How to Remove White Space from the File Name in Linux Not able to access or open file because of white space in file name? Then you can remove the white space from the file name by following three different method . When you look at your system directory structure, you’ll find that many files are stored in several ways, such as “somefilename.txt”, “some_file_name.txt”, “some-file-name.txt”, or “some file name.txt”.

Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1 Released with the Latest Unity 7.6 Desktop Environment While still an unofficial flavor, Ubuntu Unity 22.04 was released back in April 2022 as part of Canonical’s Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series, providing fans of the good old Unity7 desktop environment with an up-to-date installation medium. Today, Canonical will announce the first point release to its Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series, so we can expect the unofficial flavors like Ubuntu Unity and Ubuntu Cinnamon to also publish new point releases.