Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 4th of August 2022 02:07:50 PM

Filed under

Right after Microsoft acquired GitHub, many users migrated to GitLab and other GitHub alternatives.

Considering many popular open-source projects can be found on GitLab, it has a good reputation with developers and project maintainers.

Now, there has been an interesting development at GitLab, as reported by The Register

Also: GitLab plans to delete dormant projects in free accounts