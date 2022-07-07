Language Selection

  • Living with the Rust trademark

    The intersection of free software and trademark law has not always been smooth. Free-software licenses have little to say about trademarks but, sometimes, trademark licenses can appear to take away some of the freedoms that free-software licenses grant. The Firefox browser has often been the focal point for trademark-related controversy; happily, those problems appear to be in the past now. Instead, the increasing popularity of the Rust language is drawing attention to its trademark policies.

    When a free-software project gets a trademark, it is an indication that the name of that project has come to have some sort of value, and somebody (hopefully the people in charge of the project) want to control how it is used. They may want to prevent their project's name being used with versions that have been modified with rent-seeking or malicious features, for example. Other projects might want the exclusive right to market commercial versions of their code under the trademarked name. As a general rule, trademark licenses will restrict the changes to a project's code that can be distributed without changing the name.

    As a result of those restrictions, trademark policies can appear to be a violation of free-software principles. But those restrictions apply to the trademarked name, not the code itself; any such restrictions can be avoided just by not using the name. Thus, for some time, Firefox as distributed by Debian was known as "Iceweasel" until 2016; it lacked no functionality and was entirely free software. It is worth noting that version 3 of the GNU General Public License explicitly allows the withholding of trademark rights.

  • Quick Java application setup using Kafka messaging

    Apache Kafka is an open source project that supports industrial-strength data streaming in real-time. Kafka can process more than one hundred thousand messages per second. Some companies report the ability to process millions of messages per second.

    Kafka is well suited for applications that coordinate rideshare activity, stream videos, and provide real-time fintech. If your application requires a continuous stream of time-sensitive data, Kafka will meet your needs and then some.

    As it is with any complex technology, there is a learning curve. This technology requires a general knowledge about building containers and configuring Kafka. In addition, it is essential to learn programming language specifics because you can use Kafka with a variety of languages.

    The focus of this article is on building a Java client that can produce and consume data to and from an OpenShift Kafka stream.

    This article is the third in a series that delves into the uses of Kafka. A developer's guide to using Kafka with Java, Part 1 covered basic Kafka concepts such as installing Kafka and using the command-line client. The second article, How to create Kafka consumers and producers in Java, describes how to create Java code that interacts directly with a Kafka broker hosted on your local machine.

    Now let's go a bit deeper into programming Kafka at the enterprise level. We will adapt the code created in the second article to work with Red Hat OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka. This technology enables enterprises to work productively with Kafka by avoiding the tedious, detailed labor that goes into supporting a Kafka broker running at web scale.

    First, I will provide an overview of OpenShift Streams for Apache Kafka. Then I will describe the mechanics of setting up a stream and demonstrate Java/Maven code that binds to a Kafka instance. This Java code includes tests that produce and consume messages to and from a stream.

  • Creating a Hello World Spring Application

    First, we will create a maven project to develop Spring application. We already have covered this topic in our article in creating maven project. You can refer this to get in depth idea of creating maven project if you are not already familiar in: <editor make link for maven article>.

    Let’s start with opening the Eclipse and clicking on the File menu. Then, select the maven project like this: File->New->Maven Project

    After selecting, it will ask for some details such as project name, app name, version, packaging type, and etc. The packaging specifies final build bundle type of the project. If the application is web app, it should be war (Web Archive).

  • Creating Spring App Using STS

    In this article, we will learn to create a spring application using Spring Tool Suit IDE.
    Spring Tools suit is an official IDE provided by the Spring. You can use it to create Spring application with minimum effort. This IDE is similar to your favourite IDE whether it is Eclipse, IntelliJ IDEA, or others.

    When you will visit the site(spring), you will see couple of versions of IDE for different the variety of developers. You can select and download any to your local machine.

  • Managing time with Python

    Although this module is always available, not all functions are available on all platforms. Most of the functions defined in this module call platform C library functions with the same name. It may be helpful to consult the platform documentation because these functions’ semantics vary among platforms.

    Manage time with the python time module represents time in code, such as objects, numbers, and strings. However, it also provides functionality other than representing time, like waiting during code execution and measuring the efficiency of your code.

  • Not a Yoking Matter (Zero-Copy #1) - In Pursuit of Laziness

    This is part 1 of a three-part series on interesting abstractions for zero-copy deserialization I’ve been working on over the last year. This part is about making zero-copy deserialization more pleasant to work with. Part 2 is about making it work for more types and can be found here; while Part 3 is about eliminating the deserialization step entirely and can be found here. The posts can be read in any order, though this post contains an explanation of what zero-copy deserialization is.

  • Manish Goregaokar: Zero-Copy All the Things! (Zero-Copy #2)

    For the past year and a half I’ve been working full time on ICU4X, a new internationalization library in Rust being built under the Unicode Consortium as a collaboration between various companies.

    There’s a lot I can say about ICU4X, but to focus on one core value proposition: we want it to be modular both in data and code. We want ICU4X to be usable on embedded platforms, where memory is at a premium. We want applications constrained by download size to be able to support all languages rather than pick a couple popular ones because they cannot afford to bundle in all that data. As a part of this, we want loading data to be fast and pluggable. Users should be able to design their own data loading strategies for their individual use cases.

    See, a key part of performing correct internationalization is the data. Different locales1 do things differently, and all of the information on this needs to go somewhere, preferably not code. You need data on how a particular locale formats dates2, or how plurals work in a particular language, or how to accurately segment languages like Thai which are typically not written with spaces so that you can insert linebreaks in appropriate positions.

    Given the focus on data, a very attractive option for us is zero-copy deserialization. In the process of trying to do zero-copy deserialization well, we’ve built some cool new libraries, this article is about one of them.

  • Manish Goregaokar: So Zero It's ... Negative? (Zero-Copy #3)

    As mentioned in the previous posts, internationalization libraries like ICU4X need to be able to load and manage a lot of internationalization data. ICU4X in particular wants this part of the process to be as flexible and efficient as possible. The focus on efficiency is why we use zero-copy deserialization for basically everything, whereas the focus on flexibility has led to a robust and pluggable data loading infrastructure that allows you to mix and match data sources.

    Deserialization is a great way to load data since it’s in and of itself quite flexible! You can put your data in a neat little package and load it off the filesystem! Or send it over the network! It’s even better when you have efficient techniques like zero-copy deserialization because the cost is low.

    But the thing is, there is still a cost. Even with zero-copy deserialization, you have to validate the data you receive. It’s often a cost folks are happy to pay, but that’s not always the case.

    For example, you might be, say, a web browser interested in using ICU4X, and you really care about startup times. Browsers typically need to set up a lot of stuff when being started up (and when opening a new tab!), and every millisecond counts when it comes to giving the user a smooth experience. Browsers also typically ship with most of the internationalization data they need already. Spending precious time deserializing data that you shipped with is suboptimal.

  • Laravel 9 File Upload Tutorial

    Laravel validation is a way to perform a validation role. We can check the file type, file size, etc. File validation is typically used to avoid unwanted file uploads in a server or application.

    Today, we will learn about file upload and storing in Laravel 9.

  • Laravel 9 Log

    Laravel 9 log is an integral part of the Laravel 9 application. Basically, it is used as an application for monitoring the application activity. Laravel 9 has robust log services for converting log messages into a file. Today, we will demonstrate Laravel 9 logging. This tutorial helps you to understand your application status. What’s going on with your application. If there were an error in your software, you would see the system error message in your log file. Laravel 9 has a default logging that is based on the Laravel channel.

  • Laravel 9 Eloquent orderBy Query

    Laravel 9 has an excellent feature named Eloquent. It is an ORM (object-relational mapping), and it helps users to communicate between applications to databases very easily. In Laravel 9, when we use Eloquent, it works as a “Model” and communicates with the database. It helps you get data from the table in the database.

  • Some takeaways from rstudio::conf 2022 | R-bloggers

    Last week I participated in the annual RStudio conference which took place in Washington DC.

  • Rubenerd: Thanking Yee Cheng Chin for MacVim

    I could feel the worry reading this. Maintainers of all stripes have to put up with angry people who demand they fix and update software, often with no financial or development assistance.

  • Using Jest toHaveBeenCalledWith for testing primitive data types and partial objects

    Jest is the most used JavaScript testing framework. In this post, you will learn how to use Jest toHaveBeenCalledWith for testing various scenarios like a partial array, partial object, multiple calls, etc. Let’s get started!

  • Brooks in Reverse

    Fred Brooks observed in Mythical Man Month that adding more programmers to a project often slowed it down.

    [...]

    Graham was observing the early effects of SaaS and web programming. No need for porting applications to different operating systems or physical releases (floppies, CDs, or software appliances). SaaS removed the dependency hell companies often found themselves in – old versions that customers refused to upgrade from that still needed to be maintained (often with backward compatibility). The downside, he said, was that you still needed to manage servers and infrastructure. A single bug could crash all users. Hardware disks could become corrupted.

  • A First-Class Language Package Manager

    The history of modularization in JavaScript is a tedious one. ES Modules ("import") were introduced in 2015 and now seem to have broad support across different environments. But the precursor to ES Modules, CommonJS ("require"), is still widespread enough to require backward compatibility. And neither module system has an opinionated take on the actual package management (e.g., yarn and npm).

    It seems that new languages are starting to converge on first-class language package manager as part of the spec. Rust has the crate build system and explicit module system. Go converged on first-class go modules. Both systems can be difficult to understand for beginners.

  • Two useful ways to easily run a single test using Jest

    Jest has been the tool of choice for writing tests in JavaScript for years now. This guide will teach you how to run a single test using Jest. Let’s get going!

gosling – Natural Sounding Text-to-Speech in the Terminal

A text-to-speech (TTS) system is one attributed to the efficiency of seamlessly converting an input text file to an output audio file with reasonable clarity. Such a solution makes it possible for users to engage with a computerized environment without having to manually read through a text file or documentation file. For instance, a text-to-speech tool is a priceless solution for users with both reading and hearing difficulties making it a perfect inclusion in an e-learning project. It is also an alternative to hiring a voice-over artist since it saves on hiring costs. Read on

today's howtos

  • OpenBSD httpd – Dynamic Content

    Continuing on with my previous article, today I am going through the process of configuring our OpenBSD httpd instance to handle dynamic content such as PHP scripts. The way httpd will accomplish this is by using the FastCGI protocol. I’ve talked about FastCGI as well as using it with Nginx in this article. So perhaps, you might want to check that out first.

  • How to install Counter-Strike 1.6 Server On Ubuntu/Debian

    Counter-Strike 1.6 is a first-person shooter game developed by Valve. Like other version of Counter-Strike. It allows us to host game servers on our server allowing us to modify the server according to our needs and gives us full control over the dedicated server. We can install apply custom modification, custom plugins, custom models etc, which may gives the user a newer and a better experience of the server. We can install custom modes like, 5v5 Automix, Zombie Mode, Deathrun, Deathmatch etc.

  • How systemd names instances of templated socket service units

    Systemd famously has socket units, which cause systemd itself to listen on something and start a systemd unit when the there's traffic. In other words, systemd can act like (x)inetd. When you do this for a stream-based service (such as a TCP based one), there are two options for what systemd should do when there's a connection, controlled by the Accept= setting. The default and normal behavior (in systemd) is 'Accept=no', which causes systemd to start the service unit associated with the socket and pass it the listening socket (or sockets) to interact with. If you specify 'Accept=yes', you get xinetd-like behavior where a new instance of the service is spawned for each new connection, and the instance is passed only the connected socket. As the documentation covers, Accept=yes requires that you have a template .service unit; if you have 'oidentd.socket' set with Accept=yes, you have to have an 'oidentd@.service' unit. This service unit will be instantiated with a specific instance name.

  • Amanda Network Backup

    This article illustrates how, in about 15 minutes, you can: Install and configure the Amanda backup server.

  • Linux CLI in 60 Seconds - head & tail - Invidious

    Linux Commands in 60 Seconds is a YouTube shorts series that teaches you simple examples of common Linux commands. In this video, quick examples of the head and tail commands are shown.

  • Common SASL Commands and Packages

    SASL (Simple Authentication and Security Layer) is a framework for adding and implementing authentication and authorization support to network-based or communication protocols. The SASL design and architecture permit negotiation against various authentication mechanisms. Notably, you can use SASL alongside other protocols such as HTTP, SMTP, IMAP, LDAP, XMPP, and BEEP. This framework features a range of commands, callback procedures, options, and mechanisms.

  • How Do I Change Colors in tmux

    While learning to use the command terminal can make your life easier, managing all your commands and shell scripts in a single window can prove to be a hassle. Although Linux distributions allow you to open more than one terminal window on your system, they don’t provide you with additional features and customizability options. This is where tmux comes in. tmux is a multiplexer for your terminal. It allows you to run and manage multiple terminal sessions on your device. tmux comes with a lot of shortcuts and features that make it one of the best alternatives to the default terminal on your Linux distributions.

  • How Do I Change My Theme on tmux?

    Being fast, convenient, and versatile, the command terminal of the Linux distribution differentiates itself from those of other operating systems. The command terminal accepts lines of text and then processes these texts into instructions for your computer. Simply put, it also allows users to execute a complex set of instructions in just a few lines. This is one of the many examples of the command terminal that can make time-consuming and tiresome tasks easy. That being said, there may be times when having a single terminal screen might not be enough for your tasks. Worry not, as we’ve got you covered. Introducing tmux, a tool developed by Nicholas Marriot in 2007 that enables you to open and manage multiple command terminal sessions simultaneously at a single instance. tmux enables you to create, manage as well as navigate through multiple terminal windows simultaneously. One of the most prominent features of tmux is the customizability it offers. tmux allows you to change the themes to ensure that you’re working in an environment that fits your preference. This guide will help you learn how you can change your theme in tmux. Let’s take a look at the steps.

  • How to Attach tmux to Existing Session

    The command terminal is what gives Linux distributions a competitive edge over other operating systems. The ability to execute processes that require complex instructions with just a few commands gives Linux distributions an overwhelming advantage when it comes to their GUI-based competitors. Nevertheless, managing all your work on a single terminal window can be challenging. While most Linux distributions allow you to open multiple terminal windows, they don’t provide methods for managing and exchanging information between them. This is where tmux comes in. tmux allows you to run and manage multiple instances of the terminal shell, either as multiple windows or panes in a single window. While tmux works by creating a new session, there are ways to link it to a previously running session. This guide will help you learn how you can attach tmux to an existing session. We’ll go over the basics of a tmux session, how to initialize it, and how you can attach your newly opened tmux window to a previously existing one.

  • Changing NIS Password

    Information lookup services and authentication protocols rely on secure passwords to remain credible—the Network Information Service is no exception. You can set up these passwords during configuration or when adding users. However, you can still change the user passwords from time to time. Interestingly, users can effectively change their NIS passwords using the various methods. But irrespective of your chosen method, you must use the NIS yppasswd command. This article will take you through the various ways to change your NIS passwords. Notably, it will focus on how you can do this using the yppasswd daemon.

  • How to Add or Check NIS Users in Linux

    NIS, an abbreviation for Network Information Service, is a distributed database that helps you to maintain configuration files consistently in your networks. It provides a mainframe-client indexing service that store and circulates the server configuration information. Notably, it helps to manage the host and client names between machines in a PC network environment. With the previous introductory information, it is right to conclude that NIS provides management and lookup services for the users within a network. But this is only possible once you add the user credentials to your database. This article will provide a step-by-step guide on adding the users to your NIS system. Besides, it will also discuss how you can check the users within your system or find a specific user within the network.

  • Get CPU Information Using cpufetch on Raspberry Pi

    The cpufetch is a command-line application that helps Linux users find their systems’ CPU information, such as processor name, technology, microarchitecture, cores, features and performance. It’s helpful for Raspberry Pi users who don’t have enough information about their CPU. They can run this command on several Linux operating systems such as Ubuntu, Raspberry Pi and more. This article will show you how to install cpufetch on Raspberry Pi to get the CPU information on your terminal window.

  • How to Install Nano Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04

    Anyone who has used a Linux system understands that the terminal is at the heart of the ecosystem. You may use it to manage your whole system, explore the filesystem, monitor your network, and create text files, among other things. So, in essence, you may do everything you want from the terminal. Switching between apps during crunch periods might have a negative impact on productivity. When dealing with text or configuration files, staying inside the terminal is your best bet. Vim and Emacs are two of Ubuntu’s most capable command-line editors, but they have a high learning curve. Looking through the instructional materials might be overwhelming for new users. There is nano for such users. It’s a simple command-line editor for Linux. So, how can you get a nano text editor? Let’s look at how to install it on Ubuntu 22.04.

Digital autonomy and the GNOME desktop

While GUADEC, the GNOME community's annual conference, has always been held in Europe (or online-only) since it began in 2000, this year's edition was held in North America, specifically in Guadalajara, Mexico, July 20-25. Rob McQueen gave a talk on the first day of the conference about providing solutions that bring some level of digital safety and autonomy to users—and how GNOME can help make that happen. McQueen is the CEO of the Endless OS Foundation, which is an organization geared toward those goals; he was also recently reelected as the president of the GNOME Foundation board of directors. His talk was meant to introduce and describe an objective that the GNOME board has been discussing and working on regarding the state of the internet today and how GNOME can make that experience better for its users. The cloud-focused computing environment that is prevalent today has a number of problems that could be addressed by such an effort. That topic is related to what he does for work, as well, since Endless OS is working on "bridging the digital divide" by helping those who are not able to access all of the information that is available on today's internet. Some of those efforts are aimed at bringing that data to those who cannot, or perhaps choose not to, directly connect to the internet itself—or only do so sporadically. Read on

today's leftovers

  • Locking Engineering Hierarchy

    The first part of this series covered principles of locking engineering. This part goes through a pile of locking patterns and designs, from most favourable and easiest to adjust and hence resulting in a long term maintainable code base, to the least favourable since hardest to ensure it works correctly and stays that way while the code evolves. For convenience even color coded, with the dangerous levels getting progressively more crispy red indicating how close to the burning fire you are! Think of it as Dante’s Inferno, but for locking. As a reminder from the intro of the first part, with locking engineering I mean the art of ensuring that there’s sufficient consistency in reading and manipulating data structures, and not just sprinkling mutex_lock() and mutex_unlock() calls around until the result looks reasonable and lockdep has gone quiet. [...] Simple, dumb locking is good locking, since with that you have a fighting chance to make it correct locking.

  • Vetter: Locking engineering hierarchy

    Daniel Vetter continues his series on locking in the kernel.

  • Thwarting Ransomware Attacks in Kubernetes Environments
  • Migration to Containers, Microservices and Kubernetes
  • New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-08-03 Edition - Boiling Steam

    Between 2022-07-27 and 2022-08-03 there were 28 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 284 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 9.9 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones...

