, perform guest-to-host escapes on systems running virtual machines.

Between 2022-07-27 and 2022-08-03 there were 28 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 284 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 9.9 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...

The first part of this series covered principles of locking engineering. This part goes through a pile of locking patterns and designs, from most favourable and easiest to adjust and hence resulting in a long term maintainable code base, to the least favourable since hardest to ensure it works correctly and stays that way while the code evolves. For convenience even color coded, with the dangerous levels getting progressively more crispy red indicating how close to the burning fire you are! Think of it as Dante’s Inferno, but for locking. As a reminder from the intro of the first part, with locking engineering I mean the art of ensuring that there’s sufficient consistency in reading and manipulating data structures, and not just sprinkling mutex_lock() and mutex_unlock() calls around until the result looks reasonable and lockdep has gone quiet. [...] Simple, dumb locking is good locking, since with that you have a fighting chance to make it correct locking.

SUSE and Red Hat: Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and More Work Group Shifts to Feedback Session - openSUSE News Members of openSUSE’s Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) community workgroup had a successful install workshop on August 2 and are transitioning to two install feedback sessions. The first feedback session is scheduled to take place on openSUSE’s Birthday on August 9 at 14:30 UTC. The second feedback session is scheduled to take place on August 11 during the community meeting at 19:00 UTC. Attendees of the workshop were asked to install MicroOS Desktop and temporarily use it. This is being done to gain some feedback on how people use their Operating System, which allows the work groups to develop a frame of reference for how ALP can progress.

Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study reveals Red Hat Services and Support for OpenShift delivered ROI of over 700% [Ed: Red Hat pays Microsoft marketing/de facto PR firm for fake, paid-for, manufactured "recommendation", feeding a vicious and rogue industry of fake "analysts"]

I will take the Red (Hat) SLSA please: Introducing a framework for measuring supply chain security maturity At Red Hat, we strive for transparency with our customers. It is who we are. It is what we do. But transparency in product security can be tricky. We must provide our customers with the information they need to make informed decisions without opening ourselves or them up to attacks. With the uptick in software supply chain attacks over the last couple of years, we have harnessed a particular focus on software supply chain security within our Product Security organization.

What’s an Automation Engineer? Generally, automation involves “the use of technology to perform tasks with reduced human assistance,” says Red Hat. “Any industry that encounters repetitive tasks can use automation, but automation is more prevalent in the industries of manufacturing, robotics, and automotives, as well as in the world of technology — in IT systems and business decision software.” “Automation has been a cornerstone of the manufacturing industry for decades,” explains Sarah White, but now companies are automating IT and software processes as well. Specifically, Red Hat says, “IT automation, sometimes referred to as infrastructure automation, is the use of software to create repeatable instructions and processes to replace or reduce human interaction with IT systems.” In terms of software, automation can help improve efficiency and solve workflow challenges.