Pi Projects and News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 4th of August 2022 07:35:38 PM
Hardware

  • Hackable $20 Modem Combines LTE And Pi Zero W2 Power

    [extrowerk] tells us about a new hacker-friendly device – a $20 LTE modem stick with a quadcore CPU and WiFi, capable of running fully-featured Linux distributions. This discovery hinges on a mountain of work by a Chinese hacker [HandsomeYingYan], who’s figured out this stick runs Android, hacked its bootloader, tweaked a Linux kernel for it and created a Debian distribution for the stick – calling this the OpenStick project. [extrowerk]’s writeup translates the [HandsomeYingYan]’s tutorial for us and makes a few more useful notes. With this writeup in hand, we have unlocked a whole new SBC to use in our projects – at a surprisingly low price!

  • Astro Pi Mission Space Lab 2021/22: The Results

    It’s been an incredible year for the European Astro Pi Challenge. We’ve sent new hardware into space, seen record numbers of young people participate in the Challenge, and received lots of fantastic programs. Before we say goodbye to the 2021/22 European Astro Pi Challenge, the Raspberry Pi Foundation and the European Space Agency are thrilled to announce this year’s winning and highly commended Mission Space Lab teams.

  • Raspberry Pi 4 gets a graphics bump with Vulkan 1.2 conformance

    Are you still enjoying your Raspberry Pi 4? Well, there's a graphics bump coming thanks to all the work in the drivers with it hitting Vulkan 1.2 conformance.

Games: Steam Deck, Humble Bundle, and More

  • Here's the current most-played games on Steam Deck

    A little while ago Valve showed the current top 10 most played games on Steam Deck and now we have an update on what people are currently playing.

  • Valve teams with Komodo to bring the Steam Deck to Asia

    Some huge news for the future of the Steam Deck, as Valve has announced a teaming up with Komodo for the release of the Steam Deck in Asia. This is absolutely massive considering the size of the potential playerbase there, and the continued expansion only continue to show how all-in Valve are with this device.

  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified ahead of release

    Good news web slingers, as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered from Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software has been Steam Deck Verified ahead of the upcoming release. This is the upgraded version of the previously PlayStation exclusive, that launches on Steam on August 12th.

  • Get a bunch of The Walking Dead in the latest Humble Bundle

    Love The Walking Dead? Now you can pick up a whole bunch of the games thanks to the Walking Dead 10th Anniversary Bundle. Going over each game I'll list the Steam Deck Verified rating plus either Native Linux status or ProtonDB ranking so you've got the full picture.

  • Space Bandit is a top-down shooter with slick tunes and a Hotline Miami vibe

    Space Bandit is a new Native Linux top-down shooter where you're running through cramped corridors on some space ship. It's got a whole lot of style and some great tunes too. Honestly, it firmly gives off vibes similar to Hotline Miami, only with a sci-fi setting and it's just as crazy at times.

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge gets a nice big stability update

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is an absolutely fantastic beat 'em up throwback and now perhaps even better, with a big stability update out now!

  • The 30th update for Dead Cells is out now as 'Enter the Panchaku'

    Enter the Panchaku is the latest big update to the rather great game Dead Cells, continuing to expand the game in a number of ways and tweak existing features. For those that don't know somehow — Dead Cells is a rogue-lite, metroidvania inspired action-platformer.

  • Steam Survival Fest is live now until August 8th

    Yet another event is happening now on Steam with the Survival Fest, giving you a showcase of various games that in some way force you to survive the elements. Not only is it highlighting various existing games with plenty discounted, there's also a dedicated section for demos and upcoming games so you can try before you buy or before sticking on your wishlist.

Lengthen the life of your hardware with Linux

Sustainability is an increasingly important problem when it comes to computing. Reduce, reuse, recycle is a popular motto for environmentally responsible consumption, but applying that to your computer hardware can be challenging.

Many proprietary operating systems essentially force a hardware upgrade upon you long before your old hardware is used up. If you own a computer with Windows, you've probably needed to purchase a new one to upgrade because your old one didn't meet the hardware requirements of the latest OS. Apple doesn't do any better, either. A MacBook Air I owned was essentially rendered obsolete by an upgrade to macOS Mojave in 2019.

By contrast, I run Linux on my three-and-a-half-year-old laptop, and it still runs like new. Because the Linux kernel is more efficient with resources than either Windows or macOS, it can run successfully on older hardware. I've never been forced to purchase new hardware in order to upgrade Linux.

The advantage of Linux is that it is free and open source. With a few notable exceptions, most Linux distributions are available free of charge, and they are not the product of a large technology company with profit in mind. Even businesses that offer Linux products know that profitability doesn't lie in selling software and forcing updates but in stellar support of what their customers are trying to do with that software.

Read on

The many derivatives of the CP/M operating system

Its new licence says that "CP/M and its derivatives" are free for anyone to modify and redistribute. But which derivatives? The original Intel 8080 version of CP/M had a relatively brief reign: it appeared in 1974, just seven years before the IBM PC launched with PC DOS. The PC, and its many clones running MS-DOS, rapidly outsold and replaced CP/M. But still, CP/M was, for a while, the industry-standard microcomputer OS, making Digital Research a powerful and important company. Wealthy companies that lose dominance over a market they formerly controlled don't tend to just give up. Digital Research put a substantial R&D effort into expanding and enhancing CP/M, creating a large family of OSes. It had some significant wins and big sales. Some of those products are still in use. All those products are arguably "CP/M derivatives", and as such, Bryan Sparks' 2001 edict might have just open-sourced them all. Read on

Android Leftovers

