gosling – Natural Sounding Text-to-Speech in the Terminal
A text-to-speech (TTS) system is one attributed to the efficiency of seamlessly converting an input text file to an output audio file with reasonable clarity. Such a solution makes it possible for users to engage with a computerized environment without having to manually read through a text file or documentation file.
For instance, a text-to-speech tool is a priceless solution for users with both reading and hearing difficulties making it a perfect inclusion in an e-learning project. It is also an alternative to hiring a voice-over artist since it saves on hiring costs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 145 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Proprietary Sofrware, Hardware, and Openwashing
SUSE and Red Hat: Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and More
LibreOffice in Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México (UACM) and GTK4 GtkScrollbars
Recent comments
1 min 6 sec ago
4 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 16 min ago
21 hours 46 min ago
21 hours 47 min ago
23 hours 57 min ago
1 day 48 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago