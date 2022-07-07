Peppermint OS, one of the most lightweight and flexible Linux distros, is now offering a Devuan-based ISO for advanced users to have more control over their system. With their release of Peppermint OS 11, they dropped using Ubuntu as the base for Debian to make Peppermint OS more stable and reliable.

Translate the web easily with a browser extension Do you do a lot of language translating on the web? Are you constantly copying text from one browser tab and navigating to another to paste it? Maybe you like to compare translations from different services like Google Translate or Bing Translate? Need easy access to text-to-speech features? Online translation services provide a hugely valuable function, but for those of us who do a lot of translating on the web, the process is time-consuming and cumbersome. With the right browser extension, however, web translations become a whole lot easier and faster. Here are some fantastic translation extensions for folks with differing needs…