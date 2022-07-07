Language Selection

Thursday 4th of August 2022 02:16:03 PM Filed under
Android
How to Remove White Space from the File Name in Linux

Not able to access or open file because of white space in file name? Then you can remove the white space from the file name by following three different method . When you look at your system directory structure, you’ll find that many files are stored in several ways, such as “somefilename.txt”, “some_file_name.txt”, “some-file-name.txt”, or “some file name.txt”. Read more

Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1 Released with the Latest Unity 7.6 Desktop Environment

While still an unofficial flavor, Ubuntu Unity 22.04 was released back in April 2022 as part of Canonical’s Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series, providing fans of the good old Unity7 desktop environment with an up-to-date installation medium. Today, Canonical will announce the first point release to its Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series, so we can expect the unofficial flavors like Ubuntu Unity and Ubuntu Cinnamon to also publish new point releases. Read more

Peppermint OS Now Also Offers a Systemd-free Devuan Variant!

Peppermint OS, one of the most lightweight and flexible Linux distros, is now offering a Devuan-based ISO for advanced users to have more control over their system. With their release of Peppermint OS 11, they dropped using Ubuntu as the base for Debian to make Peppermint OS more stable and reliable. Read more

