Games: Steam Deck, Humble Bundle, and More
Here's the current most-played games on Steam Deck
A little while ago Valve showed the current top 10 most played games on Steam Deck and now we have an update on what people are currently playing.
Valve teams with Komodo to bring the Steam Deck to Asia
Some huge news for the future of the Steam Deck, as Valve has announced a teaming up with Komodo for the release of the Steam Deck in Asia. This is absolutely massive considering the size of the potential playerbase there, and the continued expansion only continue to show how all-in Valve are with this device.
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified ahead of release
Good news web slingers, as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered from Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software has been Steam Deck Verified ahead of the upcoming release. This is the upgraded version of the previously PlayStation exclusive, that launches on Steam on August 12th.
Get a bunch of The Walking Dead in the latest Humble Bundle
Love The Walking Dead? Now you can pick up a whole bunch of the games thanks to the Walking Dead 10th Anniversary Bundle. Going over each game I'll list the Steam Deck Verified rating plus either Native Linux status or ProtonDB ranking so you've got the full picture.
Space Bandit is a top-down shooter with slick tunes and a Hotline Miami vibe
Space Bandit is a new Native Linux top-down shooter where you're running through cramped corridors on some space ship. It's got a whole lot of style and some great tunes too. Honestly, it firmly gives off vibes similar to Hotline Miami, only with a sci-fi setting and it's just as crazy at times.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge gets a nice big stability update
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is an absolutely fantastic beat 'em up throwback and now perhaps even better, with a big stability update out now!
The 30th update for Dead Cells is out now as 'Enter the Panchaku'
Enter the Panchaku is the latest big update to the rather great game Dead Cells, continuing to expand the game in a number of ways and tweak existing features. For those that don't know somehow — Dead Cells is a rogue-lite, metroidvania inspired action-platformer.
Steam Survival Fest is live now until August 8th
Yet another event is happening now on Steam with the Survival Fest, giving you a showcase of various games that in some way force you to survive the elements. Not only is it highlighting various existing games with plenty discounted, there's also a dedicated section for demos and upcoming games so you can try before you buy or before sticking on your wishlist.
Android Leftovers
GitLab Plans to Save Up to $1M by Deleting Inactive Projects by Free Users
Right after Microsoft acquired GitHub, many users migrated to GitLab and other GitHub alternatives. Considering many popular open-source projects can be found on GitLab, it has a good reputation with developers and project maintainers. Now, there has been an interesting development at GitLab, as reported by The Register Also: GitLab plans to delete dormant projects in free accounts
First Release Candidate of Krita 5.1.0 is out
Today we’re releasing the first release candidate for Krita 5.1! For the full list, check out the work-in-progress full release notes! Read on
How to Remove White Space from the File Name in Linux
Not able to access or open file because of white space in file name? Then you can remove the white space from the file name by following three different method . When you look at your system directory structure, you’ll find that many files are stored in several ways, such as “somefilename.txt”, “some_file_name.txt”, “some-file-name.txt”, or “some file name.txt”.
