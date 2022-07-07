gosling – Natural Sounding Text-to-Speech in the Terminal A text-to-speech (TTS) system is one attributed to the efficiency of seamlessly converting an input text file to an output audio file with reasonable clarity. Such a solution makes it possible for users to engage with a computerized environment without having to manually read through a text file or documentation file. For instance, a text-to-speech tool is a priceless solution for users with both reading and hearing difficulties making it a perfect inclusion in an e-learning project. It is also an alternative to hiring a voice-over artist since it saves on hiring costs. Read on

today's howtos OpenBSD httpd – Dynamic Content Continuing on with my previous article, today I am going through the process of configuring our OpenBSD httpd instance to handle dynamic content such as PHP scripts. The way httpd will accomplish this is by using the FastCGI protocol. I’ve talked about FastCGI as well as using it with Nginx in this article. So perhaps, you might want to check that out first.

How to install Counter-Strike 1.6 Server On Ubuntu/Debian Counter-Strike 1.6 is a first-person shooter game developed by Valve. Like other version of Counter-Strike. It allows us to host game servers on our server allowing us to modify the server according to our needs and gives us full control over the dedicated server. We can install apply custom modification, custom plugins, custom models etc, which may gives the user a newer and a better experience of the server. We can install custom modes like, 5v5 Automix, Zombie Mode, Deathrun, Deathmatch etc.

How systemd names instances of templated socket service units Systemd famously has socket units, which cause systemd itself to listen on something and start a systemd unit when the there's traffic. In other words, systemd can act like (x)inetd. When you do this for a stream-based service (such as a TCP based one), there are two options for what systemd should do when there's a connection, controlled by the Accept= setting. The default and normal behavior (in systemd) is 'Accept=no', which causes systemd to start the service unit associated with the socket and pass it the listening socket (or sockets) to interact with. If you specify 'Accept=yes', you get xinetd-like behavior where a new instance of the service is spawned for each new connection, and the instance is passed only the connected socket. As the documentation covers, Accept=yes requires that you have a template .service unit; if you have 'oidentd.socket' set with Accept=yes, you have to have an 'oidentd@.service' unit. This service unit will be instantiated with a specific instance name.

Amanda Network Backup This article illustrates how, in about 15 minutes, you can: Install and configure the Amanda backup server.

Linux CLI in 60 Seconds - head & tail - Invidious Linux Commands in 60 Seconds is a YouTube shorts series that teaches you simple examples of common Linux commands. In this video, quick examples of the head and tail commands are shown.

Common SASL Commands and Packages SASL (Simple Authentication and Security Layer) is a framework for adding and implementing authentication and authorization support to network-based or communication protocols. The SASL design and architecture permit negotiation against various authentication mechanisms. Notably, you can use SASL alongside other protocols such as HTTP, SMTP, IMAP, LDAP, XMPP, and BEEP. This framework features a range of commands, callback procedures, options, and mechanisms.

How Do I Change Colors in tmux While learning to use the command terminal can make your life easier, managing all your commands and shell scripts in a single window can prove to be a hassle. Although Linux distributions allow you to open more than one terminal window on your system, they don’t provide you with additional features and customizability options. This is where tmux comes in. tmux is a multiplexer for your terminal. It allows you to run and manage multiple terminal sessions on your device. tmux comes with a lot of shortcuts and features that make it one of the best alternatives to the default terminal on your Linux distributions.

How Do I Change My Theme on tmux? Being fast, convenient, and versatile, the command terminal of the Linux distribution differentiates itself from those of other operating systems. The command terminal accepts lines of text and then processes these texts into instructions for your computer. Simply put, it also allows users to execute a complex set of instructions in just a few lines. This is one of the many examples of the command terminal that can make time-consuming and tiresome tasks easy. That being said, there may be times when having a single terminal screen might not be enough for your tasks. Worry not, as we’ve got you covered. Introducing tmux, a tool developed by Nicholas Marriot in 2007 that enables you to open and manage multiple command terminal sessions simultaneously at a single instance. tmux enables you to create, manage as well as navigate through multiple terminal windows simultaneously. One of the most prominent features of tmux is the customizability it offers. tmux allows you to change the themes to ensure that you’re working in an environment that fits your preference. This guide will help you learn how you can change your theme in tmux. Let’s take a look at the steps.

How to Attach tmux to Existing Session The command terminal is what gives Linux distributions a competitive edge over other operating systems. The ability to execute processes that require complex instructions with just a few commands gives Linux distributions an overwhelming advantage when it comes to their GUI-based competitors. Nevertheless, managing all your work on a single terminal window can be challenging. While most Linux distributions allow you to open multiple terminal windows, they don’t provide methods for managing and exchanging information between them. This is where tmux comes in. tmux allows you to run and manage multiple instances of the terminal shell, either as multiple windows or panes in a single window. While tmux works by creating a new session, there are ways to link it to a previously running session. This guide will help you learn how you can attach tmux to an existing session. We’ll go over the basics of a tmux session, how to initialize it, and how you can attach your newly opened tmux window to a previously existing one.

Changing NIS Password Information lookup services and authentication protocols rely on secure passwords to remain credible—the Network Information Service is no exception. You can set up these passwords during configuration or when adding users. However, you can still change the user passwords from time to time. Interestingly, users can effectively change their NIS passwords using the various methods. But irrespective of your chosen method, you must use the NIS yppasswd command. This article will take you through the various ways to change your NIS passwords. Notably, it will focus on how you can do this using the yppasswd daemon.

How to Add or Check NIS Users in Linux NIS, an abbreviation for Network Information Service, is a distributed database that helps you to maintain configuration files consistently in your networks. It provides a mainframe-client indexing service that store and circulates the server configuration information. Notably, it helps to manage the host and client names between machines in a PC network environment. With the previous introductory information, it is right to conclude that NIS provides management and lookup services for the users within a network. But this is only possible once you add the user credentials to your database. This article will provide a step-by-step guide on adding the users to your NIS system. Besides, it will also discuss how you can check the users within your system or find a specific user within the network.

Get CPU Information Using cpufetch on Raspberry Pi The cpufetch is a command-line application that helps Linux users find their systems’ CPU information, such as processor name, technology, microarchitecture, cores, features and performance. It’s helpful for Raspberry Pi users who don’t have enough information about their CPU. They can run this command on several Linux operating systems such as Ubuntu, Raspberry Pi and more. This article will show you how to install cpufetch on Raspberry Pi to get the CPU information on your terminal window.

How to Install Nano Text Editor on Ubuntu 22.04 Anyone who has used a Linux system understands that the terminal is at the heart of the ecosystem. You may use it to manage your whole system, explore the filesystem, monitor your network, and create text files, among other things. So, in essence, you may do everything you want from the terminal. Switching between apps during crunch periods might have a negative impact on productivity. When dealing with text or configuration files, staying inside the terminal is your best bet. Vim and Emacs are two of Ubuntu’s most capable command-line editors, but they have a high learning curve. Looking through the instructional materials might be overwhelming for new users. There is nano for such users. It’s a simple command-line editor for Linux. So, how can you get a nano text editor? Let’s look at how to install it on Ubuntu 22.04.